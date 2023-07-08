After making short work of the Eagles at home, Brisbane's attention is now firmly on next week's match against Melbourne at the MCG - a not-so-happy hunting ground for the Lions

Harris Andrews leads his team out during the R13 match between Brisbane and Hawthorn at the MCG on June 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE gets its second - and final - chance of the home and away season to play at the MCG next Friday night, and coach Chris Fagan cannot wait.

The Lions easily took care of business against West Coast at the Gabba on Saturday, winning by 81 points, to make it four consecutive wins and solidify third position on the ladder.

But with no fresh injuries out of the match, attention quickly turned to the blockbuster against Melbourne in six days' time.

LIONS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Brisbane has lost 13 of its past 14 matches at the MCG, with 10 of those losses under Fagan, but the Lions coach says he pays scant regard to the record.

Learn More 08:12

"I'm not as caught up in it as what the whole footy world is because I've said it 1000 times, we don't play there much," Fagan said.

"We haven't played there often over the last 10 or 15 years, and for a lot of those years we weren't much good as a team.

"So, it's no wonder that we lost, and when we did play there we played good teams because a lot of the MCG teams have been finalists – Hawthorn, Melbourne, Collingwood, they're the teams you play there, good teams.

"If we could, I'd play every week for the next seven weeks on the MCG, but that's not the way it works out.

"We'll just take each opportunity that we get, and it's a great opportunity next week."

Learn More 09:09

Brisbane played at the Grand Final venue four weeks ago and were badly beaten by struggling Hawthorn.

However, Fagan said he hadn't thought too much about the post-bye showing and would instead concern himself with selecting the best team possible to play on the vast venue over the next week.

Against the Eagles, inclusions Jarryd Lyons (29 disposals), Jack Gunston (six goals), Dayne Zorko (17) and defender James Madden all impressed.

However, with Lincoln McCarthy (suspension) and Callum Ah Chee (concussion) available and Josh Dunkley (calf) and Jarrod Berry (hamstring) also in the mix, the selection squeeze is on.

"You'd love to be able to play there a bit more than twice a year, but that's all you get, so that's okay, take the opportunity," he said.

"I feel like we made progress on that ground last year."

Learn More 02:04

Fagan described the win over West Coast as professional, saying although he would have ideally liked a bigger score with 62 inside 50s to 29, the pleasing aspect was keeping the Eagles to just 10 scoring shots.

"We came to the ground wanting to put the game out of the reach as quickly as we possibly could, and I thought we did that in the first quarter," he said.

"That was important. A young team like them, they just want to get a little bit of hope on the road. We were aware of that, so it was a really professional performance."

West Coast coach Adam Simpson said after trailing by seven goals in the first quarter, his team did well to mitigate the damage.

Learn More 03:55

He said it was a fine line between taking the game on and containing the rampant Lions.

"We're trying to get the contest right and our effort to put pressure on the game and on the ball, and that wasn't there," he said.

"When you don't get that you rely on your back-half transition, and against good sides you can't get it.

"I thought we mitigated a few things. But we don't really want to attack every game that way, we just had to pull some levers after that poor start."

Simpson said veterans Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey would be available to play Richmond next weekend.