The teams are in for Sunday's round 15 matches

Billy Frampton, Brandon Ellis, Sam Frost. Pictures: AFL Photos

BILLY Frampton is the unlucky Magpie to make way for Jeremy Howe's return against Adelaide, while Gold Coast has dropped three players among five changes to the 22 that was thrashed by Carlton.

Frampton is joined by Beau McCreery and Reef McInnes outside the best 22, while Howe comes in for his first game since breaking his arm badly in round one. Jamie Elliott also comes into the side.

Adelaide will take an unchanged team into Sunday's game at the MCG, having enjoyed a bye after a huge win against West Coast in round 13.

In Sunday's late game between Gold Coast and Hawthorn, the Suns have added experienced runners Brandon Ellis and Lachie Weller, along with young utility Sam Flanders and forward Hewago 'Ace' Oea.

Rory Atkins, Tom Berry and Alex Davies have been axed from the side that lost to Carlton by 59 points in round 14, while Joel Jeffrey (foot) and Alex Sexton go out of the starting 22.

The Hawks have brought in Sam Frost as a like-for-like replacement for skipper James Sicily, who is serving the first game of a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe, J.Elliott

Out: B.Frampton (omitted), B.McCreery (omitted), R.McInnes (omitted)

R13 sub: Oleg Markov

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Ned McHenry (sub)

R13 sub: Ned McHenry

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Ellis, S.Flanders, H.Oea, L.Weller

Out: R.Atkins (omitted), T.Berry (omitted), A.Davies (omitted), J.Jeffrey (foot), A.Sexton (sub)

R14 sub: Alex Sexton

HAWTHORN

In: S.Frost

Out: J.Sicily (suspension), S.Butler (managed)

R13 sub: Cam Mackenzie