Matt Rowell and Nick Daicos will shape a huge clash between Gold Coast and Collingwood

Gold Coast midfielder Matt Rowell and Collingwood gun Nick Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

SATURDAY afternoon's midfield battle at Heritage Bank Stadium pits the immovable object up against the irresistible force.

Just four years ago Matt Rowell and Nick Daicos were teammates at Melbourne's Carey Grammar, but in front of a potentially sold-out crowd at Carrara, they will line up on opposite sides for Gold Coast and Collingwood.

Rowell is ranked second in the League for clearances and fourth for contested possessions, up against Daicos, who has gathered more disposals than anyone (including more uncontested) in 2023 and is favoured to win the Brownlow Medal.

It's a contrast in styles and a contrast in strengths that Rowell is looking forward to.

"Nick's been in some great form," Rowell said.

"It's pretty amazing what he's done at such a young age.

"We'll try and put some things in place to not let him be as effective."

Daicos has spent many of his 39 career games to date stationed at half-back, using his powerful running to expose teams away from the contest.

After seeing bursts of his brilliance in the midfield, and with Jordan De Goey missing through suspension, coach Craig McRae unleashed him as a full-time onballer against Adelaide on Sunday.

The results were instant, with 37 disposals, eight clearances and nine score involvements a major reason the Magpies held off the Crows.

When pushed further on how to slow down the Magpies' 20-year-old whiz kid, Rowell smirked.

"It's a tough question," he said.

"If he's in the midfield you've got to get some body on him and stop him from getting his run up and linking up with his one-twos, he's very good at that."

Rowell's trajectory has not been as dramatic as that of Daicos, as he overcame injuries in his first two seasons, but there's no doubt 2023 is a career-best year for the former No.1 draft pick.

Matt Rowell in action during Gold Coast's clash against Hawthorn in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Alongside great mate Noah Anderson, Rowell has been instrumental in lifting the Suns to a 7-7 record, with four of those wins coming in the absence of dual All-Australian Touk Miller.

He is averaging 21 disposals, 14 of those contested, eight clearances and is leading the AFL in tackles (8.6 a game).

The 21-year-old bull said he and Daicos had a great relationship at school, although being separated by a year.

"Every lunch time we'd be out on the oval kicking the footy around," Rowell said.

Matt Rowell, Nick Daicos and Noah Anderson. Picture: Supplied

"He had a lot of talent. We played a lot of school footy together.

"We enjoyed playing with each other in school footy, we won a premiership when I was in Year 12 and he was in Year 11, so we had some good memories.

"It's pretty cool to be out there competing against each other in the AFL."