COLLINGWOOD gun Nick Daicos has closed the gap to the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award leader Zak Butters.
Daicos polled nine votes after helping the Magpies overcome Adelaide by two points in a Sunday thriller at the MCG.
He had 37 disposals, eight clearances, nine score involvements and kicked a goal in another outstanding performance.
Daicos (72) closed the gap to Port Adelaide's Butters (76), while Crows captain Jordan Dawson (56) climbed into fifth after also polling nine votes.
Melbourne star Christian Petracca (67) is third, ahead of Tim Taranto (62), after taking home five votes in the Demons' loss to Geelong on Thursday night.
There were perfect 10s in four of the six round 15 games, with Gary Rohan, Harris Andrews, Errol Gulden and Caleb Serong all securing maximum votes.
Geelong v Melbourne
10 Gary Rohan (GEEL)
6 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
5 Christian Petracca (MELB)
5 Brad Close (GEEL)
3 Jack Viney (MELB)
1 Jake Lever (MELB)
St Kilda v Brisbane
10 Harris Andrews (BL)
8 Eric Hipwood (BL)
6 Lachie Neale (BL)
3 Jack Sinclair (STK)
3 Oscar McInerney (BL)
Sydney v West Coast
10 Errol Gulden (SYD)
8 Chad Warner (SYD)
6 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
2 James Rowbottom (SYD)
2 Luke Parker (SYD)
2 Tom Hickey (SYD)
Fremantle v Essendon
10 Caleb Serong (FRE)
8 Luke Jackson (FRE)
6 Liam Henry (FRE)
3 Luke Ryan (FRE)
2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
1 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
Collingwood v Adelaide
9 Nick Daicos (COLL)
9 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
6 Josh Daicos (COLL)
4 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
1 John Noble (COLL)
1 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
Gold Coast v Hawthorn
8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
8 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)
8 Brayden Fiorini (GCFC)
3 Wil Powell (GCFC)
2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
LEADERBOARD
76 Zak Butters (PORT)
72 Nick Daicos (COLL)
67 Christian Petracca (MELB)
62 Tim Taranto (RICH)
56 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
53 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
53 Lachie Neale (BL)
52 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
52 Toby Greene (GWS)
52 Zach Merrett (ESS)
52 Jack Sinclair (STK)
48 Connor Rozee (PORT)
47 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
46 Caleb Serong (FRE)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
43 Chad Warner (SYD)
40 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
38 Callum Wilkie (STK)
37 Rory Laird (ADEL)
37 Darcy Moore (COLL)