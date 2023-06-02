Jacob Heron of Southport breaks away from Bailey Laurie and Matt Buntine of Casey Demons during the VFL Grand Final between the Casey Demons and the Southport Sharks at Ikon Park on September 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

The Grand Final rematch between Southport and Casey Demons kicks off another huge weekend of VFL football on Saturday from 12.05pm AEST, while top-six teams Box Hill Hawks and Williamstown clash from 2.05pm AEST.

On Sunday, another finals-shaping clash between GWS Giants and Richmond takes place from 9.30am AEST.

VFLW

Carlton's clash with the Southern Saints from 11am AEST on Saturday looks the pick of round 11 in the VFLW, while top team Geelong takes on Casey Demons from 12.05pm AEST.

SANFL

Glenelg v Adelaide pits second against third in a massive Saturday clash from 2.10pm ACST, while on Sunday, Port Adelaide takes on Woodville-West Torrens from 2.10pm ACST as both sides seek to boost their finals hopes.

WAFL

It's a derby-focused long weekend in the WAFL, with two big games on the WA Day Monday: East Fremantle v South Fremantle at the WACA from 1.40pm AWST, followed by East Perth v West Perth from 2.10pm AWST.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 11

Saturday, June 3

Southport v Casey Demons, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Gold Coast, ETU Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Coburg v Werribee, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Carlton v Frankston, Ikon Park, 2.05pm AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Williamstown, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm

Footscray v Geelong, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.35pm AEST

Sunday, June 4

GWS Giants v Richmond, Giants Stadium, 9.30am AEST

Essendon v North Melbourne, NEC Hangar, 1.35pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Collingwood, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 11

Saturday, June 3

Western Bulldogs v Port Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 10.30am AEST

Carlton v Southern Saints, Ikon Park, 11am AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Williamstown, Box Hill City Oval, 11.30am AEST

Geelong v Casey Demons, Deakin University, 12pm AEST

Sunday, June 4

Darebin v Collingwood, Genis Steel Oval, 10am AEST

Essendon v North Melbourne, NEC Hangar, 11am AEST

SANFL fixture, round eight

Saturday, June 3

Central District v Norwood, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Sunday, June 4

Port Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v South Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v West Adelaide, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round eight

Saturday, June 3

Perth v Claremont, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, June 4

Swan Districts v West Coast, Steel Blue Oval, 1.40pm AWST

Peel Thunder v Subiaco, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Monday, June 5

East Fremantle v South Fremantle, WACA, 1.40pm AWST

East Perth v West Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST