COLLINGWOOD gun Nick Daicos has extended his lead in the race for the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award, while Melbourne star Christian Petracca has closed the gap on second-placed Zak Butters after another powerful performance .
Daicos and teammate Isaac Quaynor each earned nine votes in the Magpies' win over the Western Bulldogs, while Petracca polled seven votes in the Demons' victory over St Kilda to draw within one point of Butters on the leaderboard.
The Power star polled one vote, with teammate Connor Rozee polling the perfect 10 in Port's win over Gold Coast.
Rozee was one of six players to earn the maximum 10 votes, along with Richmond's Shai Bolton, Brisbane's Harris Andrews, Greater Western Sydney's Stephen Coniglio, Melbourne's Steven May and Carlton's Adam Cerra.
A further nine players earned a near-perfect nine votes, with Bombers skipper Zach Merrett jumping into the top five after his nine-point performance against Adelaide.
Daicos leads the pack by 14 votes (91), ahead of Butters (77) and Petracca (76).
Richmond v Sydney
10 Shai Bolton (RICH)
8 Dustin Martin (RICH)
5 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
5 Errol Gulden (SYD)
1 Oliver Florent (SYD)
1 Jack Ross (RICH)
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood
9 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)
9 Nick Daicos (COLL)
5 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
3 Aaron Naughton (WB)
3 Jamie Elliott (COLL)
1 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
Brisbane v West Coast
10 Harris Andrews (BL)
7 Lachie Neale (BL)
7 Jack Gunston (BL)
2 Brady Hough (WCE)
2 Cameron Rayner (BL)
2 Will Ashcroft (BL)
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn
10 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
7 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
7 Sam Taylor (GWS)
2 Will Day (HAW)
2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
1 Conor Nash (HAW)
1 Finn Maginness (HAW)
St Kilda v Melbourne
10 Steven May (MELB)
7 Rowan Marshall (STK)
7 Christian Petracca (MELB)
4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
1 Jack Steele (STK)
1 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)
Port Adelaide v Gold Coast
10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
8 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
5 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
2 Levi Casboult (GCFC)
1 Zak Butters (PORT)
1 Ollie Wines (PORT)
Geelong v North Melbourne
6 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
5 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
5 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
4 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
4 Jack Henry (GEEL)
2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)
2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
1 Jack Bowes (GEEL)
1 Oliver Henry (GEEL)
Essendon v Adelaide
9 Darcy Parish (ESS)
9 Zach Merrett (ESS)
5 Peter Wright (ESS)
3 Nic Martin (ESS)
2 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
1 Ben Hobbs (ESS)
1 Rory Laird (ADEL)
Fremantle v Carlton
10 Adam Cerra (CARL)
6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
4 Sam Walsh (CARL)
4 Luke Ryan (FRE)
2 Harry McKay (CARL)
2 Adam Saad (CARL)
1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
1 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
LEADERBOARD
91 Nick Daicos COLL
77 Zak Butters PORT
76 Christian Petracca MELB
70 Lachie Neale BL
65 Zach Merrett ESS
63 Connor Rozee PORT
62 Tim Taranto RICH
58 Jordan Dawson ADEL
57 Jack Sinclair STK
56 Marcus Bontempelli WB
55 Noah Anderson GCFC
53 Caleb Serong FRE
52 Toby Greene GWS
49 Adam Cerra CARL
47 Jordan De Goey COLL
45 Matt Rowell GCFC
44 Dan Houston PORT
43 Chad Warner SYD
42 Shai Bolton RICH
42 Errol Gulden SYD
42 Darcy Moore COLL