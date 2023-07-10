Check out all the coaches' votes from round 17

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD gun Nick Daicos has extended his lead in the race for the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award, while Melbourne star Christian Petracca has closed the gap on second-placed Zak Butters after another powerful performance .

Daicos and teammate Isaac Quaynor each earned nine votes in the Magpies' win over the Western Bulldogs, while Petracca polled seven votes in the Demons' victory over St Kilda to draw within one point of Butters on the leaderboard.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

The Power star polled one vote, with teammate Connor Rozee polling the perfect 10 in Port's win over Gold Coast.

Rozee was one of six players to earn the maximum 10 votes, along with Richmond's Shai Bolton, Brisbane's Harris Andrews, Greater Western Sydney's Stephen Coniglio, Melbourne's Steven May and Carlton's Adam Cerra.

A further nine players earned a near-perfect nine votes, with Bombers skipper Zach Merrett jumping into the top five after his nine-point performance against Adelaide.

Daicos leads the pack by 14 votes (91), ahead of Butters (77) and Petracca (76).

Richmond v Sydney

10 Shai Bolton (RICH)

8 Dustin Martin (RICH)

5 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

5 Errol Gulden (SYD)

1 Oliver Florent (SYD)

1 Jack Ross (RICH)

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood

9 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

9 Nick Daicos (COLL)

5 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)

3 Aaron Naughton (WB)

3 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

1 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

Brisbane v West Coast

10 Harris Andrews (BL)

7 Lachie Neale (BL)

7 Jack Gunston (BL)

2 Brady Hough (WCE)

2 Cameron Rayner (BL)

2 Will Ashcroft (BL)

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn

10 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

7 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

7 Sam Taylor (GWS)

2 Will Day (HAW)

2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

1 Conor Nash (HAW)

1 Finn Maginness (HAW)

St Kilda v Melbourne

10 Steven May (MELB)

7 Rowan Marshall (STK)

7 Christian Petracca (MELB)

4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

1 Jack Steele (STK)

1 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)

8 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

5 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)

3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

2 Levi Casboult (GCFC)

1 Zak Butters (PORT)

1 Ollie Wines (PORT)

Geelong v North Melbourne

6 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

5 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

5 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

4 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

4 Jack Henry (GEEL)

2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

1 Jack Bowes (GEEL)

1 Oliver Henry (GEEL)

Essendon v Adelaide

9 Darcy Parish (ESS)

9 Zach Merrett (ESS)

5 Peter Wright (ESS)

3 Nic Martin (ESS)

2 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

1 Ben Hobbs (ESS)

1 Rory Laird (ADEL)

Fremantle v Carlton

10 Adam Cerra (CARL)

6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

4 Sam Walsh (CARL)

4 Luke Ryan (FRE)

2 Harry McKay (CARL)

2 Adam Saad (CARL)

1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

1 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

LEADERBOARD

91 Nick Daicos COLL

77 Zak Butters PORT

76 Christian Petracca MELB

70 Lachie Neale BL

65 Zach Merrett ESS

63 Connor Rozee PORT

62 Tim Taranto RICH

58 Jordan Dawson ADEL

57 Jack Sinclair STK

56 Marcus Bontempelli WB

55 Noah Anderson GCFC

53 Caleb Serong FRE

52 Toby Greene GWS

49 Adam Cerra CARL

47 Jordan De Goey COLL

45 Matt Rowell GCFC

44 Dan Houston PORT

43 Chad Warner SYD

42 Shai Bolton RICH

42 Errol Gulden SYD

42 Darcy Moore COLL