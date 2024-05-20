Who's the tackle king at your club?

Matt Rowell, Jack Steele and James Rowbottom. Pictures: AFL Photos

MATT Rowell is renowned as one of the toughest tacklers in the AFL and he has the numbers to prove it.

The Gold Coast midfielder had another 10 tackles against Geelong on Thursday night, taking his career tally to 509 from 72 career games.

The 22-year-old is the fastest man to the 500 milestone since tackle numbers started to be recorded consistently in 1987, getting there two games faster than St Kilda skipper Jack Steele.

While tackle statistics have been measured since the late 1980s, it comes as no surprise that the game's most prolific tacklers have come in the modern era of relatively high congestion around the ball.

Of the top 11 fastest to 500 career tackles, seven are active players and the other four all played in the past decade.

Learn More 18:01

Equal 10th on that list is Sydney's James Rowbottom, who is the only man to have recorded more tackles than Rowell this year, with 93 from 10 games.

His tally includes 16 against Carlton on Friday night, 12 of which came in the first half, the most in a game so far this season.

Fewest games to 500 career tackles

72 - Matt Rowell

74 - Jack Steele

75 - Hugh Greenwood

80 - Ben Howlett

80 - Clayton Oliver

82 - Andrew Swallow

82 - Jack Redden

82 - Willem Drew

83 - Tom Mitchell

84 - Matthew Priddis

84 - James Rowbottom

Your club's tackle king

Rory Laird

Total tackles: 929

Ave per game, career: 3.97

Ave per game, 2024: 6.10

Ave per game, 2023: 7.95

Most in a game: 20

Rory Laird tackles Zak Butters during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Dunkley

Total tackles: 907

Ave per game, career: 6.04

Ave per game, 2024: 7.20

Ave per game, 2023: 6.88

Most in a game: 15

Josh Dunkley tackles Rory Laird during Brisbane's clash against Adelaide in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Patrick Cripps

Total tackles: 1054

Ave per game, career: 5.46

Ave per game, 2024: 5.40

Ave per game, 2023: 5.42

Most in a game: 13

Patrick Cripps and Nic Newman tackle Christian Petracca during Carlton's clash against Melbourne in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Mitchell

Total tackles: 1153

Ave per game, career: 5.68

Ave per game, 2024: 6.67

Ave per game, 2023: 6.04

Most in a game: 14

Tom Mitchell tackles Zak Butters during Collingwood's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Zach Merrett

Total tackles: 1115

Ave per game, career: 5.16

Ave per game, 2024: 5.40

Ave per game, 2023: 5.50

Most in a game: 12

Zach Merrett tackles Connor Rozee during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrew Brayshaw

Total tackles: 708

Ave per game, career: 5.32

Ave per game, 2024: 5.20

Ave per game, 2023: 6.22

Most in a game: 12

Andrew Brayshaw tackles Connor Macdonald during Fremantle's clash against Hawthorn in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Atkins

Total tackles: 619

Ave per game, career: 5.43

Ave per game, 2024: 7.11

Ave per game, 2023: 7.61

Most in a game: 17

Tom Atkins tackles Colby McKercher during Geelong's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Rowell

Total tackles: 508

Ave per game, career: 7.01

Ave per game, 2024: 8.50

Ave per game, 2023: 8.26

Most in a game: 17

Matt Rowell tackles Brandan Parfitt during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Green

Total tackles: 314

Ave per game, career: 4.08

Ave per game, 2024: 4.70

Ave per game, 2023: 5.05

Most in a game: 13

Sam Walsh is tackled by Tom Green during Carlton's win over GWS in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Conor Nash

Total tackles: 342

Ave per game, career: 4.12

Ave per game, 2024: 6.50

Ave per game, 2023: 4.78

Most in a game: 9

Conor Nash tackles Gryan Miers during Hawthorn's clash against Geelong in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Viney

Total tackles: 1197

Ave per game, career: 5.81

Ave per game, 2024: 6.70

Ave per game, 2023: 5.92

Most in a game: 16

Jai Newcombe is tackled by Jack Viney during Hawthorn's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tristan Xerri

Total tackles: 167

Ave per game, career: 3.88

Ave per game, 2024: 7.40

Ave per game, 2023: 2.89

Most in a game: 11

Tristan Xerri tackles Jack Sinclair during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Willem Drew

Total tackles: 560

Ave per game, career: 6.15

Ave per game, 2024: 6.20

Ave per game, 2023: 6.64

Most in a game: 16

Willem Drew tackles Cam Mackenzie during Yartapuulti's clash against Hawthorn in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim Taranto

Total tackles: 786

Ave per game, career: 5.54

Ave per game, 2024: 4.80

Ave per game, 2023: 6.70

Most in a game: 14

Tim Taranto tackles George Hewett during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Steele

Total tackles: 1190

Ave per game, career: 7.08

Ave per game, 2024: 8.20

Ave per game, 2023: 7.14

Most in a game: 18

Jack Steele tackles Sam Durham during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

James Rowbottom

Total tackles: 653

Ave per game, career: 6.34

Ave per game, 2024: 9.30

Ave per game, 2023: 7.33

Most in a game: 16

James Rowbottom tackles Oliver Hollands during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Reuben Ginbey

Total tackles: 139

Ave per game, career: 5.14

Ave per game, 2024: 3.80

Ave per game, 2023: 5.94

Most in a game: 16

Reuben Ginbey tackles Christian Petracca during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Narrm in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Marcus Bontempelli

Total tackles: 1176

Ave per game, career: 5.20

Ave per game, 2024: 5.60

Ave per game, 2023: 7.48

Most in a game: 12