Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD gun Nick Daicos has closed the gap to the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award leader Zak Butters.

Daicos polled nine votes after helping the Magpies overcome Adelaide by two points in a Sunday thriller at the MCG.

He had 37 disposals, eight clearances, nine score involvements and kicked a goal in another outstanding performance.

Daicos (72) closed the gap to Port Adelaide's Butters (76), while Crows captain Jordan Dawson (56) climbed into fifth after also polling nine votes.

05:39

The 10: Round 15's best moments

Watch the best highlights from the final bye round

Melbourne star Christian Petracca (67) is third, ahead of Tim Taranto (62), after taking home five votes in the Demons' loss to Geelong on Thursday night.

There were perfect 10s in four of the six round 15 games, with Gary Rohan, Harris Andrews, Errol Gulden and Caleb Serong all securing maximum votes.

Geelong v Melbourne

10 Gary Rohan (GEEL)
6 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
5 Christian Petracca (MELB)
5 Brad Close (GEEL)
3 Jack Viney (MELB)
1 Jake Lever (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:48

    Stengle's sizzling shot sets tone early

    Tyson Stengle delivers a ripping kick from the toughest of angles to earn the opening goal for the Cats

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Massive blow with Jezza KO'd in sickening friendly fire

    Geelong gets rocked by an injury to Jeremy Cameron after the star forward leaves the field on a stretcher following this clash with a teammate

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Stewart inserts himself after Viney grabs shoulder

    Geelong's Tom Stewart may attract scrutiny for pushing Jack Viney while the midfielder was left on the ground clutching his shoulder

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Kysaiah inspires with soccer special in wet

    Melbourne closes the gap after dynamic forward Kysaiah Pickett produces this special finish in tough conditions

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Running Rohan hard to stop as Cats claw back lead

    Gary Rohan scores a riveting goal on the burst after a fine kick from Tom Hawkins opens up the play

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Van Rooyen rises highest as Dees fans find voice

    Jacob van Rooyen chants ring around the ground after the youngster takes a brilliant pack mark and converts the resulting set shot

    AFL
  • 00:19

    Fritsch penalised for sling action on Geelong defender

    Bayley Fritsch concedes a free kick to Jake Kolodjashnij after his tackle was deemed dangerous

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Flying Ollie and Zach's attack earns quick double

    Oliver Henry and Zach Guthrie produce two moments of magic to edge the Cats in front

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Blicavs and Rohan bring house down with showstoppers

    Mark Blicavs produces a super speccy before Gary Rohan turns on the jets in a mesmerising patch for the Cats

    AFL
  • 02:20

    Rohan's rousing outing makes all the difference

    Gary Rohan proves to be the barometer in Geelong's superb victory with a host of strong tackles and goals lifting his side when it mattered most

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and Demons clash in round 15

    AFL
  • 05:25

    Full post-match, R15: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 15's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 09:02

    Full post-match, R15: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round 15's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 14:35

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Demons clash in round 15

    AFL

St Kilda v Brisbane

10 Harris Andrews (BL)
8 Eric Hipwood (BL)
6 Lachie Neale (BL)
3 Jack Sinclair (STK)
3 Oscar McInerney (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:06

    Danny Frawley remembered in emotional pre-game tribute

    St Kilda and Brisbane players united together before the beginning of Spud's Game

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Hipwood the crumber with brilliant major

    Eric Hipwood shows his athleticism with a terrific goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Star Saints forward reported following high contact incident

    Max King has been reported by the on-field umpire for this strike on Ryan Lester

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Saints hit back through classy Butler finish

    Dan Butler shows plenty of poise to kick an important goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:23

    Stocker facing MRO wait after report for dangerous tackle

    Liam Stocker has been reported following this tackle on Eric Hipwood

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Stunning Neale assist gets Berry on the scoresheet

    Jarrod Berry finishes truly after a brilliant handball from Lachie Neale

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Hill gives crowd hope as Saints go end to end

    Brad Hill fires through an important major late in the third for St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: St Kilda v Brisbane

    The Saints and Lions clash in round 15

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Full post-match, R15: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 15's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 10:26

    Full post-match, R15: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 15's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 14:13

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Lions clash in round 15

    AFL

Sydney v West Coast

10 Errol Gulden (SYD)
8 Chad Warner (SYD)
6 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
2 James Rowbottom (SYD)
2 Luke Parker (SYD)
2 Tom Hickey (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • Warner only needed seconds as Swans soar early

    Chad Warner gives his side the fast start with this brilliant snap within the opening minute of the match

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Gulden's golden double spells danger for Eagles

    Errol Gulden has two goals inside the opening 10 minutes as the Swans look ominous early

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Kelly's class on show in snappy finish

    Tim Kelly snags this major within the first minute of the second term as the gun midfielder looks to create some much-needed momentum

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Terrific Heeney shows class with stellar finish

    Isaac Heeney's forward craft is on show with this superb roving goal early in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Gulden lets rip with booming finish

    Errol Gulden slams through his third goal of the match with this sensational running finish from beyond the arc

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Allen threads it through to end Eagles' drought

    Oscar Allen ends Sydney's 18-goal run with this set shot giving his side their first goal since the second term

    AFL
  • 00:24

    SCG roars as Swans raise bat for double century

    Hayden McLean makes up for his point-blank miss moments earlier with this goal notching an incredible 200 points for Sydney

    AFL
  • 02:30

    Five-star Heeney a welcome sight in massive win

    Isaac Heeney has a day out in his return from injury, booting five goals in the Swans' gigantic haul

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Sydney v West Coast

    The Swans and Eagles clash in round 15

    AFL
  • 05:17

    Full post-match, R15: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round 15's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 07:06

    Full post-match, R15: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round 15's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 14:09

    Mini-Match: Sydney v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Eagles clash in round 15

    AFL

Fremantle v Essendon

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)
8 Luke Jackson (FRE)
6 Liam Henry (FRE)
3 Luke Ryan (FRE)
2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
1 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Caldwell's collect ends well as Dons deliver early

    Jye Caldwell receives the footy from the returning Darcy Parish and finishes in style

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Team footy the theme as Dockers drive through Jackson

    Fremantle earns a timely goal through Luke Jackson after some selfless play

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Amiss aim on point in two snappy finishes

    Jye Amiss gets the Fremantle faithful up and about with two eye-catching goals in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Brayshaw goes ballistic in this mesmerising major

    Dockers star Andy Brayshaw works the crowd with this ridiculous move and finish

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Only Stringer could land this outrageous soccer goal

    Jake Stringer conjures something out of nothing and completes a wild major to stun the stadium

    AFL
  • 01:05

    Nasty friendly fire leaves luckless Don dazed

    Brandon Zerk-Thatcher pulls up sore after copping an errant knock from a teammate

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Merrett's mega tackle provides glimmer of hope

    Zach Merrett lifts his side with a superb tackle and goal late in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Serong seals it with silky snap

    Caleb Serong adds to his impressive game with a fine finish to provide the icing for Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:30

    Highlights: Fremantle v Essendon

    The Dockers and Bombers clash in round 15

    AFL
  • 07:51

    Full post-match, R15: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round 15's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 09:03

    Full post-match, R15: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 15's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 13:53

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Bombers clash in round 15

    AFL

Collingwood v Adelaide

9 Nick Daicos (COLL)
9 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
6 Josh Daicos (COLL)
4 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
1 John Noble (COLL)
1 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Daicos' bouncing bender hands Pies the opener

    Josh Daicos nails a terrific snap from the stoppage

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Thilthorpe sticks big pluck and goes bang

    Riley Thilthorpe takes a superb contested mark and nails it through for Adelaide's first

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Brilliant Bobby and incredible Nick combine for electric Pies goal

    Bobby Hill charges up the wing and finishes cooly after a magnificent Nick Daicos soccer kick

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Vintage Tex fires missile as Crows storm back

    Taylor Walker wheels around and threads a ripper from 50 to continue Adelaide's momentum

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Dead-eye Fog makes it look easy-breezy

    Darcy Fogarty sticks a great grab and converts in style to extend Adelaide's lead

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Harrison's cool roving finish the perfect response

    Harvey Harrison nails a superb crumbing major early in the last term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Colossal Cox sparks the fire with two massive majors

    Mason Cox fires up and leads Collingwood back into the match after nailing back-to-back goals

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Rankine denied timely late goal after tough call

    Izak Rankine's soccer attempt on the goalline is ruled as a behind after this score review in the final term

    AFL
  • 03:55

    Last two mins: Pies do it again to sink Crows

    Enjoy the thrilling final minutes of Collingwood's match against Adelaide in round 15, 2023

    AFL
  • 10:54

    Full post-match, R15: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 15's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:40

    Highlights: Collingwood v Adelaide

    The Magpies and Crows clash in round 15

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Full post-match, R15: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 15's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:57

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Crows clash in round 15

    AFL

Gold Coast v Hawthorn

8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
8 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)
8 Brayden Fiorini (GCFC)
3 Wil Powell (GCFC)
2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:43

    Lewis looking ominous early with quick double

    Mitch Lewis secures two set shots in the opening term as the Hawks take control of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Ainsworth snap worth the wait as Suns start moving

    Ben Ainsworth receives the hot footy before quickly slamming it on his boot to claim the Suns' first goal

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Is Meek in trouble for this hit on McPherson?

    Hawthorn ruckman Lloyd Meek could come under MRO scrutiny for this collision with Darcy McPherson

    AFL
  • 00:43

    King rules scoreboard with two quick majors

    Ben King protects the Suns' lead taking two brilliant marks to set up these goals

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Suns Swallow another gem

    David Swallow creeps into open space within the forward 50m to receive the footy and drain this major

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Marvelous Rosas steals the show with trifecta

    Malcolm Rosas is rewarded for his ceaseless effort with three exciting goals

    AFL
  • 06:00

    Full post-match, R15: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 15's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 08:42

    Full post-match, R15: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 15's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

    The Suns and Hawks clash in round 15

    AFL
  • 01:53

    Fiorini shines in Suns' victory

    Brayden Fiorini produced a solid performance across the field with 35 disposals in this crucial Gold Coast win to keep finals hopes alive

    AFL
  • 13:09

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Hawks clash in round 15

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

76 Zak Butters (PORT)
72 Nick Daicos (COLL)
67 Christian Petracca (MELB)
62 Tim Taranto (RICH)
56 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
53 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
53 Lachie Neale (BL)
52 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
52 Toby Greene (GWS)
52 Zach Merrett (ESS)
52 Jack Sinclair (STK)
48 Connor Rozee (PORT)
47 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
46 Caleb Serong (FRE)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
43 Chad Warner (SYD)
40 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
38 Callum Wilkie (STK)
37 Rory Laird (ADEL)
37 Darcy Moore (COLL)