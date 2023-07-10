Melbourne's return on Luke Jackson looks even better after the Dockers' latest stumble, writes Riley Beveridge

Luke Jackson in action during Fremantle's clash with Melbourne in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE looks primed to kickstart the draft with a top-five selection thanks to Fremantle's slide down the ladder this season, with the Demons currently armed with one of the strongest hands in the competition.

With just under two months remaining in the season, Melbourne currently holds four selections inside the top 35 picks and a prized pick inside the draft's top five, stemming from Luke Jackson's blockbuster trade to Fremantle last October.

>> CHECK OUT THE 2023 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER BELOW

Greater Western Sydney is similarly stacked with draft assets, with the Giants the only team in the League to currently hold multiple top-10 picks thanks to Jacob Hopper's trade to Richmond.

The Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne are the only other teams with dual first-round picks as things stand, though those additional picks are currently slated to fall at picks No.16 and 17, respectively, due to Brisbane and Port Adelaide's strong form.

The Lions gave the Dogs their first-round pick during the Josh Dunkley trade, while the Kangaroos hold the Power's first-round selection after Jason Horne-Francis' bombshell move back to South Australia last year.

Adelaide and Fremantle will benefit from North Melbourne's lowly position in the draft's second round, with both holding the Kangas' back-to-back selections at No.20 and 21 thanks to a pick-swap with the Crows and a trade for ex-Dockers defender Griffin Logue.

A total of 13 of the draft's 19 second-round picks had already changed hands before this year.

Indicative draft order after R17, 2023

ROUND ONE 1 West Coast 2 North Melbourne 3 Hawthorn 4 Sydney 5 Melbourne (tied to Frem) 6 Gold Coast 7 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Rich) 8 Carlton 9 Greater Western Sydney 10 Adelaide 11 Geelong 12 Western Bulldogs 13 St Kilda 14 Essendon 15 Melbourne 16 Western Bulldogs (tied to BL) 17 North Melbourne (tied to PA) 18 Collingwood

ROUND TWO 19 West Coast 20 Adelaide (tied to NM) 21 Fremantle (special assistance, tied to NM) 22 Sydney (tied to Haw) 23 Sydney 24 Melbourne (tied to Frem) 25 Adelaide (tied to GC) 26 Richmond 27 Collingwood (tied to Carl) 28 Gold Coast (tied to GWS) 29 Gold Coast (tied to Adel) 30 Brisbane (tied to Geel) 31 Hawthorn (tied to WB) 32 St Kilda 33 Essendon 34 Melbourne 35 Western Bulldogs (tied to BL) 36 West Coast (tied to PA) 37 Port Adelaide (tied to Coll)

ROUND THREE 38 West Coast 39 North Melbourne 40 Fremantle (special assistance, tied to NM) 41 Sydney (tied to Haw) 42 Sydney 43 Port Adelaide (tied to Frem) 44 Gold Coast 45 Richmond 46 Fremantle (tied to Carl) 47 Greater Western Sydney 48 Gold Coast (tied to Adel) 49 Brisbane (tied to Geel) 50 Hawthorn (tied to WB) 51 St Kilda 52 Essendon 53 North Melbourne (tied to Melb) 54 Brisbane 55 West Coast (tied to PA) 56 Gold Coast (tied to Coll)