Swans star Isaac Heeney will take some stopping, according to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL this year's Brownlow Medal count be a one-horse race?

According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor after round 10, Sydney star Isaac Heeney has been tipped to claim a commanding eight-vote lead nearing the halfway point of the season.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Heeney is predicted to have polled 22 votes through the first 10 matches of the campaign, with the Swans midfielder remarkably tipped to have won votes in all but one match so far.

Yartapuulti midfielder Zak Butters is predicted to be second in the count, but is some way back on 14 votes despite an incredible performance on Sunday where he accumulated 17 disposals in the last quarter alone.

Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps is predicted to be third on 13 votes, with Gold Coast's Matt Rowell joining Yartapuulti's Connor Rozee and Walyalup's Caleb Serong on 12 votes apiece.

Collingwood's Nick Daicos and Essendon's Zach Merrett are both tipped to be among the chasing pack on 11 votes each, despite being alongside Heeney as one of the raging favourites through the first half of the season.

Eight of Daicos' 11 predicted votes have come in the past three weeks.

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

22 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

14 Zak Butters (Yartapuulti)

13 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

12 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)

12 Connor Rozee (Yartapuulti)

12 Caleb Serong (Walyalup)

11 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

11 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

11 Christian Petracca (Narrm)

Sportsbet Brownlow odds

$4 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

$5.50 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

$7.50 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

$9 Caleb Serong (Walyalup)

$9 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$13 Zak Butters (Yartapuulti)