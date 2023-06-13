Brayden Fiorini handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is aware of the post-bye blues, and midfielder Brayden Fiorini says the Suns have taken the first big step in avoiding that when facing Carlton on Sunday.

The Suns entered their week off in terrific form, accounting for both the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide in Darwin to square their win-loss ledger at 6-6.

However, in a continuation of the past decade, round 13 again showed the perils coming off the bye as favourites Brisbane and Fremantle both succumbed to hungrier opponents.

Fiorini said the Suns returned to training at the weekend with a laser focus.

"I think it starts with our training. Sometimes the first session back after a bye is rusty, but I thought we were really good on Saturday," he said.

"We were really sharp, and the energy was there.

"It starts with training and then getting the mindset back. We'll have another good session Thursday and then head down to Melbourne full of confidence and in the mental state ready to compete."

With small defender Sean Lemmens available after overcoming a hamstring injury and youngster Connor Budarick in the frame to play his first game (likely at VFL level) since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament last year, Gold Coast has a healthy playing list.

Co-captain Touk Miller (knee) ran at training on Tuesday, although is likely still four to six weeks away from a return, while running defender Lachie Weller is continuing to struggle with swelling in his knee.

Touk Miller is seen during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fiorini said the Suns were more concerned with their own play than what the under-fire Blues would produce.

"They have been under a bit of scrutiny obviously, but we know at their best they're a really good footy club," he said.

"We think we can beat any team at their best.

"Although they are under a bit of heat, we'll just be focus in on what we can bring. If we bring that for the majority of the four quarters, I think we'll get it done."