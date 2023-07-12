Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Lachie Ash, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Jordon Sweet. Pictures: AFL Photos

GIANTS ACT TO KEEP ASH



THE GIANTS have kickstarted contract talks with talented young defender Lachie Ash, who now appears destined to stay after an improved season under first-year coach Adam Kingsley.

Ash is coming towards the end of a two-year deal he signed in 2021, but it's understood discussions over an extension have started, with the 22-year-old telling the club of his intentions to remain at Giants Stadium.

The running half-back would have been sure to attract rival interest from Victorian clubs, having been recruited to the Giants as a highly rated prospect with the No.4 selection in the 2019 national draft.

After being used in a variety of roles last season, including on the wing and as a tagging midfielder, Ash has reverted back to his favoured position in the backline this year to average a career-high 23.8 disposals, 5.4 marks and 409.6m gained per match.

Elsewhere the Giants are still fighting to retain star free agent Harry Himmelberg, having tabled the key-position player a long-term deal to remain at the club. But he is yet to decide on his future as he weighs interest from a host of rivals. – Riley Beveridge

CLUBS MONITOR IMPORTANT BOMBER

ESSENDON youngster Brandon Zerk-Thatcher is catching rival interest, as clubs survey the key defender market ahead of this year's Trade Period.

Zerk-Thatcher has become a key pillar in an improving Bombers side this season, playing 15 games and emerging as one of new coach Brad Scott's most consistent performers in the backline.

Essendon is keen to retain the 195cm defender, who is coming towards the end of his current contract at season's end, though it's understood rival clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Zerk-Thatcher has chosen to make footy his sole focus this season, enjoying a campaign in which he's played the most games of his career and has established himself as an important figure alongside Jordan Ridley and Jayden Laverde in the Bombers' defence.

Clubs continue to assess the key defender market with Adelaide free agent Tom Doedee, Geelong's Esava Ratugolea and North Melbourne free agent Ben McKay among those still uncontracted. – Riley Beveridge

RIVALS CHASE RUCK SWEETENER

THE RUCK merry-go-round is set to swing around again this October, with Western Bulldogs back-up Jordon Sweet continuing to attract attention from rival clubs.

Sweet has been among the best performing rucks at state league level in 2023, averaging 42.4 hitouts (No.1 in the VFL) from 12 appearances for Footscray.

It is understood the Western Bulldogs have a new deal on the table for the out-of-contract South Australian and are keen to retain him at the Whitten Oval.

West Coast has attempted to pull Sweet out of the Bulldogs in recent years and may look to do so again, while Port Adelaide is believed to be one of several clubs monitoring his contract status this year.

Jordon Sweet in action at Western Bulldogs training on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 25-year-old has been included in Luke Beveridge’s 26-man squad for most of the season, but has been stuck behind All-Australian contender Tim English all year with no room to play two rucks in a side that has also included Rory Lobb.

Sweet has played 11 games since arriving at the club via the rookie draft at the end of 2018, but hasn't featured since round 18 last year.

With his contract up in October, Sweet is a ruckman to monitor in the coming months, along with Brisbane's Darcy Fort, Essendon's Nick Bryan, Richmond's Ivan Soldo, Greater Western Sydney pair Braydon Preuss and Matt Flynn and Port Adelaide duo Scott Lycett and Sam Hayes. Then there is Tom De Koning. If the in-demand ruckman departs Carlton, that decision will create a ripple effect. – Josh Gabelich

SAINTS SET TO REWARD WINGMAN

ST KILDA wingman Ryan Byrnes looks set to be rewarded for a breakout year under new coach Ross Lyon, with talks progressing over a new multi-year deal at the Saints.

Byrnes has played in all 16 games so far this season, averaging a career-high 17.2 disposals, with his flexibility and workrate set to earn the 22-year-old an extension at RSEA Park.

Having drifted out of favour under former coach Brett Ratten, playing just 11 games last season, Byrnes has become a mainstay in Lyon's plans and has played across all three lines throughout the year.

Ryan Byrnes in action during St Kilda's clash against Melbourne in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Byrnes was the club's tactical substitute for the first time during last Saturday night's defeat to Melbourne, but was activated after just 15 seconds when Max King hurt his shoulder to finish with 18 disposals.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Byrnes' manager John Meesen from Kapital Sports Group said he was "optimistic" that positive talks would progress to an extension in the coming weeks."I've had some early chats with Stephen Silvagni at St Kilda," Meesen told Gettable.

"The early talks are quite positive. I know he's really enjoyed playing under Ross this year. He's played a little bit more wing and a little bit more half-forward, so he's getting thrown around a lot. But he brings a real desire to work hard, run and compete.

"We're hopeful and optimistic that we'll be able to get something done and extend him for another couple of years." – Riley Beveridge

NEW BLUE SET FOR DEAL

CARLTON has offered Alex Cincotta a contract extension for 2024 after a strong start to his AFL career.

Cincotta was the last player to land an AFL contract under pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) rules over the summer, but is now set to be the next mature-aged recruit from that batch to earn a new deal.

Alex Cincotta after Carlton's win over West Coast in R7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Signed to cover the loss of Zac Williams at half-back, Cincotta made his debut in round six and has played nine of 11 games since then.

The Blues are understood to be finalising deals for Cincotta and Hudson O'Keeffe, who joined the club days before the SSP deadline and has shown progress in the VFL across recent weeks.

As flagged by Inside Trading last month, Oskar Baker has secured a new two-year deal after winning a lifeline at the Western Bulldogs over the pre-season.

Collingwood ruckman Oscar Steene signed a two-year deal when he joined the club at the start of the year, while Oleg Markov is closing in on a new contract.

Anthony Caminiti earned a three-year contract in May and Liam Stocker will secure an extension with the Saints after playing every game since receiving a second chance at RSEA Park. – Josh Gabelich

Anthony Caminiti kicks a goal during St Kilda's clash against Wet Coast in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

KANGAS VETERAN STILL TO DECIDE FUTURE

FORMER North Melbourne skipper Jack Ziebell wants to move into coaching after his playing days, but is yet to make a call on what his 2024 will look like.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the year and has joined the club's AFLW team as a specialist development coach, with a particular focus on the midfield.

"I haven't got to that stage of planning just yet. I've got a contract for this year and my plan at the start of this year was just to enjoy each week as it comes, and nothing's really changed around that point," Ziebell told AFL.com.au.

"When it becomes time to discuss plans for next year, we can get into that with the club and do what's best for everyone.

"As of now, we haven't had too many discussions about next year – and I'm just enjoying footy week in, week out – and will continue to do so until the time we need to have those discussions comes forward." – Sarah Black



Jack Ziebell gestures during a North Melbourne training session on July 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DEES FATHER-SON STARS UP NORTH

MELBOURNE father-son prospect Kalani White emerged among the standout youngsters during the recent national under-16s championships, enjoying a stellar carnival in Queensland last week.

White, whose father Jeff played 236 games for the Demons, has developed through a talented Suns Academy system and provided plenty of highlights in front of recruiters during a pair of matches on the Gold Coast.

The key-position prospect played at either end of the field throughout Gold Coast's campaign, kicking two goals against Sydney's Academy as a forward last Thursday where he demonstrated nice athleticism reminiscent of his 2004 All-Australian father.

Fellow Suns Academy prospect Zeke Uwland, who is the younger brother of three-game Gold Coast player Bodhi, was also among the best after claiming 29 disposals and three goals against the Swans.

Zeke Uwland runs with the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Tasmania at the AFL National Development Championships Under-16s on July 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Western Australia youngster Taj Longmuir (20 disposals, four marks against Vic Country last Friday) is the son of former 83-game Melbourne, Fremantle and Carlton player Troy and was another to impress. He is not tied to any club under father-son rules.

Willem Duursma (21 disposals, six marks against Western Australia on Friday), who is the younger brother of Port Adelaide's Xavier and Yasmin and current top-10 draft prospect Zane, finished as Vic Country's MVP playing across half-back.

Tyson Gresham (22 disposals, two goals against Western Australia on Tuesday), the younger brother of St Kilda star Jade, was another to catch the eye while playing as a smart small forward.

South Australian midfielder Dyson Sharp had 33 disposals against Vic Country on Tuesday and was the carnival's MVP, while Vic Metro pair Oliver Greeves (27 disposals, three goals against Western Australia on Tuesday) and Jack Dalton (33 disposals, two goals against South Australia on Friday) were the early standouts of the draft class. – Riley Beveridge

Dyson Sharp handballs during South Australia's clash against Vic Metro in the 2022 AFL Under-16 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL SETS PILLARS FOR TASSIE LIST BUILD

THE FOUNDATIONS for Tasmania's first ever list build are in place, with the AFL now looking to finalise the finer details of what the League's 19th club will be provided to construct its initial playing group ahead of its entry in 2028.

The AFL has been canvassing clubs for ideas since Tasmania's entry into the competition was confirmed in May and appears set to follow similar expansion models to that of its newest teams Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

However, the League is still debating the finer points of the list build and is still to make decisions on whether Tasmania will be provided with a Giants-style 'mini draft' package as well as determining how many picks will be protected for existing clubs.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last month, the AFL's CEO elect Andrew Dillon reiterated that the strategy was predicated on Tasmania being instantly competitive.

"The pillars of the list rules are there," Dillon told Gettable.

"What we're working on now is just getting granular with it and working through that with the clubs. We'll learn from Gold Coast and GWS coming in and also previous iterations and previous expansions.

"What we're really looking for, and we've said this is why we need a new stadium down in Tasmania, we need the team to be competitive from the start. What you'll see is the list rules will look not dissimilar to Gold Coast and GWS, but they'll also have changes to them so that they can hit the ground running."

The AFL has already cautioned that certain picks will be protected for existing clubs, with the League mindful of ensuring sides at the bottom of the ladder still get the chance to draft elite young talent.

"We're certainly aware of if you are a club down the bottom of the ladder, you want to get access to the best players in the country. We've got to be aware of that as we bring Tasmania in," Dillon said.

"As we go through the different drafts and how you analyse it, some would say maybe you want to spread your picks and not have them all concentrated at the front-end of the draft. You might be better off having multiple picks in the 20s or 30s because you might get more value out of that, particularly if you look over a three-to-five-year period when you're trying to re-contract and things like that." – Riley Beveridge