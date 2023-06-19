Gather Round in 2024 will be held in round four in South Australia

Adelaide fans come through the gates for the inaugural Gather Round game in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SECOND edition of Gather Round will be held in round four next season, after the AFL confirmed the dates for the annual event.

After the success of the inaugural Gather Round this year, the concept will return to South Australia in 2024, with all nine games of the round to be held in SA between Thursday, April 4 and Sunday, April 7.

Gather Round was held in round five this year but has been brought forward a week in 2024, with the dates falling in the middle weekend of school holidays for Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia.

Learn More 00:00

The schedule of games will be announced later in the year.

"By locking it in to South Australia and today announcing the dates for 2024, we are giving everyone a longer runway to put together a bigger and even better event, and our fans certainty around booking travel and accommodation," Acting AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

After all nine matches sold out during Gather Round this year, the SA Government secured a deal to host the event until 2026, with SA Premier Peter Malinauskas lauding the occasion as an economic boon for the state.

"The inaugural Gather Round was a success beyond anyone's expectations," Malinauskas said.

"The event contributed tens of millions of dollars into the state's economy and helped fill hotels, bars and restaurants.

"The atmosphere was simply incredible and the only way to truly experience it is by being here.

"My message to footy fans across Australia is book your flights, book your accommodation and start planning your trip to South Australia because Gather Round 2024 promises to be even bigger than this year."