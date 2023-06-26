Check out all the coaches' votes from round 15

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD gun Nick Daicos has closed the gap to the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award leader Zak Butters.

Daicos polled nine votes after helping the Magpies overcome Adelaide by two points in a Sunday thriller at the MCG.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

He had 37 disposals, eight clearances, nine score involvements and kicked a goal in another outstanding performance.

Daicos (72) closed the gap to Port Adelaide's Butters (76), while Crows captain Jordan Dawson (56) climbed into fifth after also polling nine votes.

Learn More 05:39

Melbourne star Christian Petracca (67) is third, ahead of Tim Taranto (62), after taking home five votes in the Demons' loss to Geelong on Thursday night.

There were perfect 10s in four of the six round 15 games, with Gary Rohan, Harris Andrews, Errol Gulden and Caleb Serong all securing maximum votes.

Geelong v Melbourne

10 Gary Rohan (GEEL)

6 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

5 Christian Petracca (MELB)

5 Brad Close (GEEL)

3 Jack Viney (MELB)

1 Jake Lever (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:48 Stengle's sizzling shot sets tone early Tyson Stengle delivers a ripping kick from the toughest of angles to earn the opening goal for the Cats

00:38 Massive blow with Jezza KO'd in sickening friendly fire Geelong gets rocked by an injury to Jeremy Cameron after the star forward leaves the field on a stretcher following this clash with a teammate

00:50 Stewart inserts himself after Viney grabs shoulder Geelong's Tom Stewart may attract scrutiny for pushing Jack Viney while the midfielder was left on the ground clutching his shoulder

00:33 Kysaiah inspires with soccer special in wet Melbourne closes the gap after dynamic forward Kysaiah Pickett produces this special finish in tough conditions

00:34 Running Rohan hard to stop as Cats claw back lead Gary Rohan scores a riveting goal on the burst after a fine kick from Tom Hawkins opens up the play

00:42 Van Rooyen rises highest as Dees fans find voice Jacob van Rooyen chants ring around the ground after the youngster takes a brilliant pack mark and converts the resulting set shot

00:19 Fritsch penalised for sling action on Geelong defender Bayley Fritsch concedes a free kick to Jake Kolodjashnij after his tackle was deemed dangerous

00:48 Flying Ollie and Zach's attack earns quick double Oliver Henry and Zach Guthrie produce two moments of magic to edge the Cats in front

00:51 Blicavs and Rohan bring house down with showstoppers Mark Blicavs produces a super speccy before Gary Rohan turns on the jets in a mesmerising patch for the Cats

02:20 Rohan's rousing outing makes all the difference Gary Rohan proves to be the barometer in Geelong's superb victory with a host of strong tackles and goals lifting his side when it mattered most

08:45 Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne The Cats and Demons clash in round 15

05:25 Full post-match, R15: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 15's match against Geelong

09:02 Full post-match, R15: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round 15's match against Melbourne

14:35 Mini-Match: Geelong v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Cats and Demons clash in round 15

St Kilda v Brisbane

10 Harris Andrews (BL)

8 Eric Hipwood (BL)

6 Lachie Neale (BL)

3 Jack Sinclair (STK)

3 Oscar McInerney (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:06 Danny Frawley remembered in emotional pre-game tribute St Kilda and Brisbane players united together before the beginning of Spud's Game

00:41 Hipwood the crumber with brilliant major Eric Hipwood shows his athleticism with a terrific goal on the run

00:29 Star Saints forward reported following high contact incident Max King has been reported by the on-field umpire for this strike on Ryan Lester

00:34 Saints hit back through classy Butler finish Dan Butler shows plenty of poise to kick an important goal on the run

00:23 Stocker facing MRO wait after report for dangerous tackle Liam Stocker has been reported following this tackle on Eric Hipwood

00:30 Stunning Neale assist gets Berry on the scoresheet Jarrod Berry finishes truly after a brilliant handball from Lachie Neale

00:45 Hill gives crowd hope as Saints go end to end Brad Hill fires through an important major late in the third for St Kilda

08:15 Highlights: St Kilda v Brisbane The Saints and Lions clash in round 15

08:08 Full post-match, R15: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 15's match against Brisbane

10:26 Full post-match, R15: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 15's match against St Kilda

14:13 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Saints and Lions clash in round 15

Sydney v West Coast

10 Errol Gulden (SYD)

8 Chad Warner (SYD)

6 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

2 James Rowbottom (SYD)

2 Luke Parker (SYD)

2 Tom Hickey (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next Warner only needed seconds as Swans soar early Chad Warner gives his side the fast start with this brilliant snap within the opening minute of the match

01:03 Gulden's golden double spells danger for Eagles Errol Gulden has two goals inside the opening 10 minutes as the Swans look ominous early

00:43 Kelly's class on show in snappy finish Tim Kelly snags this major within the first minute of the second term as the gun midfielder looks to create some much-needed momentum

00:46 Terrific Heeney shows class with stellar finish Isaac Heeney's forward craft is on show with this superb roving goal early in the third term

00:46 Gulden lets rip with booming finish Errol Gulden slams through his third goal of the match with this sensational running finish from beyond the arc

00:28 Allen threads it through to end Eagles' drought Oscar Allen ends Sydney's 18-goal run with this set shot giving his side their first goal since the second term

00:24 SCG roars as Swans raise bat for double century Hayden McLean makes up for his point-blank miss moments earlier with this goal notching an incredible 200 points for Sydney

02:30 Five-star Heeney a welcome sight in massive win Isaac Heeney has a day out in his return from injury, booting five goals in the Swans' gigantic haul

08:07 Highlights: Sydney v West Coast The Swans and Eagles clash in round 15

05:17 Full post-match, R15: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 15's match against Sydney

07:06 Full post-match, R15: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 15's match against West Coast

14:09 Mini-Match: Sydney v West Coast Extended highlights of the Swans and Eagles clash in round 15

Fremantle v Essendon

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)

8 Luke Jackson (FRE)

6 Liam Henry (FRE)

3 Luke Ryan (FRE)

2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

1 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Caldwell's collect ends well as Dons deliver early Jye Caldwell receives the footy from the returning Darcy Parish and finishes in style

00:46 Team footy the theme as Dockers drive through Jackson Fremantle earns a timely goal through Luke Jackson after some selfless play

00:43 Amiss aim on point in two snappy finishes Jye Amiss gets the Fremantle faithful up and about with two eye-catching goals in the second term

00:30 Brayshaw goes ballistic in this mesmerising major Dockers star Andy Brayshaw works the crowd with this ridiculous move and finish

00:38 Only Stringer could land this outrageous soccer goal Jake Stringer conjures something out of nothing and completes a wild major to stun the stadium

01:05 Nasty friendly fire leaves luckless Don dazed Brandon Zerk-Thatcher pulls up sore after copping an errant knock from a teammate

00:32 Merrett's mega tackle provides glimmer of hope Zach Merrett lifts his side with a superb tackle and goal late in the final term

00:29 Serong seals it with silky snap Caleb Serong adds to his impressive game with a fine finish to provide the icing for Fremantle

08:30 Highlights: Fremantle v Essendon The Dockers and Bombers clash in round 15

07:51 Full post-match, R15: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 15's match against Fremantle

09:03 Full post-match, R15: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 15's match against Essendon

13:53 Mini-Match: Fremantle v Essendon Extended highlights of the Dockers and Bombers clash in round 15

Collingwood v Adelaide

9 Nick Daicos (COLL)

9 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

6 Josh Daicos (COLL)

4 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

1 John Noble (COLL)

1 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Daicos' bouncing bender hands Pies the opener Josh Daicos nails a terrific snap from the stoppage

00:39 Thilthorpe sticks big pluck and goes bang Riley Thilthorpe takes a superb contested mark and nails it through for Adelaide's first

00:52 Brilliant Bobby and incredible Nick combine for electric Pies goal Bobby Hill charges up the wing and finishes cooly after a magnificent Nick Daicos soccer kick

00:38 Vintage Tex fires missile as Crows storm back Taylor Walker wheels around and threads a ripper from 50 to continue Adelaide's momentum

00:29 Dead-eye Fog makes it look easy-breezy Darcy Fogarty sticks a great grab and converts in style to extend Adelaide's lead

00:38 Harrison's cool roving finish the perfect response Harvey Harrison nails a superb crumbing major early in the last term

00:51 Colossal Cox sparks the fire with two massive majors Mason Cox fires up and leads Collingwood back into the match after nailing back-to-back goals

00:54 Rankine denied timely late goal after tough call Izak Rankine's soccer attempt on the goalline is ruled as a behind after this score review in the final term

03:55 Last two mins: Pies do it again to sink Crows Enjoy the thrilling final minutes of Collingwood's match against Adelaide in round 15, 2023

10:54 Full post-match, R15: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 15's match against Collingwood

08:40 Highlights: Collingwood v Adelaide The Magpies and Crows clash in round 15

08:12 Full post-match, R15: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 15's match against Adelaide

14:57 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Magpies and Crows clash in round 15

Gold Coast v Hawthorn

8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

8 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)

8 Brayden Fiorini (GCFC)

3 Wil Powell (GCFC)

2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:43 Lewis looking ominous early with quick double Mitch Lewis secures two set shots in the opening term as the Hawks take control of the contest

00:41 Ainsworth snap worth the wait as Suns start moving Ben Ainsworth receives the hot footy before quickly slamming it on his boot to claim the Suns' first goal

00:28 Is Meek in trouble for this hit on McPherson? Hawthorn ruckman Lloyd Meek could come under MRO scrutiny for this collision with Darcy McPherson

00:43 King rules scoreboard with two quick majors Ben King protects the Suns' lead taking two brilliant marks to set up these goals

00:59 Suns Swallow another gem David Swallow creeps into open space within the forward 50m to receive the footy and drain this major

00:42 Marvelous Rosas steals the show with trifecta Malcolm Rosas is rewarded for his ceaseless effort with three exciting goals

06:00 Full post-match, R15: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 15's match against Gold Coast

08:42 Full post-match, R15: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 15's match against Hawthorn

08:12 Highlights: Gold Coast v Hawthorn The Suns and Hawks clash in round 15

01:53 Fiorini shines in Suns' victory Brayden Fiorini produced a solid performance across the field with 35 disposals in this crucial Gold Coast win to keep finals hopes alive

13:09 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Suns and Hawks clash in round 15

LEADERBOARD

76 Zak Butters (PORT)

72 Nick Daicos (COLL)

67 Christian Petracca (MELB)

62 Tim Taranto (RICH)

56 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

53 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

53 Lachie Neale (BL)

52 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

52 Toby Greene (GWS)

52 Zach Merrett (ESS)

52 Jack Sinclair (STK)

48 Connor Rozee (PORT)

47 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

46 Caleb Serong (FRE)

45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

43 Chad Warner (SYD)

40 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

38 Callum Wilkie (STK)

37 Rory Laird (ADEL)

37 Darcy Moore (COLL)