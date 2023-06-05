WEST Coast pair Coen Livingstone and Lance Collard are among this year's group of Next Generation Academy prospects tied to clubs.
Clubs have access to Next Generation Academy talents with Indigenous or multicultural backgrounds, although under the League's draft rules they are not able to match bids on them inside the first 40 selections.
Livingstone is a 200cm ruckman who enjoyed a strong start to the WAFL competition with Perth, averaging 16 disposals and nearly 30 hitouts as well as kicking eight goals over six games.
Collard is a medium forward who has also excited this season with Subiaco's colts side, having booted 12 goals in his past three games including a haul of 6.3 against West Perth. The pair are a part of Western Australia's under-18 program which starts its national championships campaign this Sunday.
The Western Bulldogs have ties to Luamon Lual, an attacking defender from Greater Western Victoria Rebels, while St Kilda's run of NGA players could extend with access to wingman Josh Docking.
Small forward Orlando Turner, a member of the AFL Academy, is tied to Melbourne, while Ryan Eyre, the brother of former Bomber Josh, is eligible to Essendon this season alongside Mahmoud Taha.
The AFL releases ongoing updates of its Next Generation Academy list, with other players pending at respective clubs and more players to be added.
Ruckman Mitch Edwards is tied to the Dockers and is going through the eligibility process currently, however it is set to be moot anyway considering Edwards' standing as a likely first-round draftee.
The list does not include players who were overlooked in previous years who remain tied to their clubs.
2023 NEXT GENERATION ACADEMY LIST
ADELAIDE
Izayak Kean
Joseph Judd
Jakeem Cox
Jarell Sampson-Booth
CARLTON
Takudza Chitima
Isaac Alisheikh
Kanoa Rotumah-McGrath
Luke Talalla
Sean Culhane
Julian Minutolo
Zane Souleiman
Jaison Nguyen
ESSENDON
Kaleb Brogan-Rioli
Levi Christopherson
Ryan Eyre
Cecil Puruntatameri
Shane Clough
William Munkara
Amin Naim
Mahmoud Taha
Edward Munkanome
FREMANTLE
Isaiah Hayden
Josh Louthean
Darryl Mason
Udi Bin Swani
Tama Oakley
Terance Munro
Noah Tompkin
Marcus Fitzgerald
Alie Ibrahim
Clayton Wood
Michael Panaia
Marco Ghiselli
Jett Sibosada
Ezra Dimer
Jacob Whan
GEELONG
Zade Kennedy
Donovan Shier
Liam Morrissy
Noah Gellately
HAWTHORN
Quentin Parry
MELBOURNE
Luke Morrell
Alonzo Rockland-Nelson
Orlando Turner
Kaleel Ross
Buay Duac
PORT ADELAIDE
Kai Iwao
RICHMOND
Nathan Louw
Rylan Johnson
Pala Kuma
ST KILDA
Jordan Butler
William Nish
Charlie Wilce
Joshua Docking
Mangok Lok
WEST COAST
Peter Woods
Zachariah Matsumoto
Lewis Nannup
Kynan Nelson
Joseph Harp
Blake Offer
Shiva (Ace) Tinlin
Coen Livingstone
Lucas Naylies-Pierra
Seth Clarenc
Brandon Cappeau
Cruz Woodley
Xavier De Guzman
Cronan Mulvey
Connor Everett
Kai Nazemi-Salman
Ryan Myburgh
Johnex Johnson
Samuel Monger
Kaylem Taylor-Westcott
Kieren Douglas
Lance Collard
John Schilling
Adam Woods
Leon El-Said Coomerang
Tyler Senge
Drew Woodley
Leonard Burton
Jiah Goldsworthy
Jerome McIntosh
Cuba Garlett
Xavier Humes-Cameron
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Alex Tsia
Ziggy Lee
Luamon Lual