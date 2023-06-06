Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 13.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Doedee Knee Season Andrew McPherson Quad 8 weeks Zac Taylor Foot 8 weeks Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Doedee has spent a few days away from the club after suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, with the defender set to undergo surgery in the next week. The Crows said he was approaching his rehabilitation with a positive mindset. Meanwhile, Shane McAdam (quad) and Hugh Bond (knee) have been cleared to return from injury through the SANFL. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Concussion Test Shadeau Brain Shoulder 1-2 weeks Rhys Mathieson Hamstring 4 weeks Carter Michael Quad 1-2 weeks Jack Payne Concussion Test Dayne Zorko Suspension Round 14 Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Payne trained on Tuesday and is expected to tick the final box to be available for selection against Hawthorn on Saturday, as is Answerth, who suffered his knock in the VFL two weeks ago. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Hamstring Test Corey Durdin Knee 5-6 weeks Sam Durdin Hamstring 1-2 weeks George Hewett Concussion 1 week Ollie Hollands Collarbone 7 weeks Nic Newman Hamstring 3-5 weeks Sam Philp Foot Season Marc Pittonet Hand Test Jack Silvagni Hip Test Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues won't regain Hewett this week, while Silvagni and Pittonet are both listed as tests. In promising news, Lachie Cowan (finger), David Cuningham (calf) and Jack Martin (calf) all made their returns through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Jamie Elliott Shoulder Test Will Hoskin-Elliott Ankle Test Jeremy Howe Forearm TBC Nathan Kreuger Ankle TBC Patrick Lipinski Shoulder Test Beau McCreery Ankle TBC Dan McStay Finger Test Joe Richards Hamstring Test Steele Sidebottom Knee 3-5 weeks Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood is set to have a couple of stars available for the first time in months next Monday. Lipinski has recovered from his second shoulder reconstruction and could return against Melbourne, while McStay has recovered from finger surgery. Elliott missed the trip west due to a lingering shoulder concern but is expected to return against on the King’s Birthday. McCreery and Hoskin-Elliott both suffered ankle issues at Optus Stadium with their availability to become clearer later in the week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jayden Davey Knee Season Harrison Jones Back Season Darcy Parish Calf 2 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 2 weeks Will Setterfield Foot 3 weeks Dylan Shiel Foot TBC James Stewart Foot 4-5 weeks Peter Wright Shoulder 1-2 weeks Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

After playing just one game back, Shiel looks set to be sidelined again due to his troublesome foot injury. Jake Kelly and Elijah Tsatas returned via the VFL last week, while Wright is very close to a comeback in what would be a huge boost for the Bombers. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring 3-4 weeks Sean Darcy Hamstring 1-2 weeks Max Knobel Leg Test Jaeger O'Meara Suspension Round 14 Matt Taberner Back TBC Michael Walters Calf Test Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Walters is confident he can return against Richmond after completing a long running session on Saturday and pulling up well. The bye has also provided the veteran forward with a timely mid-year break after a strong first half of the season. The Dockers confirmed a timeline for Darcy's return, with the ruckman aiming to come back against Greater Western Sydney in round 14 after he sustained a "moderate grade" hamstring strain. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Toby Conway Foot TBC Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Test Mitch Duncan Hamstring Test Cam Guthrie Toe Medium term Max Holmes Knee Test Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Sam Menegola Knee Medium term Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Short term Rhys Stanley Eye socket Medium term Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong could regain three players after the bye with Dangerfield, Duncan and Holmes all expected to be available for the clash against Port Adelaide. Ratugolea is still a couple of weeks away from returning from a hamstring strain, while Guthrie isn’t expected to be available until the final month of the home and away season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee 1-2 weeks Sean Lemmens Hamstring 1 week Touk Miller Knee TBC Lachie Weller Knee 1 week Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

The Suns should have plenty of reinforcements when they return from the mid-season bye, with Weller and Lemmens both expected to be available. After almost 12 months on the sidelines, Budarick is also training well and should be close to a return. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle Test Isaac Cumming Calf 1-2 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring 2 weeks Phil Davis Calf 3-4 weeks Jason Gillbee Concussion TBC Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Nick Haynes Concussion Test Darcy Jones Knee Season Josh Kelly Hamstring 1-2 weeks Adam Kennedy Knee Season Braydon Preuss Back TBC Conor Stone Back Test Sam Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jacob Wehr Shoulder 1-2 weeks Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will lose Daniels for two matches after he was subbed out over the weekend with a hamstring strain. Haynes is expected to return to face North Melbourne in Hobart. A number of players – including Aleer, Stone and Wehr – are on their way back. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Changkuoth Jiath Calf 2 weeks Max Lynch Concussion Season Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Wingard was scheduled to return from a calf injury in the VFL last weekend but pulled up with some awareness from main training and didn’t play. The dual All-Australian is expected to play for Box Hill against Brisbane on Saturday. Jiath won’t be available until after the Hawks’ mid-season bye due to the calf strain he suffered last month. Emerson Jeka is expected to play after overcoming a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Concussion 1-2 weeks Luke Dunstan Knee Test James Harmes Suspension Round 15 Tom McDonald Ankle TBC Clayton Oliver Hamstring/blister Test Harrison Petty Foot 1-2 weeks Kye Turner Groin 2-3 weeks Will Verrall Pelvis 2-3 weeks Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

An infected blister prevented Oliver from training on Tuesday, but the club remains confident the midfield gun has overcome his hamstring worry and will line up in the King's Birthday clash against the Magpies. Hibberd (soreness) will also return, however Bowey will miss due to concussion protocols. Petty should return post-bye from his foot injury. McDonald underwent surgery last week after experiencing ongoing ankle soreness with no clear timeline around his return. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Bonar Knee TBC Charlie Comben Ankle 5 weeks Luke Davies-Uniacke Hamstring 1-2 weeks Hamish Free Shoulder TBC Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Knee 2-3 weeks Hugh Greenwood Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Jy Simpkin Concussion 1-2 weeks Tristan Xerri Ankle 1 week Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Davies-Uniacke will miss again as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain, but there's good news with ruckman Xerri just a week away from getting back on the park after ankle surgery. Greenwood and Simpkin have entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Boak Ribs Test Tom Clurey Back 4-6 weeks Charlie Dixon Quad Test Xavier Duursma Knee 3-5 weeks Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Hugh Jackson Concussion 1-2 weeks Brynn Teakle Foot 10-12 weeks Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Dixon and Boak are both back training with no restrictions and have to just get through a final training session to be available to face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night. Duursma is progressing slightly quicker than expected and has resumed running. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Seth Campbell Adductor 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back Indefinite Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Dylan Grimes Shoulder TBC Jacob Hopper Calf 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Foot 7-12 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Hamstring Test Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Ivan Soldo Foot 4-6 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Nick Vlastuin Corked leg Test Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Richmond is yet to officially update its injury list, with Grimes receiving treatment and strapping on his shoulder during the last quarter of the tight win over Greater Western Sydney. Vlastuin is now a test for a third week running after suffering a very bad cork, but a trip to Perth to face Fremantle may be a less-than-ideal return. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot TBC Jack Bytel Concussion 1 week Jack Billings Hamstring 4 weeks Hunter Clark Knee 3-5 weeks Nick Coffield Calf 6 weeks Jack Hayes Hamstring 5-7 weeks Olli Hotton Back TBC Zak Jones Achilles 2-4 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf 1-2 weeks Angus McLennan Back TBC Mitch Owens Concussion Test Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Owens is set to return for this Thursday night’s clash against Sydney at the SCG after missing the Hawthorn game before the bye due to concussion. Billings strained his hamstring in the VFL and will miss at least a month. Clark suffered a MCL sprain against the Hawks and will be sidelined for at least another few weeks. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring Test Peter Ladhams Ankle TBC Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Logan McDonald Ankle 4-6 weeks Callum Mills Calf 1-3 weeks Luke Parker Suspension Round 14 Dane Rampe Neck Test Sam Reid Hamstring Season Matt Roberts Knee 3-5 weeks Marc Sheather Foot Season Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans have all but confirmed they will welcome back Rampe to face St Kilda on Thursday night, with the co-captain having returned to full training in recent weeks. Amartey is also set to return after making a speedy recovery from a serious hamstring injury he suffered back in round five. Tom McCartin will miss again but is showing signs of improvement and has returned to skills training, while his brother Paddy was last week officially ruled out for the rest of the season. Mills, McDonald and Roberts have all commenced running as they look to return to full training. Youngster Sheather was this week ruled out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Hip TBC Tom Cole Ankle 5-6 weeks Jamie Cripps Ankle 5-6 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Jack Darling Arm 1-2 weeks Liam Duggan Illness TBC Harry Edwards Groin TBC Luke Edwards Concussion Test Elijah Hewett Concussion 1-2 weeks Shannon Hurn Hamstring TBC Jamaine Jones Ankle 7-9 weeks Jeremy McGovern Hamstring 1-2 weeks Nic Naitanui Achilles 5-6 weeks Samo Petrevski-Seton Quad Test Liam Ryan Hamstring 6-7 weeks Luke Shuey Ankle/hamstring Test Connor West Knee TBC Isiah Winder Knee 5-6 weeks Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles' injury list has blown out again after three in-game injuries against Collingwood and the late withdrawal of Barrass. The Eagles are yet to confirm the extent of their fresh injuries, while Duggan was in hospital on Tuesday with illness. There are also concerns over the fitness of young half-back Coby Burgiel, who was withdrawn from the WAFL with a suspected hamstring injury that is yet to be confirmed. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin 2-3 weeks Sam Darcy Jaw TBC Riley Garcia Groin 4-6 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 7-8 weeks Toby McLean Back TBC Ed Richards Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: June 6, 2023

Early prognosis

Luke Beveridge has issues at half-back with Richards joining Johannisen on the sidelines. Richards suffered a moderate grade hamstring strain on the weekend and could miss up to six weeks. McLean will miss some footy due to an issue in his back. Darcy will spend some time on the sidelines again after suffering a fracture in his jaw in his first game back in the VFL after a small hole was detected in his lung. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list