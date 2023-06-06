Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 13.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|8 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|8 weeks
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Doedee has spent a few days away from the club after suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, with the defender set to undergo surgery in the next week. The Crows said he was approaching his rehabilitation with a positive mindset. Meanwhile, Shane McAdam (quad) and Hugh Bond (knee) have been cleared to return from injury through the SANFL. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Concussion
|Test
|Shadeau Brain
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Rhys Mathieson
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Concussion
|Test
|Dayne Zorko
|Suspension
|Round 14
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Payne trained on Tuesday and is expected to tick the final box to be available for selection against Hawthorn on Saturday, as is Answerth, who suffered his knock in the VFL two weeks ago. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Carroll
|Hamstring
|Test
|Corey Durdin
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|George Hewett
|Concussion
|1 week
|Ollie Hollands
|Collarbone
|7 weeks
|Nic Newman
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Hand
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Hip
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues won't regain Hewett this week, while Silvagni and Pittonet are both listed as tests. In promising news, Lachie Cowan (finger), David Cuningham (calf) and Jack Martin (calf) all made their returns through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jamie Elliott
|Shoulder
|Test
|Will Hoskin-Elliott
|Ankle
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Forearm
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Ankle
|TBC
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|Test
|Beau McCreery
|Ankle
|TBC
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|Test
|Joe Richards
|Hamstring
|Test
|Steele Sidebottom
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood is set to have a couple of stars available for the first time in months next Monday. Lipinski has recovered from his second shoulder reconstruction and could return against Melbourne, while McStay has recovered from finger surgery. Elliott missed the trip west due to a lingering shoulder concern but is expected to return against on the King’s Birthday. McCreery and Hoskin-Elliott both suffered ankle issues at Optus Stadium with their availability to become clearer later in the week. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Back
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|TBC
|James Stewart
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
After playing just one game back, Shiel looks set to be sidelined again due to his troublesome foot injury. Jake Kelly and Elijah Tsatas returned via the VFL last week, while Wright is very close to a comeback in what would be a huge boost for the Bombers. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Max Knobel
|Leg
|Test
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Suspension
|Round 14
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBC
|Michael Walters
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Walters is confident he can return against Richmond after completing a long running session on Saturday and pulling up well. The bye has also provided the veteran forward with a timely mid-year break after a strong first half of the season. The Dockers confirmed a timeline for Darcy's return, with the ruckman aiming to come back against Greater Western Sydney in round 14 after he sustained a "moderate grade" hamstring strain. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Duncan
|Hamstring
|Test
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Medium term
|Max Holmes
|Knee
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Medium term
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Rhys Stanley
|Eye socket
|Medium term
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong could regain three players after the bye with Dangerfield, Duncan and Holmes all expected to be available for the clash against Port Adelaide. Ratugolea is still a couple of weeks away from returning from a hamstring strain, while Guthrie isn’t expected to be available until the final month of the home and away season. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Sean Lemmens
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|TBC
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
The Suns should have plenty of reinforcements when they return from the mid-season bye, with Weller and Lemmens both expected to be available. After almost 12 months on the sidelines, Budarick is also training well and should be close to a return. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Ankle
|Test
|Isaac Cumming
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Jason Gillbee
|Concussion
|TBC
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Nick Haynes
|Concussion
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Kelly
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|TBC
|Conor Stone
|Back
|Test
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants will lose Daniels for two matches after he was subbed out over the weekend with a hamstring strain. Haynes is expected to return to face North Melbourne in Hobart. A number of players – including Aleer, Stone and Wehr – are on their way back. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Wingard was scheduled to return from a calf injury in the VFL last weekend but pulled up with some awareness from main training and didn’t play. The dual All-Australian is expected to play for Box Hill against Brisbane on Saturday. Jiath won’t be available until after the Hawks’ mid-season bye due to the calf strain he suffered last month. Emerson Jeka is expected to play after overcoming a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Dunstan
|Knee
|Test
|James Harmes
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|TBC
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring/blister
|Test
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
An infected blister prevented Oliver from training on Tuesday, but the club remains confident the midfield gun has overcome his hamstring worry and will line up in the King's Birthday clash against the Magpies. Hibberd (soreness) will also return, however Bowey will miss due to concussion protocols. Petty should return post-bye from his foot injury. McDonald underwent surgery last week after experiencing ongoing ankle soreness with no clear timeline around his return. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Bonar
|Knee
|TBC
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Hamish Free
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Hugh Greenwood
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jy Simpkin
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|1 week
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Davies-Uniacke will miss again as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain, but there's good news with ruckman Xerri just a week away from getting back on the park after ankle surgery. Greenwood and Simpkin have entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Boak
|Ribs
|Test
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Charlie Dixon
|Quad
|Test
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Hugh Jackson
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Brynn Teakle
|Foot
|10-12 weeks
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Dixon and Boak are both back training with no restrictions and have to just get through a final training session to be available to face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night. Duursma is progressing slightly quicker than expected and has resumed running. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Indefinite
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Dylan Grimes
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jacob Hopper
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|7-12 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Hamstring
|Test
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Nick Vlastuin
|Corked leg
|Test
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Richmond is yet to officially update its injury list, with Grimes receiving treatment and strapping on his shoulder during the last quarter of the tight win over Greater Western Sydney. Vlastuin is now a test for a third week running after suffering a very bad cork, but a trip to Perth to face Fremantle may be a less-than-ideal return. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|TBC
|Jack Bytel
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jack Billings
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|6 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|TBC
|Mitch Owens
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Owens is set to return for this Thursday night’s clash against Sydney at the SCG after missing the Hawthorn game before the bye due to concussion. Billings strained his hamstring in the VFL and will miss at least a month. Clark suffered a MCL sprain against the Hawks and will be sidelined for at least another few weeks. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Peter Ladhams
|Ankle
|TBC
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Calf
|1-3 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Suspension
|Round 14
|Dane Rampe
|Neck
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
The Swans have all but confirmed they will welcome back Rampe to face St Kilda on Thursday night, with the co-captain having returned to full training in recent weeks. Amartey is also set to return after making a speedy recovery from a serious hamstring injury he suffered back in round five. Tom McCartin will miss again but is showing signs of improvement and has returned to skills training, while his brother Paddy was last week officially ruled out for the rest of the season. Mills, McDonald and Roberts have all commenced running as they look to return to full training. Youngster Sheather was this week ruled out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Hip
|TBC
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Darling
|Arm
|1-2 weeks
|Liam Duggan
|Illness
|TBC
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|TBC
|Luke Edwards
|Concussion
|Test
|Elijah Hewett
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Shannon Hurn
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|5-6 weeks
|Samo Petrevski-Seton
|Quad
|Test
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Ankle/hamstring
|Test
|Connor West
|Knee
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
The Eagles' injury list has blown out again after three in-game injuries against Collingwood and the late withdrawal of Barrass. The Eagles are yet to confirm the extent of their fresh injuries, while Duggan was in hospital on Tuesday with illness. There are also concerns over the fitness of young half-back Coby Burgiel, who was withdrawn from the WAFL with a suspected hamstring injury that is yet to be confirmed. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Jaw
|TBC
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|4-6 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Back
|TBC
|Ed Richards
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: June 6, 2023
Early prognosis
Luke Beveridge has issues at half-back with Richards joining Johannisen on the sidelines. Richards suffered a moderate grade hamstring strain on the weekend and could miss up to six weeks. McLean will miss some footy due to an issue in his back. Darcy will spend some time on the sidelines again after suffering a fracture in his jaw in his first game back in the VFL after a small hole was detected in his lung. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list