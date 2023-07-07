The match review findings from Thursday night's match between Richmond and Sydney are in

Toby Nankervis during the R17 match between Richmond and Sydney at the MCG on July 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND co-captain Toby Nankervis is facing at least three weeks on the sidelines after being sent straight to the Tribunal for his high bump on Sydney's Jake Lloyd.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian graded the incident as severe impact, high contact and careless conduct.

Lloyd played on for several minutes before leaving the ground for a head injury assessment and was eventually subbed out with concussion during the 13-point loss to the Tigers on Thursday night.

He will miss next week's match with Western Bulldogs.

Nankervis went on to be one of the Tigers' best players on the night as they ran over the top of the Swans after half-time, posting a victory that puts them on the verge of the top eight.

But the Tigers co-captain is now set to miss at least three matches as his team continues its push for an unlikely finals berth.

Richmond faces West Coast, Hawthorn, Melbourne and the Bulldogs in a crucial stretch over the next four weeks.

Teammate Jacob Hopper and Swan James Rowbottom have both been fined $1500 ($1000 with an early plea) for careless contact with an umpire. - with AAP