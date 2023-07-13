The Dockers are welcoming back defender Joel Hamling for their meeting with the Magpies

Joel Hamling in action during Fremantle's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

PREMIERSHIP defender Joel Hamling will play just his third AFL game since 2019 when Fremantle travels to take on Collingwood at the MCG, with the Dockers preparing to make five forced changes for Saturday's must-win clash.

Likely inclusions Corey Wagner, Bailey Banfield, Sam Sturt and Nathan O'Driscoll all joined Hamling as the Dockers flew out of Perth on Thursday with a travelling squad of 24 fit players to take on the ladder leaders.

Young star Luke Jackson flew with the team and has been cleared of any damage after suffering a corked back at training, while dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe travelled but is unavailable for selection with a foot injury.

Mid-season recruit Ethan Stanley, who has impressed during his short time at the club, was discussed at selection and will travel as the Dockers' one emergency.

Hamling will replace key defender Brennan Cox, who will miss at least two matches with an ankle injury, earning his first game this season after an impressive month of WAFL form that culminated with his best performance of the season against Subiaco.

The 2016 Western Bulldogs premiership defender had his 2020 season wiped out by a serious ankle injury and suffered a reoccurrence in round one, 2021, with the 30-year-old only able to break into a strong backline once last year when Cox was in health and safety protocols.

With forward Michael Frederick (soreness) joining Cox, Caleb Serong (suspended), Hayden Young (ankle) and Karl Worner (calf) on the sidelines this week, Longmuir said a spate of forced changes would be required.

"Thankfully there's been some really good form at Peel and guys filling roles that have put their hand up and deserve an opportunity," Longmuir said.

"Although there's going to be a few changes, we're really confident that we can go over there and put on a better showing.

"Joel Hamling will come in this week off the back of his best game of the year where he was really dominant in the contest.

"It's disappointing we've lost 'Coxy', but it's a great opportunity for Joel, who's worked really hard behind the scenes to get his footy in good order."

Longmuir said the extent of injuries this week made it hard for the Dockers to make any changes based on form after a deflating 53-point loss to Carlton last Sunday.

He said there was significant motivation in the group to rectify that performance, but the 14th-placed team was not catastrophising the situation it was now in at 7-9 and with finals a long shot.

"We had a bad game against Carlton. We're not proud of that game. But the week before we pushed the Bulldogs all the way and we were in front in the last quarter on the road," the coach said.

"The week before we beat an Essendon team that just had a really good game against Adelaide. We don't want to catastrophise internally.

"We reviewed Carlton for what it was, and the players have owned that. We don't want to go back there.

"They're really motivated to turn last week around."

Justin Longmuir talks to his players during Fremantle's clash against Carlton in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After a frank feedback session at the start of the Dockers' review meeting this week, which was driven by the players, Longmuir said the team had discussed the importance of receiving feedback on-field in the right way.

While experience played a role in players being comfortable giving and receiving direct feedback, the coach said the blend of introverted and extroverted personalities can be a factor.

"The fact is we have a lot of guys who probably still don't feel 100 per cent comfortable in their own skin at AFL level going out there to be able to perform week in, week out," Longmuir said.

"Sometimes you're just trying to get your own game in order and you're not really worrying in those moments about helping other people through it.

"That's an age thing and an experience thing. We need to fast-track that, absolutely, and we'll continue to work on that."