FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
VFL
The Grand Final rematch between Southport and Casey Demons kicks off another huge weekend of VFL football on Saturday from 12.05pm AEST, while top-six teams Box Hill Hawks and Williamstown clash from 2.05pm AEST.
On Sunday, another finals-shaping clash between GWS Giants and Richmond takes place from 9.30am AEST.
VFLW
Carlton's clash with the Southern Saints from 11am AEST on Saturday looks the pick of round 11 in the VFLW, while top team Geelong takes on Casey Demons from 12.05pm AEST.
SANFL
Glenelg v Adelaide pits second against third in a massive Saturday clash from 2.10pm ACST, while on Sunday, Port Adelaide takes on Woodville-West Torrens from 2.10pm ACST as both sides seek to boost their finals hopes.
WAFL
It's a derby-focused long weekend in the WAFL, with two big games on the WA Day Monday: East Fremantle v South Fremantle at the WACA from 1.40pm AWST, followed by East Perth v West Perth from 2.10pm AWST.
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 11
Saturday, June 3
Southport v Casey Demons, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST
Port Melbourne v Gold Coast, ETU Stadium, 1.05pm AEST
Coburg v Werribee, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST
Carlton v Frankston, Ikon Park, 2.05pm AEST
Box Hill Hawks v Williamstown, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm
Footscray v Geelong, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.35pm AEST
Sunday, June 4
GWS Giants v Richmond, Giants Stadium, 9.30am AEST
Essendon v North Melbourne, NEC Hangar, 1.35pm AEST
Northern Bullants v Collingwood, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 11
Saturday, June 3
Western Bulldogs v Port Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 10.30am AEST
Carlton v Southern Saints, Ikon Park, 11am AEST
Box Hill Hawks v Williamstown, Box Hill City Oval, 11.30am AEST
Geelong v Casey Demons, Deakin University, 12pm AEST
Sunday, June 4
Darebin v Collingwood, Genis Steel Oval, 10am AEST
Essendon v North Melbourne, NEC Hangar, 11am AEST
SANFL fixture, round eight
Saturday, June 3
Central District v Norwood, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Glenelg v Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
Sunday, June 4
Port Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST
North Adelaide v South Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Sturt v West Adelaide, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round eight
Saturday, June 3
Perth v Claremont, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST
Sunday, June 4
Swan Districts v West Coast, Steel Blue Oval, 1.40pm AWST
Peel Thunder v Subiaco, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
Monday, June 5
East Fremantle v South Fremantle, WACA, 1.40pm AWST
East Perth v West Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST