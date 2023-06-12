SOME of the biggest names in Australian sport and entertainment have taken the plunge at the MCG for Big Freeze 9.

The slide was back ahead of the annual King's Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne, promoting fundraising for the fight against motor neurone disease.

Former Essendon player and Melbourne coach Neale Daniher has become a public face of the disease in Australia since he was diagnosed in 2013.

Hollywood star Eric Bana, champion jockey Michelle Payne and surfing legend Mick Fanning were among the sliders, along with footy legends Jason Dunstall, Shaun Burgoyne and Tony Shaw.

More than $2.3 million had been raised by half-time of the Pies-Dees clash, surpassing the Big Freeze's target of $2 million.

Neale and Bec Daniher at the 2023 Big Freeze at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Mick Fanning (Silver Surfer)

Shaun Burgoyne (Spiderman)

Tayla Harris (Sam Kerr)

Aaron Finch (Captain Feathersword)

Tony Shaw (Beetlejuice)

Abbey Gelmi (Maleficent)

Jason Dunstall (Aquaman)

Michelle Payne (Wonder Woman)

Eric Bana (Carl Ditterich)

