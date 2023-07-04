Brody Mihocek will miss the Magpies' clash against the Bulldogs

Brody Mihocek kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be without key forward Brody Mihocek for Friday night's game against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

Mihocek reported hamstring tightness following the Magpies' 78-point win over Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium.

The 30-year-old is expected to miss only one game at this stage, but the Tasmanian's absence does create a selection headache for Craig McRae, despite the return of Jordan De Goey from suspension.

Mihocek has kicked 32.15 from 15 appearances in 2023 to lead Collingwood's goalkicking and be ranked No.11 in the AFL.

Dan McStay was set to return in the VFL on Sunday but was withdrawn due to illness, delaying his return from finger surgery that has sidelined the free agent signing since round five.

Daniel McStay at Collingwood training in May, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The key forward is expected to be available for selection this week, with a decision on whether he returns via the VFL or AFL still to be made.

Nathan Kreuger would have been considered to replace Mihocek but the luckless tall utility has entered concussion protocols following a head knock in the 95-point win over Frankston.

Ash Johnson is another option for the Magpies to consider, although the 26-year-old was quiet against the Dolphins in his first reserves game since round one after he was dropped following 12 straight games in the senior side.

Ash Johnson celebrates a goal during Collingwood's round 12 match against West Coast at Optus Stadium on June 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Reef McInnes last played on King’s Birthday but the forward put his hand up for another opportunity by kicking six goals at Kinetic Stadium.

Brayden Maynard will be assessed later in the week after copping another knock to his shoulder against the Suns.

The All-Australian defender has a history of shoulder issues and will need to prove his fitness later in the week before being cleared to face Luke Beveridge's side.