The teams are in for the round 18 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

Brodie Grundy, Tom Mitchell and Jason Horne-Francis. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has axed ruckman Brodie Grundy for Friday night's monster clash with Brisbane, while Port Adelaide has made a whopping seven changes ahead of its date with Carlton on Saturday.

In other round 18 team news, Tom Mitchell is out for Collingwood, while West Coast welcomes back a couple of veterans and Jeremy Cameron returns from concussion for Geelong as Esava Ratugolea and Zach Tuohy are managed.

But the big news comes from the Demons, who have done away with their two-ruck system, dropping off-season recruit Grundy for the first time in 2023 and naming Jacob van Rooyen to face the Lions at the MCG.

Brisbane has recalled Jarrod Berry (hamstring) and Lincoln McCarthy (suspension), with youngster Deven Robertson missing out.

Captain Tom Jonas will play his first game for Port since round 10, in for the injured Trent McKenzie, but Ken Hinkley will also be without Charlie Dixon (soreness) and Jason Horne-Francis (back) among seven changes to face the Blues.

Ruckman Scott Lycett is back, while wingman Xavier Duursma also returns following two games in the SANFL after overcoming a knee injury.

Tom De Koning is back for the Blues after missing a month with a knee injury.

Collingwood has three big inclusions to face Fremantle on Saturday, with Dan McStay, Steele Sidebottom and Brayden Maynard all back from injury, while prolific midfielder Mitchell is being rested.

Steele Sidebottom sits on the bench during Collingwood's clash against North Melbourne in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Dockers have made four changes for the must-win match, with Joel Hamling playing his first game since round two, 2022.

Gold Coast interim coach Steven King will be without running defender Lachie Weller (knee soreness) for his first match in charge against St Kilda, while Elijah Hollands has been named for the first time since round four.

Josh Battle comes back from concussion and Brad Hill from a knee injury for the Saints.

In Saturday night's mouth-watering contest at GMHBA Stadium, Geelong has the services of star forward Cameron again after two weeks on the sidelines, while Essendon will be without injured Dylan Shiel.

Adelaide has regained full-back Jordon Butts (concussion) to face Greater Western Sydney, also naming Shane McAdam, while speedy forward Brent Daniels is back for the Giants from a hamstring injury.

West Coast has strengthened its team to host Richmond on Sunday, selecting Luke Shuey and Shannon Hurn after both veterans were rested for the long trip to Brisbane last week.

Luke Shuey looks on during the R16 match between West Coast and St Kilda at Optus Stadium on July 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Petrevski-Seton has also been named on an extended bench.

The Tigers have recalled Ivan Soldo to replace suspended skipper Toby Nankervis, while young ruck Samson Ryan is in the 26-man squad.

In Sunday's other match at Marvel Stadium, James Sicily is straight back in after his three-match ban to lead Hawthorn against North Melbourne, with the Hawks also adding Luke Breust (throat) to the extended squad.

The Kangaroos have made at least three changes as they seek to snap a 14-game losing streak, but regain first-year sensation George Wardlaw after he missed last week through illness.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.van Rooyen

Out: B.Grundy (omitted), J.Smith (sub)

R17 sub: Joel Smith

BRISBANE

In: L.McCarthy, J.Berry

Out: J.Madden (shoulder), D.Robertson (omitted), K.Lohmann (sub)

R17 sub: Kai Lohmann

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Collingwood v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Maynard, S.Sidebottom, D.McStay

Out: W.Hoskin-Elliott (hand), D.Cameron (back), T.Mitchell (managed), T.Bianco (sub)

R17 sub: Trent Bianco

FREMANTLE

In: J.Hamling, C.Wagner, S.Sturt, B.Banfield

Out: C.Serong (suspension), B.Cox (ankle), H.Young (ankle), M.Frederick (soreness), K.Worner (calf)

R17 sub: Karl Worner

Gold Coast v St Kilda at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: E.Hollands, B.Long

Out: L.Weller (knee soreness), B.Fiorini (omitted), J.Farrar (omitted)

R17 sub: Jy Farrar

ST KILDA

In: J.Battle, B.Hill, J.Peris

Out: Z.Cordy (concussion), S.Ross (hamstring), M.King (shoulder), J.Billings (hand)

New: Jack Peris

R17 sub: Ryan Byrnes

Carlton v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: T.De Koning

Out: Le.Young (omitted), M.Kennedy (knee)

R17 sub: George Hewett

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Jonas, X.Duursma, O.Lord, S.Lycett, J.Mead, J.Burgoyne

Out: R.Burton (omitted), S.Hayes (omitted), Q.Narkle (omitted), T.McKenzie (ankle), C.Dixon (soreness), J.Horne-Francis (back soreness), J.Rioli (personal reason)

R17 sub: Quinton Narkle

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: J.Kolodjashnij, I.Smith, J.Cameron

Out: O.Mullin (omitted), E.Ratugolea (managed), Z.Tuohy (managed), O.Dempsey (sub)

R17 sub: Oliver Dempsey

ESSENDON

In: N.Bryan

Out: A.Phillips (suspension), D.Shiel (injured)

R17 sub: Dylan Shiel

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: J.Butts, S.McAdam

Out: J.Soligo (omitted), N.McHenry (omitted), H.Schoenberg (sub)

R17 sub: Harry Schoenberg

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: B.Daniels, R.Angwin

Out: X.O'Halloran (thumb), L.Keeffe (hamstring), N.Haynes (suspension)

R17 sub: Nick Haynes

SUNDAY, JULY 16

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Wardlaw, C.Taylor, D.Howe, J.Archer, L.Shiels, J.Goater

Out: G.Logue (knee), J.Simpkin (concussion), F.Perez (knee)

R17 sub: Jack Ziebell

HAWTHORN

In: J.Sicily, M.Ramsden, L.Meek, L.Breust

Out: J.Blanck (concussion)

R17 sub: Harry Morrison

West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Hurn, L.Shuey, S.Petrevski-Seton, L.Edwards

Out: X.O'Neill (omitted)

R17 sub: Tom Cole

RICHMOND

In: I.Soldo, S.Ryan, H.Ralphsmith, J.Clarke, R.Mansell

Out: J.Bauer (hamstring), T.Nankervis (suspension)

R17 sub: Jack Ross