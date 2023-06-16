Rhyan Mansell has faced the AFL Appeals Board in a bid to have his three-week suspension overturned

Rhyan Mansell looks on during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RHYAN Mansell's controversial three-match ban for rough conduct has been upheld on appeal, leaving the young Richmond utility sidelined for matches against Brisbane, Sydney and West Coast.

Mansell took his case to the AFL Appeals Board after he was originally hit with the ban for collecting Fremantle's James Aish high during their round 13 clash.

The incident was originally graded by the Match Review Officer as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

The Dockers fear Aish could miss more than one match after he was placed into concussion protocols following the incident.

The 23-year-old was sent straight to the Tribunal and was banned for three matches, before opting to appeal the suspension.

Mansell has been withdrawn from Richmond's team to face St Kilda on Saturday night, replaced by Maurice Rioli in the 22 with Tyler Sonsie named as an emergency.

More to come