MELBOURNE looks primed to kickstart the draft with a top-five selection thanks to Fremantle's slide down the ladder this season, with the Demons currently armed with one of the strongest hands in the competition.
With just under two months remaining in the season, Melbourne currently holds four selections inside the top 35 picks and a prized pick inside the draft's top five, stemming from Luke Jackson's blockbuster trade to Fremantle last October.
>> CHECK OUT THE 2023 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER BELOW
Greater Western Sydney is similarly stacked with draft assets, with the Giants the only team in the League to currently hold multiple top-10 picks thanks to Jacob Hopper's trade to Richmond.
The Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne are the only other teams with dual first-round picks as things stand, though those additional picks are currently slated to fall at picks No.16 and 17, respectively, due to Brisbane and Port Adelaide's strong form.
The Lions gave the Dogs their first-round pick during the Josh Dunkley trade, while the Kangaroos hold the Power's first-round selection after Jason Horne-Francis' bombshell move back to South Australia last year.
Adelaide and Fremantle will benefit from North Melbourne's lowly position in the draft's second round, with both holding the Kangas' back-to-back selections at No.20 and 21 thanks to a pick-swap with the Crows and a trade for ex-Dockers defender Griffin Logue.
A total of 13 of the draft's 19 second-round picks had already changed hands before this year.
Indicative draft order after R17, 2023
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|West Coast
|2
|North Melbourne
|3
|Hawthorn
|4
|Sydney
|5
|Melbourne (tied to Frem)
|6
|Gold Coast
|7
|Greater Western Sydney (tied to Rich)
|8
|Carlton
|9
|Greater Western Sydney
|10
|Adelaide
|11
|Geelong
|12
|Western Bulldogs
|13
|St Kilda
|14
|Essendon
|15
|Melbourne
|16
|Western Bulldogs (tied to BL)
|17
|North Melbourne (tied to PA)
|18
|Collingwood
|
ROUND TWO
|19
|West Coast
|20
|Adelaide (tied to NM)
|21
|Fremantle (special assistance, tied to NM)
|22
|Sydney (tied to Haw)
|23
|Sydney
|24
|Melbourne (tied to Frem)
|25
|Adelaide (tied to GC)
|26
|Richmond
|27
|Collingwood (tied to Carl)
|28
|Gold Coast (tied to GWS)
|29
|Gold Coast (tied to Adel)
|30
|Brisbane (tied to Geel)
|31
|Hawthorn (tied to WB)
|32
|St Kilda
|33
|Essendon
|34
|Melbourne
|35
|Western Bulldogs (tied to BL)
|36
|West Coast (tied to PA)
|37
|Port Adelaide (tied to Coll)
|
ROUND THREE
|38
|West Coast
|39
|North Melbourne
|40
|Fremantle (special assistance, tied to NM)
|41
|Sydney (tied to Haw)
|42
|Sydney
|43
|Port Adelaide (tied to Frem)
|44
|Gold Coast
|45
|Richmond
|46
|Fremantle (tied to Carl)
|47
|Greater Western Sydney
|48
|Gold Coast (tied to Adel)
|49
|Brisbane (tied to Geel)
|50
|Hawthorn (tied to WB)
|51
|St Kilda
|52
|Essendon
|53
|North Melbourne (tied to Melb)
|54
|Brisbane
|55
|West Coast (tied to PA)
|56
|Gold Coast (tied to Coll)
|
ROUND FOUR
|57
|West Coast
|58
|Fremantle (tied to NM)
|59
|North Melbourne (tied to Haw)
|60
|Essendon (tied to Syd)
|61
|Brisbane (tied to Frem)
|62
|Gold Coast
|63
|Richmond
|64
|Carlton
|65
|Greater Western Sydney
|66
|Gold Coast (tied to Adel)
|67
|Western Bulldogs (tied to Geel)
|68
|Western Bulldogs
|69
|Gold Coast (tied to StK)
|70
|Carlton (tied to Ess)
|71
|Western Bulldogs (tied to Melb)
|72
|Greater Western Sydney (tied to BL)
|73
|Port Adelaide
|74
|Collingwood