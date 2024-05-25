Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Jarryd Lyons, Tylar Young, Rory Lobb. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Thomas Farms Oval, Saturday May 25, 2.30pm ACST

Zac Taylor put his hand up for an AFL debut with a strong performance in the Crows' 61-point loss to Sturt on Saturday.

Taylor, who was pick No.44 in the 2021 draft, had 23 disposals, nine clearances and eight tackles.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan dominated with 15 disposals, 47 hitouts and seven clearances.

Will Hamill (18 disposals), Ned McHenry (17) and Billy Dowling (16) also played well.

Charlie Edwards kicked a goal from his 15 disposals and Luke Pedlar had 12 touches.

Drafted last year like Edwards, Oscar Ryan (13 disposals) and Daniel Curtin (13) were solid contributors.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Brisbane at Fenjiu Stadium, Saturday May 25, 1.05pm AEST

Veteran Jarryd Lyons has added goalkicking to his bow this season and picked up a bag of four majors in Brisbane's 68-point win over Box Hill on Saturday.

The 31-year-old also kicked three behinds from his 21-disposal and seven-tackle display.

James Tunstill kicked three goals from 23 touches and Henry Smith slotted two.

Deven Robertson showed his strength at the contest with 13 clearances among 31 disposals and a goal, while Jaxon Prior got plenty of ball, finishing with 27 touches and eight marks

Darcy Fort was strong in the ruck with 31 hitouts and a dozen disposals.

Darragh Joyce (14 disposals), James Madden (14), Luke Lloyd (11) and Kalin Lane (12, one goal) all got amongst it, while Reece Torrent finished with eight touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, Saturday May 25, 10.25am AEST

Jesse Motlop played his first game of the year in Carlton's 50-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday.

Motlop has endured a frustrating injury run to begin 2024, but returned to action and finished with five disposals and a goal in the Blues' loss.

Jaxon Binns continues to push for a senior spot and had 25 touches at Ikon Park.

Drafted with pick No.34 in last year's draft, Billy Wilson played well to finish with 22 disposals.

Lewis Young (13 disposals), Domanic Akuei (10 and six marks), Alex Mirkov (nine and 22 hitouts) and Sam Durdin (eight) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, Saturday May 25, 2.35pm AEST

Nick Bryan was dominant again as Essendon suffered a 61-point loss to Richmond on Saturday.

The ruckman stood tall in defeat with 23 disposals, 46 hitouts, 10 clearances and a goal at the MCG.

His fellow ruck, Vigo Visentini, had 11 disposals and 21 hitouts.

Archie Roberts gathered 19 disposals, Lewis Hayes had 11 and Zach Reid finished with 10 in the Bombers' heavy loss.

Jye Menzie was lively up forward and kicked two goals from his nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v South Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 25, 2pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday May 25, 12.05pm AEST

Mitch Hardie continues to push for an AFL debut as he starred in Geelong's 61-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Hardie, selected in last year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, had 36 disposals, eight clearances and kicked a goal.

Ted Clohesy was a strong performer with 25 disposals and two majors at GMHBA Stadium.

Shaun Mannagh and James Willis each kicked three goals while gathering 13 and 16 disposals respectively.

Young midfielder George Stevens impressed with 26 disposals, eight clearances and a goal, while Brandan Parfitt responded to his axing from the senior side with 24 touches.

Emerson Jeka (21 disposals), Oscar Murdoch (18), Mitch Knevitt (18) and Lawson Humphries (21) played well, while Connor O'Sullivan kicked a goal from his 16 disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, Saturday May 25, 10.25am AEST

Rory Atkins had a huge performance in Gold Coast's 50-point win over Carlton on Saturday.

Atkins was typically busy, gathering a game-high 40 disposals on the back of 13 marks.

Brayden Fiorini (37 disposals, six clearances and a goal) and Brandon Ellis (28 disposals and two goals) also played well.

Midfielder Will Graham had a game-high seven clearances to go with his 25 disposals and seven tackles.

Ned Moyle (17 disposals, 36 hitouts and six clearances) dominated in the ruck, while James Tsitas (26 disposals) impressed.

Sam Day was the leading goalkicker on the ground, booting four majors, while Levi Casboult and Jy Farrar kicked three each.

Sean Lemmens (22 disposals), Darcy Macpherson (16 and a goal) and Ethan Read (19) also had an impact.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday May 25, 12.05pm AEST

Max Gruzewski did his chances of earning an AFL debut no harm with another good performance in Greater Western Sydney's 61-point loss to Geelong on Saturday.

Gruzewski kicked three of the Giants' seven goals as part of his eight disposals.

Wade Derksen was prolific with 29 disposals and 10 marks, while Harry Rowston had 25 touches and seven clearances.

Joe Fonti (24 disposals) played well, Lachie Keeffe had 15 disposals and 13 hitouts and Cooper Hamilton had 14 touches.

Phoenix Gothard kicked a goal from his 17 disposals, Nick Madden had 12 disposals and nine hitouts and Conor Stone slotted a major from his 12 touches.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Brisbane at Fenjiu Stadium, Saturday May 25, 1.05pm AEST

Still yet to play a senior game this season Chad Wingard kept his name in the frame with two goals in Box Hill's 68-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday afternoon.

The match was the two-time All-Australian's fourth at VFL level after a long injury layoff.

Young gun Josh Ward was arguably the Hawks' best with 22 disposals, and equal team-highs in tackles (six) and clearances (five).

Harry Morrison (21 disposals, 10 marks) and Henry Hustwaite (20 disposals) had plenty of the ball, with Finn Maginness (19) right alongside them.

Ned Reeves was busy in the ruck with 24 hitouts and nine touches, helped around the ground by Max Ramsden with 12 disposals.

2023 draftee Bodie Ryan finished with 17 disposals, Josh Bennetts had 16, Bailey MacDonald got the ball a dozen times and Denver Grainger-Barras had nine touches.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sandringham at Casey Fields, Sunday May 26, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v North Melbourne at Avalon Airport Oval, Sunday May 26, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium, Saturday May 25, 2.10pm ACST

Three senior players made successful returns from injury as South Adelaide kept Yartapuulti winless in the SANFL.

Ruckman Ivan Soldo had only nine disposals but managed 28 hitouts and three clearances in his first game since knee surgery last month.

Quinton Narkle (foot) and Trent McKenzie (quad) also played their first games since round two in the local competition. Narkle gathered 16 touches, while McKenzie had nine.

Francis Evans was among his side's best players with 21 disposals and a goal, with defender Tom Clurey also managing 21 touches and 10 marks.

Youngsters Will Lorenz (17 disposals), Dylan Williams (14) and Xavier Walsh (11) also got among the action, with Ollie Lord (seven, one goal) continuing his comeback from injury.

Young key forward Thomas Scully also booted a goal from nine disposals while also having 16 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, Saturday May 25, 2.35pm AEST

Jacob Koschitzke had a strong game in Richmond's 61-point thrashing of Essendon on Saturday.

Koschitzke had 19 disposals, 10 marks and kicked a goal in the Tigers' big win.

Already hit hard by injuries, the Tigers were dealt another blow with Tylar Young suffering a suspected knee injury. He will undergo scans on Sunday.

Kaleb Smith, pick No.49 in the 2022 draft, is pushing for a debut after his 23 disposals and a goal.

James Trezise (17 disposals), Matthew Coulthard (10 and two goals) and Sam Banks (12) also played their parts.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sandringham at Casey Fields, Sunday May 26, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Northern Bullants at Tramway Oval, Friday May 24, 12.05pm AEST

Sydney Academy product Caiden Cleary had a big day out in the Swans' 21-point win against the Northern Bullants on Friday, gathering 39 disposals and kicking one goal.

Former Bulldog and Docker Joel Hamling continued his move up forward and kicked three goals from 11 disposals and eight marks.

Jacob Konstanty (11 disposals) kicked two goals, while Caleb Mitchell (21 disposals) and Lachlan McAndrew (34 hitouts) kicked one each.

Jaiden Magor and Cooper Vickery were busy with 21 touches apiece.

Eighteen-year-old ruckman Will Green showed why the Swans took him with their first selection (16 overall) in last year's draft, finishing with 20 hitouts, 12 disposals, five clearances and five tackles.

Angus Sheldrick left the game early with a leg injury.

Other senior-listed players in action included Indhi Kirk (10 disposals, six tackles), Jack Buller (12 disposals) and Patrick Snell (14).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Claremont at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday May 25, 10am AWST

Andrew Gaff is pushing for a senior return after a busy display in West Coast's 21-point win over Claremont on Saturday.

Gaff, who hasn't played at AFL level since round one, had 34 disposals and two tackles in the Eagles' victory.

Only Zane Trew was more prolific, finishing with 36 touches.

Ruck recruit Matt Flynn played his first game in Eagles colours and had nine disposals and 27 hitouts.

Jai Culley is edging closer to a senior return as he had 23 disposals and kicked a goal, while Harry Edwards had 24 touches and six marks.

Tyler Brockman had 19 disposals and kicked a goal, Coby Burgiel had 14 and booted a major and Archer Reid kicked 1.2 from his nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Port Melbourne at Whitten Oval, Saturday May 25, 12.05pm AEST

Rory Lobb was a strong performer in Footscray's 12-point win over Port Melbourne as a senior recall looms.

Lobb kicked two goals from 13 disposals to go with 14 hitouts as he looks for a senior recall after Aaron Naughton's knee injury.

Lachlan Smith dominated in the ruck with 15 disposals, 37 hitouts and eight clearances.

Luke Cleary was busy with 23 disposals and 10 marks and Lachlan McNeil kicked two goals from his 13 touches.

Oskar Baker (22 disposals), Jedd Busslinger (18) and Caleb Poulter (16 and a goal) were good as the Bulldogs stayed undefeated.

Jordan Croft kicked three majors, Buku Khamis had 15 disposals and Dominic Bedendo had 14 and booted a goal.