THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships continue on Sunday when South Australia takes on Vic Metro and the Allies clash with Western Australia at Thebarton Oval.

SA hosts Vic Metro in the first game of the day from 9.45am ACST, with the skilful Ashton Moir and athletic forward Jack Delean turning out for SA. Vic Metro will field a number of potential AFL draftees including lively small Nick Watson, midfielder Archie Roberts and versatile tall Ollie Murphy.

Following the SA v Vic Metro clash, WA will play its first game of the championships against the Allies. Players to watch include standout tall defender Daniel Curtin and West Coast NGA prospect Lance Collard, who has enjoyed an exciting start to the WAFL season.

Allies midfielders Ryley Sanders, Colby McKercher and Jake Rogers, along with powerful forward Jed Walter will all back up from their strong games against SA last week.

The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner.

Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.

South Australia v Vic Metro squads

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

1 Trent Tattoli

2 Sid Draper

3 Callum Fairall

4 Patrick Toole

6 Sebastian Wauer

8 Ashton Moir (vc)

9 Bodie Ryan

11 Logan Evans

12 Jack Delean

13 Luca Slade

14 Alex Holt (vc)

15 Declan Gladigau

16 Loch Rawlinson

17 William Patton (c)

19 Anders McShane

22 William McCabe

24 Harrison Francis

26 Kane McAuliffe (dvc)

27 Jed Dignan

37 Liam Fawcett

38 Taylor Goad

41 Patrick Weckert (dvc)

43 Alex van Wyk

5 Kade Herbert (emg)

28 Tom Wheaton (emg)

36 Tom Luck (emg)

VIC METRO

2 Tarkyn O’Leary

3 Nicholas Watson

4 Jesse Dattoli

6 Jagga Smith

7 Cameron Nyko

8 Kynan Brown

9 Nathan Philactides (vc)

10 Levi Ashcroft

15 Caleb Windsor

16 Archie Roberts (vc)

18 Harvey Johnston

20 Charlton Harrop

21 William Lorenz

22 Matthew Carroll

23 Brayden Laplanche

25 Logan Morris

27 William Brown (c)

28 Josh Smillie

30 Harry O’Farrell

32 Oliver Murphy

33 Jordan Croft

34 William Green

35 Vigo Visentini

5 Josh Docking (emg)

13 Mahmoud Taha (emg)

36 William Elliott (emg)

Western Australia v Allies squads

ALLIES

1 Ryley Sanders

2 Harvey Thomas

3 Caiden Cleary

5 Colby McKercher

7 Lachlan Cabor

9 Jake Rogers

11 Phoenix Gothard

12 William Rowlands

13 Jack Callinan

14 Indhi Kirk

15 James Leake

17 Clay Shadforth

18 Max Rider

24 Samuel Marshall

25 Jed Walter

26 William Graham

28 Nicholas Williams

29 Tye Gander

30 Charlie McCormack

38 Patrick Snell

39 Ethan Read

41 Connor O'Sullivan

44 Caleb May

10 Leonardo Lombard (emg)

21 Orlando Turner (emg)

32 Arie Schoenmaker (emg)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

2 Aiden O'Driscoll

5 Koen Sanchez

6 Presley Campbell

7 Luke Kelly

8 Oscar Hine-Baston

9 Lance Collard

12 Kai Dehavilland

14 Otis Harvey

15 Reece Torrent

16 Ashton Ferreira

17 Riley Hardeman

18 Tyler Lindberg

22 Bo Allan

25 Joe Matthews

26 Elijah Scoble

28 Samuel van Rooyen

29 Luker Kentfield

30 Daniel Curtin

31 Mitchell Edwards

32 Evan Smith

35 Clay Hall

36 Xavier Walsh

38 Lucas Kemp

13 Deian Roberts (emg)