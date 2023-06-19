The toughest bye round, especially for Fantasy forwards, is here

Connor Rozee and Zak Butters during the Round 14 match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CALVIN is pretty happy with himself this week. He's dusted himself off the canvas during the byes and leapfrogged Warnie, but could it only be for the week? Round 15 is arguably the hardest of the four bye rounds. The reason being, 10 of the top 13 forwards, who all average more than 90 Fantasy points, are on a bye this week.

Carlton, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond and Western Bulldogs are the clubs taking a break for the last bye round. Tim Taranto, Connor Rozee, Stephen Coniglio and Zak Butters are the most popular premium forwards in Fantasy Classic, along with star rookie Harry Sheezel. Add the No.1 ruck Tim English with his teammates Marcus Bontempelli and Jack Macrae, plus breakout midfielder of the year Tom Green, and some teams will be decimated.

Jack Macrae and Marcus Bontempelli celebrate during the round 10 clash between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda Saints at Marvel Stadium on May 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin and Warnie chat through which players can be traded, who should be held and the all-important trade targets from the clubs who have completed their bye.

In this week’s episode …



2:15 - Calvin has overtaken Warnie in the rankings.

4:30 - "You don't understand Captains".

7:00 - Tom Stewart gets well-deserved -3 for his 66 on Thursday night.

8:45 - Calvin was happy with Finn Callaghan in his last game for his squad.

12:00 - How will our teams look after the byes?

13:30 - Harry Sheezel gets the five votes in the Michael Barlow medal.

18:00 - What do you do with the suspended Lachie Whitfield?

20:30 - 13 forwards average more than 90 Fantasy points, 10 have the bye this week.

25:00 - Can you trade Sam Walsh?

29:20 - Elliot Yeo v Christian Salem.

34:00 - Warnie and Calvin's trades.

37:00 - Tom Doedee joins the boys and gives his take on Ben Keays.

40:50 - Godfather II is Doedee's pick on in the Movie Draft.

49:20 - Calvin gets a steal with the Harry Potter movie franchise late.

59:00 - Is there any reason Keays can't average the same as Jack Macrae?

1:04:05 - Where is Tim Taranto's snout?

1:07:30 - What are the benefits of picking Darcy Cameron?

