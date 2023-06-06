Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 13.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  8 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  8 weeks
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Doedee has spent a few days away from the club after suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, with the defender set to undergo surgery in the next week. The Crows said he was approaching his rehabilitation with a positive mindset. Meanwhile, Shane McAdam (quad) and Hugh Bond (knee) have been cleared to return from injury through the SANFL. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Concussion  Test
 Shadeau Brain  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Rhys Mathieson  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Carter Michael  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Jack Payne  Concussion  Test
 Dayne Zorko  Suspension  Round 14
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Payne trained on Tuesday and is expected to tick the final box to be available for selection against Hawthorn on Saturday, as is Answerth, who suffered his knock in the VFL two weeks ago.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Hamstring  Test
 Corey Durdin  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 George Hewett  Concussion  1 week
 Ollie Hollands  Collarbone  7 weeks
 Nic Newman  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Hand  Test
 Jack Silvagni  Hip  Test
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues won't regain Hewett this week, while Silvagni and Pittonet are both listed as tests. In promising news, Lachie Cowan (finger), David Cuningham (calf) and Jack Martin (calf) all made their returns through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jamie Elliott  Shoulder  Test
 Will Hoskin-Elliott  Ankle  Test
 Jeremy Howe  Forearm  TBC
 Nathan Kreuger   Ankle  TBC
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  Test
 Beau McCreery  Ankle  TBC
 Dan McStay  Finger  Test
 Joe Richards  Hamstring  Test
 Steele Sidebottom  Knee  3-5 weeks
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood is set to have a couple of stars available for the first time in months next Monday. Lipinski has recovered from his second shoulder reconstruction and could return against Melbourne, while McStay has recovered from finger surgery. Elliott missed the trip west due to a lingering shoulder concern but is expected to return against on the King’s Birthday. McCreery and Hoskin-Elliott both suffered ankle issues at Optus Stadium with their availability to become clearer later in the week.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Harrison Jones  Back  Season
 Darcy Parish  Calf  2 weeks
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Foot  3 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  TBC
 James Stewart  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

After playing just one game back, Shiel looks set to be sidelined again due to his troublesome foot injury. Jake Kelly and Elijah Tsatas returned via the VFL last week, while Wright is very close to a comeback in what would be a huge boost for the Bombers. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Sean Darcy  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Max Knobel  Leg  Test
 Jaeger O'Meara  Suspension  Round 14
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBC
 Michael Walters  Calf  Test
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Walters is confident he can return against Richmond after completing a long running session on Saturday and pulling up well. The bye has also provided the veteran forward with a timely mid-year break after a strong first half of the season. The Dockers confirmed a timeline for Darcy's return, with the ruckman aiming to come back against Greater Western Sydney in round 14 after he sustained a "moderate grade" hamstring strain. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Patrick Dangerfield  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Duncan  Hamstring  Test
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Medium term
 Max Holmes  Knee  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Medium term
 Esava Ratugolea  Hamstring  Short term
 Rhys Stanley  Eye socket  Medium term
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong could regain three players after the bye with Dangerfield, Duncan and Holmes all expected to be available for the clash against Port Adelaide. Ratugolea is still a couple of weeks away from returning from a hamstring strain, while Guthrie isn’t expected to be available until the final month of the home and away season.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Sean Lemmens  Hamstring  1 week
 Touk Miller  Knee  TBC
 Lachie Weller  Knee  1 week
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

The Suns should have plenty of reinforcements when they return from the mid-season bye, with Weller and Lemmens both expected to be available. After almost 12 months on the sidelines, Budarick is also training well and should be close to a return. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Ankle  Test
 Isaac Cumming  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Phil Davis  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Jason Gillbee  Concussion  TBC
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Nick Haynes  Concussion  Test
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Josh Kelly  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Back  TBC
 Conor Stone  Back  Test
 Sam Taylor  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jacob Wehr  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will lose Daniels for two matches after he was subbed out over the weekend with a hamstring strain. Haynes is expected to return to face North Melbourne in Hobart. A number of players – including Aleer, Stone and Wehr – are on their way back. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Changkuoth Jiath  Calf  2 weeks
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 Chad Wingard  Calf  Test
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Wingard was scheduled to return from a calf injury in the VFL last weekend but pulled up with some awareness from main training and didn’t play. The dual All-Australian is expected to play for Box Hill against Brisbane on Saturday. Jiath won’t be available until after the Hawks’ mid-season bye due to the calf strain he suffered last month. Emerson Jeka is expected to play after overcoming a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Bowey  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Luke Dunstan  Knee  Test
 James Harmes  Suspension  Round 15
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  TBC
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring/blister  Test
 Harrison Petty  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Kye Turner  Groin  2-3 weeks
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  2-3 weeks
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

An infected blister prevented Oliver from training on Tuesday, but the club remains confident the midfield gun has overcome his hamstring worry and will line up in the King's Birthday clash against the Magpies. Hibberd (soreness) will also return, however Bowey will miss due to concussion protocols. Petty should return post-bye from his foot injury. McDonald underwent surgery last week after experiencing ongoing ankle soreness with no clear timeline around his return. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Bonar  Knee  TBC
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  5 weeks
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Hamish Free  Shoulder  TBC
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Josh Goater  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Hugh Greenwood  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Jy Simpkin  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  1 week
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Davies-Uniacke will miss again as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain, but there's good news with ruckman Xerri just a week away from getting back on the park after ankle surgery. Greenwood and Simpkin have entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Travis Boak  Ribs  Test
 Tom Clurey  Back  4-6 weeks
 Charlie Dixon  Quad  Test
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Hugh Jackson  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Brynn Teakle  Foot  10-12 weeks
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Dixon and Boak are both back training with no restrictions and have to just get through a final training session to be available to face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night. Duursma is progressing slightly quicker than expected and has resumed running.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  4-6 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  Indefinite
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Dylan Grimes  Shoulder  TBC
 Jacob Hopper  Calf  4-6 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  7-12 weeks
 Maurice Rioli jnr  Hamstring  Test
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
 Nick Vlastuin  Corked leg  Test
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Richmond is yet to officially update its injury list, with Grimes receiving treatment and strapping on his shoulder during the last quarter of the tight win over Greater Western Sydney. Vlastuin is now a test for a third week running after suffering a very bad cork, but a trip to Perth to face Fremantle may be a less-than-ideal return. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  TBC
 Jack Bytel  Concussion  1 week
 Jack Billings  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Hunter Clark  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Calf  6 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  TBC
 Zak Jones  Achilles  2-4 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Angus McLennan  Back  TBC
 Mitch Owens  Concussion  Test
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Owens is set to return for this Thursday night’s clash against Sydney at the SCG after missing the Hawthorn game before the bye due to concussion. Billings strained his hamstring in the VFL and will miss at least a month. Clark suffered a MCL sprain against the Hawks and will be sidelined for at least another few weeks.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Hamstring  Test
 Peter Ladhams  Ankle  TBC
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Tom McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Logan McDonald  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Callum Mills  Calf  1-3 weeks
 Luke Parker  Suspension  Round 14
 Dane Rampe  Neck  Test
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Matt Roberts  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans have all but confirmed they will welcome back Rampe to face St Kilda on Thursday night, with the co-captain having returned to full training in recent weeks. Amartey is also set to return after making a speedy recovery from a serious hamstring injury he suffered back in round five. Tom McCartin will miss again but is showing signs of improvement and has returned to skills training, while his brother Paddy was last week officially ruled out for the rest of the season. Mills, McDonald and Roberts have all commenced running as they look to return to full training. Youngster Sheather was this week ruled out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury.  Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Barrass  Hip  TBC
 Tom Cole  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Jack Darling  Arm  1-2 weeks
 Liam Duggan  Illness  TBC
 Harry Edwards  Groin  TBC
 Luke Edwards  Concussion  Test
 Elijah Hewett  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Shannon Hurn  Hamstring  TBC
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  5-6 weeks
 Samo Petrevski-Seton  Quad  Test
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  6-7 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Ankle/hamstring  Test
 Connor West  Knee  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  5-6 weeks
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles' injury list has blown out again after three in-game injuries against Collingwood and the late withdrawal of Barrass. The Eagles are yet to confirm the extent of their fresh injuries, while Duggan was in hospital on Tuesday with illness. There are also concerns over the fitness of young half-back Coby Burgiel, who was withdrawn from the WAFL with a suspected hamstring injury that is yet to be confirmed. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  2-3 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Jaw  TBC
 Riley Garcia  Groin  4-6 weeks
 Jason Johannisen  Hamstring  7-8 weeks
 Toby McLean  Back  TBC
 Ed Richards  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Luke Beveridge has issues at half-back with Richards joining Johannisen on the sidelines. Richards suffered a moderate grade hamstring strain on the weekend and could miss up to six weeks. McLean will miss some footy due to an issue in his back. Darcy will spend some time on the sidelines again after suffering a fracture in his jaw in his first game back in the VFL after a small hole was detected in his lung. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 