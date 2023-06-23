The MRO findings for Thursday night's clash between Geelong and Melbourne are in

Bayley Fritsch tackles Jake Kolodjashnij during the R15 match between Melbourne and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on June 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Bayley Fritsch is free to take on Greater Western Sydney next week after being cleared of a dangerous tackle on Geelong's Jake Kolodjashnij on Thursday night.

Fritsch gave away a free kick when he slung the Cats defender to the ground during the final quarter of the Demons' 15-point loss at GMHBA Stadium.

Kolodjashnij wasn't hurt in the tackle and got up immediately to take his kick.

Fritsch's tackle wasn't cited by the Match Review Officer on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Cats defender Tom Stewart has received a $1500 fine for pushing Jack Viney while the Melbourne midfielder was cradling a sore shoulder.

Stewart was charged with unreasonable or unnecessary contact with an injured player, and can accept a $1000 fine with an early plea.

Viney received treatment on the sidelines but played on and was one of his team's best players on the night.