Luke Jackson in action during Fremantle's clash with Melbourne in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE looks primed to kickstart the draft with a top-five selection thanks to Fremantle's slide down the ladder this season, with the Demons currently armed with one of the strongest hands in the competition.

With just under two months remaining in the season, Melbourne currently holds four selections inside the top 35 picks and a prized pick inside the draft's top five, stemming from Luke Jackson's blockbuster trade to Fremantle last October.

Greater Western Sydney is similarly stacked with draft assets, with the Giants the only team in the League to currently hold multiple top-10 picks thanks to Jacob Hopper's trade to Richmond.

The Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne are the only other teams with dual first-round picks as things stand, though those additional picks are currently slated to fall at picks No.16 and 17, respectively, due to Brisbane and Port Adelaide's strong form.

The Lions gave the Dogs their first-round pick during the Josh Dunkley trade, while the Kangaroos hold the Power's first-round selection after Jason Horne-Francis' bombshell move back to South Australia last year.

Adelaide and Fremantle will benefit from North Melbourne's lowly position in the draft's second round, with both holding the Kangas' back-to-back selections at No.20 and 21 thanks to a pick-swap with the Crows and a trade for ex-Dockers defender Griffin Logue.

A total of 13 of the draft's 19 second-round picks had already changed hands before this year.

Indicative draft order after R17, 2023

ROUND ONE
1 West Coast
2 North Melbourne
3 Hawthorn
4 Sydney    
5 Melbourne (tied to Frem)     
6 Gold Coast     
7 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Rich) 
8 Carlton    
9 Greater Western Sydney          
10 Adelaide      
11 Geelong      
12 Western Bulldogs       
13 St Kilda
14 Essendon
15 Melbourne
16 Western Bulldogs (tied to BL)
17 North Melbourne (tied to PA)
18 Collingwood

ROUND TWO
19 West Coast
20 Adelaide (tied to NM)
21 Fremantle (special assistance, tied to NM)
22 Sydney (tied to Haw)
23 Sydney
24 Melbourne (tied to Frem)   
25 Adelaide (tied to GC)
26 Richmond
27 Collingwood (tied to Carl)
28 Gold Coast (tied to GWS)
29 Gold Coast (tied to Adel)
30 Brisbane (tied to Geel)
31 Hawthorn (tied to WB)
32 St Kilda
33 Essendon
34 Melbourne
35 Western Bulldogs (tied to BL)
36 West Coast (tied to PA)
37 Port Adelaide (tied to Coll)

ROUND THREE
38 West Coast
39 North Melbourne
40 Fremantle (special assistance, tied to NM)
41 Sydney (tied to Haw)
42 Sydney
43 Port Adelaide (tied to Frem)
44 Gold Coast
45 Richmond
46 Fremantle (tied to Carl)      
47 Greater Western Sydney
48 Gold Coast (tied to Adel)    
49 Brisbane (tied to Geel)
50 Hawthorn (tied to WB)
51 St Kilda
52 Essendon
53 North Melbourne (tied to Melb)
54 Brisbane
55 West Coast (tied to PA)
56 Gold Coast (tied to Coll)

ROUND FOUR
57 West Coast
58 Fremantle (tied to NM)
59 North Melbourne (tied to Haw)
60 Essendon (tied to Syd)   
61 Brisbane (tied to Frem)
62 Gold Coast    
63 Richmond
64 Carlton
65 Greater Western Sydney
66 Gold Coast (tied to Adel)     
67 Western Bulldogs (tied to Geel)      
68 Western Bulldogs
69 Gold Coast (tied to StK)
70 Carlton (tied to Ess)
71 Western Bulldogs (tied to Melb)
72 Greater Western Sydney (tied to BL)
73 Port Adelaide
74 Collingwood