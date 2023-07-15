Tim Taranto celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

EACH season for the past eight years, there has been just one midfielder emerge who stands above the rest when it comes to their 'two-way' game. In 2023, it has been Richmond star Tim Taranto.

Like Adelaide onballer Rory Laird last year, Gold Coast leader Touk Miller in 2021, and Melbourne gun Clayton Oliver before him, Taranto is on track to finish the season with averages of more than 30 disposals and six tackles.

It's a combination that can be used to highlight a player's workrate both defensively and offensively and their ability in the frantic modern game to consistently pop up at contests.

Taranto does this and is among the leading Brownlow Medal contenders as a result in his first season at Richmond, having entered round 18 sitting seventh in the AFL Coaches Association champion player award.

Midfield coach Kane Lambert, who stepped into the role vacated by caretaker Andrew McQualter earlier this season, has worked closely with Taranto this year and puts the 25-year-old's combination of offensive and defensive strengths down to a workrate that is hard to match.

"He's not necessarily the fastest runner, but it was interesting to witness him doing our time trials and the way he got quicker and quicker as the time trial went on," Lambert told AFL.com.au this week.

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal for Richmond against Port Adelaide in R11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a bit like how he plays the game where he just consistently shows up, and his contest to contest ability is what helps his statistical numbers but ultimately helps the team.

"That's what he bases his game on, being one of the hardest working players on the field and consistently showing up.

"There's a small gap between Tim's best and worst and the numbers he throws out on the GPS are consistently high. I've really rated his workrate and how important it is to our midfield mix."

Lambert's insight mirrored that of McQualter, who was full of praise for the Tigers' star recruit back in round 13 after a powerful midfield performance against Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

Taranto, who returns to Optus Stadium to take on West Coast on Sunday, had 35 disposals, seven tackles and two goals in that game, with McQualter declaring his workrate was "probably as good as anyone I've ever seen".

The former Giant has quickly earned the respect and appreciation of Richmond's defenders this year, given his ability and willingness to push back and help in transition, while he has already matched his career-best 13 goals.

"The thing that blows me away with Tim is not only does he have high score involvements, high clearances, it's also complemented with a high number of tackles and pressure points," Lambert said.

Tim Taranto tackles George Hewett during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a real credit to him that maybe one week his offensive output may not be as high as he'd like, but he's still influencing the game defensively.

"So there's no one stat where I look at Tim and think he's having a great game or not, because he's really consistent across both phases."

To highlight Taranto's statistical achievement so far this year, and those who have achieved it in recent seasons, you need to go back to 2014 for the last time more than one player averaged both more than 30 disposals and six tackles, with Brisbane midfielder Tom Rockliff (32.7 and 9.1) and Geelong superstar Gary Ablett jnr (32.1 and 6.1) sharing the two-way crown.

Year Player Disposals Tackles 2022 Rory Laird (Adelaide) 33 8.1 2021 Touk Miller (Gold Coast) 31.8 7.1 2020 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne) 25* 5.4* 2019 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne) 30.1 6.3 2018 Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn) 35.3 6.3 2017 Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn) 35.7 6.5 2016 Adam Treloar (Collingwood) 30.6 6.3 2015 Josh Kennedy (Sydney) 30.5 6.2

*Shortened matches

Midfielders who contribute in both phases are among the most respected players in the competition by their opponents, with a handful of gun onballers pushing Taranto this season.

Oliver (33 disposals and 5.6 tackles), Greater Western Sydney young gun Tom Green (31.1 and 5.2), and Fremantle vice-captain Caleb Serong (30.6 and 5.1) all have the ball-winning covered so far and are close with their tackling numbers.

AFL Players' Association MVP Andrew Brayshaw (28.8 and 6.2), Adelaide pair Laird (28.3 and 7.6) and Jordan Dawson (28.1 and 6.2), and St Kilda's Brad Crouch (27.4 and 6.3) have the tackling numbers but not quite the disposal average.

Essendon captain Zach Merrett (29.3 and 5.3) and West Coast gun Tim Kelly (28.3 and 5.3) are close in both categories.

While the top teams have multiple midfielders who can excel in both phases of the game, Lambert said there was a balancing act with roles that needed to be accounted for.

For a workhorse like Taranto, understanding when to step into the contest and when to step back was also something the Tigers' midfield coach worked on with him.

After 114 games with Greater Western Sydney, including an excellent Grand Final performance against the Tigers in 2019 with 30 disposals and seven tackles, Taranto already had the respect of his new teammates as a player when he arrived last October in exchange for picks No.12 and No.19 in the 2022 AFL Draft.

Lambert highlighted that he had also earned it quickly as a person and had been a "great fit" for the club, fast emerging as a leader.

"I only knew Tim very briefly from playing against him, but you get a vibe for what they're like and I've been really impressed by the person he is. He's been a pleasure to coach but also get to know," the midfield coach said.

"He's probably a bit more reserved than what I thought he was coming to the football club … but he's got an ability to build relationships with anyone.

"I've got no doubt he'll be a leader of our football club for a long period of time, and I've seen that grow all year."