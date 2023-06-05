WEST Coast pair Coen Livingstone and Lance Collard are among this year's group of Next Generation Academy prospects tied to clubs.

Clubs have access to Next Generation Academy talents with Indigenous or multicultural backgrounds, although under the League's draft rules they are not able to match bids on them inside the first 40 selections.

Livingstone is a 200cm ruckman who enjoyed a strong start to the WAFL competition with Perth, averaging 16 disposals and nearly 30 hitouts as well as kicking eight goals over six games.

Collard is a medium forward who has also excited this season with Subiaco's colts side, having booted 12 goals in his past three games including a haul of 6.3 against West Perth. The pair are a part of Western Australia's under-18 program which starts its national championships campaign this Sunday.

William Green and Coen Livingstone compete in a ruck contest during the 2022 AFL Futures match between Team Houli and Team Murphy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs have ties to Luamon Lual, an attacking defender from Greater Western Victoria Rebels, while St Kilda's run of NGA players could extend with access to wingman Josh Docking.

Small forward Orlando Turner, a member of the AFL Academy, is tied to Melbourne, while Ryan Eyre, the brother of former Bomber Josh, is eligible to Essendon this season alongside Mahmoud Taha.

The AFL releases ongoing updates of its Next Generation Academy list, with other players pending at respective clubs and more players to be added.



Ruckman Mitch Edwards is tied to the Dockers and is going through the eligibility process currently, however it is set to be moot anyway considering Edwards' standing as a likely first-round draftee.

The list does not include players who were overlooked in previous years who remain tied to their clubs.

Learn More 2023 Coates Talent League Profile Series - Luamon Lual Get to know Luamon Lual from the GWV Rebels

2023 NEXT GENERATION ACADEMY LIST

ADELAIDE

Izayak Kean

Joseph Judd

Jakeem Cox

Jarell Sampson-Booth

CARLTON

Takudza Chitima

Isaac Alisheikh

Kanoa Rotumah-McGrath

Luke Talalla

Sean Culhane

Julian Minutolo

Zane Souleiman

Jaison Nguyen

ESSENDON

Kaleb Brogan-Rioli

Levi Christopherson

Ryan Eyre

Cecil Puruntatameri

Shane Clough

William Munkara

Amin Naim

Mahmoud Taha

Edward Munkanome

FREMANTLE

Isaiah Hayden

Josh Louthean

Darryl Mason

Udi Bin Swani

Tama Oakley

Terance Munro

Noah Tompkin

Marcus Fitzgerald

Alie Ibrahim

Clayton Wood

Michael Panaia

Marco Ghiselli

Jett Sibosada

Ezra Dimer

Jacob Whan

GEELONG

Zade Kennedy

Donovan Shier

Liam Morrissy

Noah Gellately

HAWTHORN

Quentin Parry

MELBOURNE

Luke Morrell

Alonzo Rockland-Nelson

Orlando Turner

Kaleel Ross

Buay Duac

PORT ADELAIDE

Kai Iwao

RICHMOND

Nathan Louw

Rylan Johnson

Pala Kuma

ST KILDA

Jordan Butler

William Nish

Charlie Wilce

Joshua Docking

Mangok Lok

WEST COAST

Peter Woods

Zachariah Matsumoto

Lewis Nannup

Kynan Nelson

Joseph Harp

Blake Offer

Shiva (Ace) Tinlin

Coen Livingstone

Lucas Naylies-Pierra

Seth Clarenc

Brandon Cappeau

Cruz Woodley

Xavier De Guzman

Cronan Mulvey

Connor Everett

Kai Nazemi-Salman

Ryan Myburgh

Johnex Johnson

Samuel Monger

Kaylem Taylor-Westcott

Kieren Douglas

Lance Collard

John Schilling

Adam Woods

Leon El-Said Coomerang

Tyler Senge

Drew Woodley

Leonard Burton

Jiah Goldsworthy

Jerome McIntosh

Cuba Garlett

Xavier Humes-Cameron

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Alex Tsia

Ziggy Lee

Luamon Lual