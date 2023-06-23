In a Sydney backline that has been hit hard by injury in 2023, Jake Lloyd has again been a reliable figure

Sydney defender Jake Lloyd ahead of the 2023 season. Picture: AFL Photos

JAKE Lloyd has been Sydney's Mr Consistent for almost a decade and he's lived up to that billing again in 2023 amid a chaotic season of constant personnel change.

Since making his AFL debut in round five of 2014, Lloyd has incredibly missed just three of the 216 games the Swans have played in that time, accruing two club best and fairest awards.

In a campaign where Sydney has lost both McCartin brothers from its back six as well as co-captain Dane Rampe for large chunks of the season, Lloyd's cool head at half-back has been as essential as ever.

And despite the Swans being in a position that is well below their expectations, that famous Lloyd composure is maintained when assessing their prospects for the rest of the season.

"I think this time last year we weren't in a similar position, but we really built towards the end of the year. And so there's certainly no reason why we can't do that again," Lloyd told AFL.com.au.

"As a playing group, we felt like we took a step forward last week (against Brisbane) in those areas of the game that are required to play late in September. It is game-by-game, but it can turn pretty quickly for our group."

Jake Lloyd celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Sydney and Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A home clash with struggling West Coast on Saturday presents the perfect opportunity to turbocharge the Swans' hopes of surging in the second half of the season.

But even if a premiership tilt seems out of reach, Lloyd isn't giving up belief that it can manifest itself.

And after three painful Grand Final defeats in his illustrious career, the third of which came in 200th game last season, a premiership is all he really wants.

"It's the reason why I play footy, that ultimate success. And having missed out a couple of times, it really burns deep inside," Lloyd said.

Jake Lloyd after Sydney's defeat in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm really confident in the group that we've got that we can push and give ourselves every opportunity. Although it's been a fluctuating year, it's certainly not over and I've got full belief in the boys that we can really make a run in the second half of the year."

For the eighth season in a row, Lloyd has averaged more than 24 disposals a game and figured in every one of the Swans outings in yet another remarkable showing of consistency and durability.

While he acknowledges there is an element of luck in avoiding serious injury, the work he had to put in just get a chance in the big time has been a key reason for his incredible run of games.

"Early in my career, I felt like I had a pretty good base under me when I stepped into AFL football. I obviously missed a couple of drafts, and I'd worked pretty hard to earn an opportunity. And once I got that, it was about not resting on my laurels," Lloyd said.

Jake Lloyd during Sydney's game against Essendon in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

"In terms of form, it was about continuing to try and get better and learning as much as I could. I think now, it's more about understanding the game really well and where I need to be positionally. And then, just the little off-field things like extra pilates, doing a little bit more to make sure I stay up with the game.

"I'm nearly 30, mate. I feel like one of the older guys on the team, and I'm just trying to stay young still."

For 10 years, Lloyd has been the No.1 distributor out of Sydney's back half. But as its plethora of young talent has emerged, the creative responsibility has been shared.

Jordan Dawson absorbed plenty of it before moving to Adelaide while the likes of Ollie Florent and Nick Blakey have allowed the Swans to mix things up out of their defensive half.

Nick Blakey during Sydney's match against Collingwood in R8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Through those COVID years when we did struggle a little bit, I was probably more the main ball user out of there. But we certainly have a range of players now that can do that for us," he said.

"Ollie Florent, Nick Blakey, they're really damaging half-backs and can set the game up for us. And that's what we want; opposition teams to not know who's going to be doing that week in, week out, and we can really use that as a weapon for us.

"I love it and they're really entertaining to watch. Obviously, Lizard (Blakey) off half-back, the way he can run and carry, he's really damaging with the ball."

It's the key position posts that have been tested at the Swans this season, but the depth created amid the injuries has been a silver lining.

"I feel like there was a couple of weeks there where we just were losing a troop every week," he said.

"But I feel like we've had really good depth. Aaron Francis is one who's has really stepped into that real key position role and led from the front. He's taken his game to a new level the last four or five weeks.

"I think Lewis Melican is a little bit the same, the way he's come in the last couple of weeks and played a role. It has been a bit of a disturbance, but I think those boys have really filled a void."

And the star names are returning week by week.

Rampe has slotted back in, with a fresh two-year contract extension to go with it, while Isaac Heeney and Callum Mills are returning from injury against the Eagles this weekend.

And with the ultra-consistent Lloyd doing what he's done for 10 years, the Swans are likely to present a formidable proposition in the final part of the season.