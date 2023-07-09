Max Gawn, Jayden Short and Nick Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE THIRD and final dual-position player (DPP) update is in with a group of players increasing their Fantasy relevance in Classic and Draft.

Champion Data, the official stats gurus of the AFL, not only count the Fantasy points but also name players' positions based on their roles in games.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Starting positions are based on what happened in 2022. If a player plays in a second position for more than 35 per cent of the time, they are classified as a dual-position player (DPP). The updates, which are implemented after rounds five, 11 and 17, are based on the same parameters. Players must have played in their 'new' position at or above the 35 per cent threshold.

Fantasy Draft coaches will be keen for Jayden Short to return to the Tigers' line up for Fantasy finals as he recovers from his hamstring injury. He has gained DEF status.

Deven Robertson has been a rookie-priced player that three per cent of the competition have grabbed in Fantasy Classic. The Lion has gained FWD status. This may have been handy earlier in the season, but most would be looking to sell him, but the DPP may make him a valuable bench option for the run home.

Popular Fantasy defenders Sam Docherty and Nick Daicos have been spending more time in the midfield of late and are now have DEF/MID status.

Falling a few percentage points short, Max Gawn will remain as a RUC only and Sam Walsh just missed out on gaining FWD status and remains as a MID.

DPP ADDITIONS (POST-ROUND 17)

Player Club Position New Position Deven Robertson Brisbane Lions MID MID/FWD Sam Docherty Carlton DEF DEF/MID Nick Daicos Collingwood DEF DEF/MID Mark O'Connor Geelong Cats DEF DEF/MID Callum M. Brown GWS Giants DEF DEF/FWD Harry Perryman GWS Giants MID DEF/MID Angus Brayshaw Melbourne DEF DEF/MID Jayden Short Richmond MID DEF/MID Marlion Pickett Richmond MID MID/FWD Jack Sinclair St Kilda DEF DEF/MID

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.