The AFL wishes to congratulate Lance 'Buddy' Franklin ahead of his 350th game this round, against St Kilda at the SCG on Thursday night.

Franklin is set to become the 22nd VFL/AFL player to reach 350 games and will equal Eddie Betts as having played the third-most games by an Indigenous player.

He was drafted to Hawthorn with the fifth selection in the 2004 AFL National Draft from Perth FC in the WAFL and made his debut in Round One in 2005 against the Sydney Swans.

Since debuting, Franklin has kicked 1057 goals, is a two-time premiership player (2008 and '13), four-time Coleman Medallist (2008, '11, '14, '17), eight-time All-Australian (2008, '10, '11, '12, '14, '16, '17, '18), All-Australian captain (2018), equal second in the Brownlow Medal (2014), club best and fairest (2008) and two-time Goal of the Year winner (2010 and '13).

AFL Commission Chairman Richard Goyder congratulated Buddy on behalf of the AFL.

"Congratulations Buddy on the magnificent milestone of 350 games and thank you from every fan who loves our game," Mr Goyder said.

"You've delivered highlights that could scarcely be believed, been a champion across a generation of players and provided inspiration and wonder for fans in every part of our country.

"We've been lucky to watch you in action and we will talk about you for decades to come as one of the greatest ever to take the field. Thank you Buddy."

The AFL's Historian has compiled a list of Franklin's career achievements:

Pick five in the 2004 National Draft

Debuted for Hawthorn in 2005 Round One vs Sydney Swans

182 games, 580 goals for Hawthorn 2005-13

167 games, 477 goals for Sydney 2014-

Two-time premiership player (2008 & 2013), has played in another four AFL Grand Finals

Four-time Coleman medallist (2008, 2011, 2014, 2017)

13-time leading goal kicker for his club (Six times at Hawthorn 2007, '08, '09, '10, '11, '12 and Seven at Sydney 2014, '15, '16, '17, '18, '21, '22)

AFL Goal of the Year in 2010 and 2013

Podium finish in the 2014 Brownlow medal with 22 votes - Matthew Priddis 26 votes, Nat Fyfe 25 (ineligible)

Won the Hawthorn Best and Fairest in 2008. Has had another five podium finishes, two at Hawthorn, three at Sydney

The most recent player to kick 100 goals in a season – 113 goals in 2008. Kicked his 100th in the final round of the H&A season

One of five players to have been named in eight AFL All Australian teams (2008, '10, '11, '12, '14, '16, '17, '18), joining Gary Ablett junior, Patrick Dangerfield, Robert Harvey & Mark Ricciuto

Named captain of the All Australian team in 2018

Another four seasons making the AFL All Australian squad without making the final team.

12 seasons making the All Australian squad is the most by any player (Scott Pendlebury with 11 the only other player in double figures)

Has kicked 50 goals in a season 13 times, second only to Tony Lockett (14 seasons)

The fourth Indigenous player to 350 VFL/AFL games joining Shaun Burgoyne (407), Adam Goodes (372) and Eddie Betts (350)

1057 goals, the equal fourth most in VFL/AFL history.

One of six players to kick 1,000 VFL/AFL goals. The only one of the 1000 goal kickers to go goalless on debut.

His AFL career has been played under just two coaches, Alastair Clarkson & John Longmire

18 years and 73 days from debut to game #350 is the fourth longest of the 22 players to the milestone. He did miss the entire 2020 season.

The only person to have kicked 500 goals inside Victoria and 500 goals outside of Victoria.

The only person to have kicked at least 300 goals in two states (VIC & NSW) and only one to kick at least 100 in three (VIC, NSW & TAS)

In April 2023 he became the first VFL/AFL player to kick 300 goals in New South Wales

Has kicked multiple goals in a game on 258 occasions, the most of any player (Gordon Coventry previously held the record with 256).

Has kicked goals in 316 games, second only to Kevin Bartlett (329 games)

One of six people to have played for the Swans after turning 36 years old joining Bill Fraser, Bill Windley, Arthur Hiskins, Jack Bisset & Tony Lockett the others

One of five people to have played 150 games for two VFL/AFL clubs. Bernie Quinlan, Shaun Burgoyne, Heath Shaw and Patrick Dangerfield the others

He and Tony Lockett the only people to kick 400 goals for two different VFL/AFL clubs

1,031 of his goals have been kicked while wearing the number 23, second only to Jason Dunstall's 1,254 goals wearing #19.

Franklin started his career wearing #38 and wore the number 67 for one game in 2017 (Indigenous Round)

The only person to have kicked five goals in a game vs 18 different sides.

Has kicked five goal hauls on multiple occasions v 17 clubs (only once v Hawthorn)

186 Brownlow votes in his career, the 13th most all time

One of four players to have polled Brownlow votes v 18 different teams – Gary Ablett jnr, Patrick Dangerfield and Adam Treloar

Has kicked 74 goals in VFL/AFL finals, third most behind Gordon Coventry (111) and Jason Dunstall (78)

The fourth time he has come up against St Kilda in a milestone match (played his 100th, 200th and 300th v the Saints)



BUDDY FRANKLIN CAREER GOAL KICKING



Goals Behinds Total Q1 244 181 1645 Q2 277 190 1852 Q3 256 192 1728 Q4 280 175 1855 CAREER 1057 738 7080





MOST GOALS IN THE AFL ERA (1990 onwards)



GOALS PLAYER 1057 Lance Franklin 926 Matthew Lloyd 895 Tony Lockett 800 Matthew Richardson 777 Jason Dunstall



MOST GAMES PLAYED ALONGSIDE LANCE FRANKLIN

Franklin has played games alongside 169 teammates

Has played 100+ games with 22 of them.



Games Teammate W-L-D 169 Sam Mitchell 104-64-1 165 Luke Parker 108-57-0 164 Jordan Lewis 97-66-1 159 Jake Lloyd 106-53-0 157 Brad Sewell 97-59-1 157 Jarryd Roughead 96-60-1 156 Luke Hodge 91-64-1 154 Dane Rampe 106-48-0 149 Josh Kennedy 96-53-0 148 Grant Birchall 98-49-1



MOST GAMES PLAYED AGAINST LANCE FRANKLIN



Games Opponent Franklin

W-L record 23 Joel Selwood 8-15 22 Callan Ward 14-8 21 Heath Shaw 14-7 21 Scott Pendlebury 14-7 21 Harry Taylor 7-14 20 Andrew Mackie 8-12 19 Jimmy Bartel 7-12 19 Mitch Duncan 7-12 18 Tom Hawkins 7-11 18 Shane Mumford 9-9 18 David Mundy 13-5 18 Michael Firrito 13-5 18 James Kelly 8-10



WIN-LOSS RECORDS IN 50-GAME SPANS

Best: 42-8 (2012-14)

Worst: 20-30 (2005-07) - First 50 games of his career