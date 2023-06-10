THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships continue on Sunday when South Australia takes on Vic Metro and the Allies clash with Western Australia at Thebarton Oval.
SA hosts Vic Metro in the first game of the day from 9.45am ACST, with the skilful Ashton Moir and athletic forward Jack Delean turning out for SA. Vic Metro will field a number of potential AFL draftees including lively small Nick Watson, midfielder Archie Roberts and versatile tall Ollie Murphy.
>> WATCH SA v VIC METRO LIVE FROM 9.45AM ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW
Following the SA v Vic Metro clash, WA will play its first game of the championships against the Allies. Players to watch include standout tall defender Daniel Curtin and West Coast NGA prospect Lance Collard, who has enjoyed an exciting start to the WAFL season.
Allies midfielders Ryley Sanders, Colby McKercher and Jake Rogers, along with powerful forward Jed Walter will all back up from their strong games against SA last week.
>> WATCH ALLIES v WA LIVE FROM 12.05PM ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW
The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).
All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner.
U18s LATEST All you need to know about the AFL Under-18 Championships
Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.
South Australia v Vic Metro squads
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
1 Trent Tattoli
2 Sid Draper
3 Callum Fairall
4 Patrick Toole
6 Sebastian Wauer
8 Ashton Moir (vc)
9 Bodie Ryan
11 Logan Evans
12 Jack Delean
13 Luca Slade
14 Alex Holt (vc)
15 Declan Gladigau
16 Loch Rawlinson
17 William Patton (c)
19 Anders McShane
22 William McCabe
24 Harrison Francis
26 Kane McAuliffe (dvc)
27 Jed Dignan
37 Liam Fawcett
38 Taylor Goad
41 Patrick Weckert (dvc)
43 Alex van Wyk
5 Kade Herbert (emg)
28 Tom Wheaton (emg)
36 Tom Luck (emg)
VIC METRO
2 Tarkyn O’Leary
3 Nicholas Watson
4 Jesse Dattoli
6 Jagga Smith
7 Cameron Nyko
8 Kynan Brown
9 Nathan Philactides (vc)
10 Levi Ashcroft
15 Caleb Windsor
16 Archie Roberts (vc)
18 Harvey Johnston
20 Charlton Harrop
21 William Lorenz
22 Matthew Carroll
23 Brayden Laplanche
25 Logan Morris
27 William Brown (c)
28 Josh Smillie
30 Harry O’Farrell
32 Oliver Murphy
33 Jordan Croft
34 William Green
35 Vigo Visentini
5 Josh Docking (emg)
13 Mahmoud Taha (emg)
36 William Elliott (emg)
Western Australia v Allies squads
ALLIES
1 Ryley Sanders
2 Harvey Thomas
3 Caiden Cleary
5 Colby McKercher
7 Lachlan Cabor
9 Jake Rogers
11 Phoenix Gothard
12 William Rowlands
13 Jack Callinan
14 Indhi Kirk
15 James Leake
17 Clay Shadforth
18 Max Rider
24 Samuel Marshall
25 Jed Walter
26 William Graham
28 Nicholas Williams
29 Tye Gander
30 Charlie McCormack
38 Patrick Snell
39 Ethan Read
41 Connor O'Sullivan
44 Caleb May
10 Leonardo Lombard (emg)
21 Orlando Turner (emg)
32 Arie Schoenmaker (emg)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
2 Aiden O'Driscoll
5 Koen Sanchez
6 Presley Campbell
7 Luke Kelly
8 Oscar Hine-Baston
9 Lance Collard
12 Kai Dehavilland
14 Otis Harvey
15 Reece Torrent
16 Ashton Ferreira
17 Riley Hardeman
18 Tyler Lindberg
22 Bo Allan
25 Joe Matthews
26 Elijah Scoble
28 Samuel van Rooyen
29 Luker Kentfield
30 Daniel Curtin
31 Mitchell Edwards
32 Evan Smith
35 Clay Hall
36 Xavier Walsh
38 Lucas Kemp
13 Deian Roberts (emg)