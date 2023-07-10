Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD gun Nick Daicos has extended his lead in the race for the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award, while Melbourne star Christian Petracca has closed the gap on second-placed Zak Butters after another powerful performance .

Daicos and teammate Isaac Quaynor each earned nine votes in the Magpies' win over the Western Bulldogs, while Petracca polled seven votes in the Demons' victory over St Kilda to draw within one point of Butters on the leaderboard.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

The Power star polled one vote, with teammate Connor Rozee polling the perfect 10 in Port's win over Gold Coast.

Rozee was one of six players to earn the maximum 10 votes, along with Richmond's Shai Bolton, Brisbane's Harris Andrews, Greater Western Sydney's Stephen Coniglio, Melbourne's Steven May and Carlton's Adam Cerra. 

A further nine players earned a near-perfect nine votes, with Bombers skipper Zach Merrett jumping into the top five after his nine-point performance against Adelaide.

Daicos leads the pack by 14 votes (91), ahead of Butters (77) and Petracca (76).

04:31

The 10: Round 17's best moments

Watch the best highlights from a historic round of football.

Richmond v Sydney

10 Shai Bolton (RICH)
8 Dustin Martin (RICH)
5 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
5 Errol Gulden (SYD)
1 Oliver Florent (SYD)
1 Jack Ross (RICH)

  • 01:05

    Tiger cub's cruel start after pinging hammy in first play

    Richmond debutant Jacob Bauer gets involved early before a luckless blow to his hamstring forces him off the ground

    AFL
  • 01:04

    Papley's priceless mow down catches unsuspecting Vlastuin

    Tom Papley pounces on Nick Vlastuin in front of goal and earns another major for the hot Swans

    AFL
  • 01:13

    Tigers skipper reported for high bump on Lloyd

    Richmond co-captain Toby Nankervis goes in the book after this head-high action leaves Jake Lloyd dazed

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Super Shai skill sets up Cotchin for classy finish

    Shai Bolton does superbly to feed the footy to ex-skipper Trent Cotchin who snares a much-needed goal

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Baker stuns 'G with wild soccer GOTY contender

    Liam Baker produces this miracle finish off the deck to put himself in contention for Goal of the Year

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Heeney slips through host of Tigers in magic finish

    Isaac Heeney shows his usual craft around the sticks with this brilliant move and shot

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Graham's giant strike levels scores as Richmond roars

    Jack Graham ties the contest with this sensational shot from distance

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Dusty delivers dagger in stunning late roll

    Dustin Martin ices it for the Tigers with a typically superb finish on the burst

    AFL
  • 03:47

    Last two mins: Dusty's match-winner seals thriller over Swans

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Richmond and Sydney in round 17, 2023

    AFL
  • 08:34

    Highlights: Richmond v Sydney

    The Tigers and Swans clash in round 17

    AFL
  • 05:00

    Full post-match, R17: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round 17's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 05:03

    Full post-match, R17: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round 17's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 14:06

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Swans clash in round 17

    AFL

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood

9 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)
9 Nick Daicos (COLL)
5 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
3 Aaron Naughton (WB)
3 Jamie Elliott (COLL)
1 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

  • 00:39

    Air Naughton joins action as hot Dogs cook early

    Aaron Naughton takes a flashy grab and nails the resulting shot to continue his side's fast start

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Ash attack as returning Pie catches the eye with two

    Collingwood forward Ash Johnson heats up in the second term to notch a pair of much-needed majors

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Elliott electrifies with quickest of doubles

    Jamie Elliott brings the Pies right back into the contest on the brink of half-time with these two timely goals

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Daicos lights up Marvel with ridiculous finish

    Nick Daicos stuns the crowd in typical fashion with this outrageous goal

    AFL
  • 01:10

    Pendles makes history with record-breaking disposal

    Scott Pendlebury receives a standing ovation from the Collingwood faithful after becoming the most prolific ball-winner in VFL/AFL history

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Captain feeds Cody for slickest of snaps

    Marcus Bontempelli quickly hands the footy to Cody Weightman who doesn't let him down with the finish

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Poulter's pearler produces moment against ex-side

    Bulldogs recruit Caleb Poulter earns a consolation for his new club with this ripping kick

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Collingwood

    The Bulldogs and Magpies clash in round 17

    AFL
  • 02:39

    Daicos owns midfield again as three votes loom

    Nick Daicos continues to relish more time in the middle for Collingwood with another mesmerising showing to claim the Bob Rose-Charlie Sutton Medal

    AFL
  • 11:52

    Full post-match, R17: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 17's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:56

    Full post-match, R17: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 17's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 14:27

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Magpies clash in round 17

    AFL

Brisbane v West Coast

10 Harris Andrews (BL)
7 Lachie Neale (BL)
7 Jack Gunston (BL)
2 Brady Hough (WCE)
2 Cameron Rayner (BL)
2 Will Ashcroft (BL)

  • 01:01

    Fletcher fires through first major after tireless work

    Jaspa Fletcher kicks the opening goal of the match after Brisbane goes end-to-end

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Gunston gets two in a flash on return

    Jack Gunston gets on the scoresheet in his return to football

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Starcevich sneaks forward to snag eye-catching goal

    Brandon Starcevich kicks a rare major as Brisbane continues to dominate

    AFL
  • 01:06

    Jack attack having fun in comeback

    Jack Gunston snags his third goal of the game as the Lions' party continues

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Clever Kelly snap gives Eagles fans something to smile about

    Tim Kelly shows his class with a brilliant checkside snap from the contest

    AFL
  • 02:04

    Gunston hits Eagles for six in AFL return

    Jack Gunston delivers an equal career-high six goals in his comeback match for the Lions

    AFL
  • 03:55

    Full post-match, R17: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round 17's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 09:09

    Full post-match, R17: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 17's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Brisbane v West Coast

    The Lions and Eagles clash in round 17

    AFL
  • 14:44

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Eagles clash in round 17

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn

10 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
7 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
7 Sam Taylor (GWS)
2 Will Day (HAW)
2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
1 Conor Nash (HAW)
1 Finn Maginness (HAW)

  • 00:36

    Hawks go bang with back-to-back beauties

    Goals to Dylan Moore and Fergus Greene in quick succession see the Hawks level up proceedings in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Coniglio's mid-air ripper puts Giants ahead

    Stephen Coniglio kicks his side back into the lead with this superb soccer-style finish late in the opening term

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Worpel wows with long-range bomb

    James Worpel puts through this stunning goal from beyond the arc to keep his side within striking range

    AFL
  • 00:21

    Is Haynes in trouble for this dangerous tackle?

    Nick Haynes could find himself in hot water with the MRO following this dangerous tackle on Josh Ward

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Riccardi party as clever soccer gives breathing room

    Jake Riccardi produces this superb goal off the deck to push his side's lead out to 20 points

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Booming Macdonald runner keeps Hawks in it

    Connor Macdonald kicks this sensational long-range running goal to cut the margin late in the final term

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: GWS v Hawthorn

    The Giants and Hawks clash in round 17

    AFL
  • 07:18

    Full post-match, R17: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 17's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 07:23

    Full post-match, R17: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round 17's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 13:59

    Mini-Match: GWS v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Hawks clash in round 17

    AFL

St Kilda v Melbourne

10 Steven May (MELB)
7 Rowan Marshall (STK)
7 Christian Petracca (MELB)
4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
1 Jack Steele (STK)
1 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

  • 00:34

    Saints suffer major early blow with King hurt in opening minute

    Max King's night ends in the first 20 seconds with a shoulder injury

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Neal-Bullen slips them after powerful Petracca play

    Alex Neal-Bullen slots the opening goal after a terrific Christian Petracca handball

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Saints looking mighty good through Gresham and Wood

    Jade Gresham drills it from 50 before Mason Wood's classy curler in traffic

    AFL
  • 00:29

    May lights up Marvel with monster fly

    Steven May sets himself and brings down this ripping speccy

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Ross and Cordy injuries pile pain on unlucky Saints

    Seb Ross injures his hamstring before Zaine Cordy goes off with concussion after copping a knee from a flying Steven May

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Petracca glides to silky crumbing finish

    Christian Petracca roves with class and snaps his third major

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Owens' goal-line bounce a tale of St Kilda's fortunes

    Mitch Owens' snap towards goal bounces backwards on the line as it looked to be home

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: St Kilda v Melbourne

    The Saints and Demons clash in round 17

    AFL
  • 02:11

    Petracca boots four and leads Dees to timely victory

    Christian Petracca nails four majors in a clutch performance against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 05:39

    Full post-match, R17: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 17's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:49

    Full post-match, R17: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 17's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 13:18

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Demons clash in round 17

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
8 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
5 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
2 Levi Casboult (GCFC)
1 Zak Butters (PORT)
1 Ollie Wines (PORT)

  • 00:39

    Finlayson snaps early gem to kick off game 100

    The Power claim the first six points of the match as Jeremy Finlayson connects on this stellar major

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Power blow as McKenzie subbed out with ankle injury

    Trent McKenzie leaves the field after landing awkwardly in a defensive marking contest

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Miller marks return with brilliant major

    The Suns take the lead as Touk Miller converts this set shot

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Rozee produces electrifying snap

    The Power close the gap on the Suns as Connor Rozee collects the hot footy and delivers this major

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Holman serves up mesmerising finish

    Nick Holman mops up the spilled footy and secures this superb goal

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Powell-Pepper fires torpedo through big sticks

    Sam Powell-Pepper slams the footy on his boot from the 60-metre mark to claim this incredible major

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Rozee stuns crowd with silkiest GOTY contender

    Connor Rozee produces this magical finish whilst closing in on the boundary line under immense pressure

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Mighty Horne-Francis delights with beauty

    Jason Horne-Francis dodges two incoming tackles as he bursts goalward to deliver this major

    AFL
  • 08:56

    Full post-match, R17: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 17's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:04

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Gold Coast

    The Power and Suns clash in round 17

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Full post-match, R17: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 17's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Aliir dominates with magnificent defensive performance

    Aliir Aliir's brilliant defensive pressure squashed the Suns' scoring opportunities in Power victory

    AFL
  • 13:32

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Power and Suns clash in round 17

    AFL

Geelong v North Melbourne

6 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
5 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
5 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
4 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
4 Jack Henry (GEEL)
2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)
2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
1 Jack Bowes (GEEL)
1 Oliver Henry (GEEL)

  • 00:51

    Tucker gets Roos ticking early with flashy opener

    Darcy Tucker snares this ripping major as Cooper Harvey's first touch ends in a North goal

    AFL
  • 01:18

    North forced to sub defender while Stengle sneaks one in

    The Kangaroos suffer an early injury blow with Griffin Logue hurting himself in this Tyson Stengle goal

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Hawkins up to usual tricks with craftiest soccer kick

    Tom Hawkins gets the Geelong faithful buzzing with this wild major

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Henry brothers going to work as Cats cruise

    Oliver Henry and Jack Henry both make their mark in these two Geelong goals

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Tomahawk's typical ruck work parts seas

    Tom Hawkins muscles his opponent out of the contest before his kick somehow trickles through the sticks

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Perez pearler in first AFL goal worth the wait

    Flynn Perez fires through his maiden major in the big league with this absolute beauty

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Cooper Harvey swarmed after special debut major

    Son-of-a-gun Cooper Harvey gets surrounded by teammates after nailing his first goal in the AFL

    AFL
  • 08:21

    Highlights: Geelong v North Melbourne

    The Cats and Kangaroos clash in round 17

    AFL
  • 10:48

    Full post-match, R17: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round 17's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Full post-match, R17: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 17's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 14:07

    Mini-Match: Geelong v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Kangaroos clash in round 17

    AFL

Essendon v Adelaide

9 Darcy Parish (ESS)
9 Zach Merrett (ESS)
5 Peter Wright (ESS)
3 Nic Martin (ESS)
2 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
1 Ben Hobbs (ESS)
1 Rory Laird (ADEL)

  • 00:42

    Redman slams through huge running bomb in opening seconds

    Mason Redman nails an electric major from distance from the opening bounce

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Merrett's magnificent centre-square driller continues hot start

    Zach Merrett slots a brilliant long piercing goal after a slick Essendon handball chain

    AFL
  • 00:37

    McHenry's slick snap in traffic leads Crows' charge

    Ned McHenry threads a superb curler to cut the early margin

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Langford's soccer and Hobbs' wonderful weave extends lead

    Kyle Langford soccers through a perfect Darcy Parish assist before Ben Hobbs' classy curler in traffic

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Rankine wows all with cool and crafty volley

    Izak Rankine finds the big sticks with a clever soccer out of the air

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Ridley subbed with concerning knee injury

    Jordan Ridley is taken out of the game after landing awkwardly on his knee

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Martin seals it in style after Peter's persistent pressure

    Nic Martin nails the door shut with a classy finish after Peter Wright's terrific work rate

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Is Phillips in trouble for this bump on O'Brien?

    Andrew Phillips makes high contact with Reilly O'Brien in the dying stages

    AFL
  • 08:43

    Highlights: Essendon v Adelaide

    The Bombers and Crows clash in round 17

    AFL
  • 07:18

    Full post-match, R17: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 17's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 12:20

    Full post-match, R17: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round 17's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:18

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Crows clash in round 17

    AFL

Fremantle v Carlton

10 Adam Cerra (CARL)
6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
4 Sam Walsh (CARL)
4 Luke Ryan (FRE)
2 Harry McKay (CARL)
2 Adam Saad (CARL)
1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
1 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

  • 00:39

    Kennedy perfection delivers Blues' opener

    Matt Kennedy hits it perfectly on the run to kick the first goal of the match

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Checkside Charlie makes the difficult look easy

    Charlie Curnow shows his full range of skills with a brilliant banana goal

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Freakish Fogarty finish gets Blues bouncing further

    Lachie Fogarty kicks a clever goal as Carlton extends its lead

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Cerra's cherry-ripe strike from beyond the arc

    Adam Cerra shows his range with a terrific goal on the run

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Carlton midfielder's day ends early in worrying incident

    The Blues suffer a blow with Matthew Kennedy leaving the field with a suspected leg injury

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Dockers get one back with superb Switkowski snap

    Sam Switkowski kicks a clever goal for a rare Fremantle major

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Fremantle v Carlton

    The Dockers and Blues clash in round 17 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:36

    Full post-match, R17: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 17's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 09:59

    Full post-match, R17: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round 17's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 14:08

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Blues clash in round 17

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

91 Nick Daicos COLL
77 Zak Butters PORT
76 Christian Petracca MELB
70 Lachie Neale BL
65 Zach Merrett ESS
63 Connor Rozee PORT
62 Tim Taranto RICH
58 Jordan Dawson  ADEL
57 Jack Sinclair STK
56 Marcus Bontempelli WB
55 Noah Anderson GCFC
53 Caleb Serong FRE
52 Toby Greene GWS
49 Adam Cerra CARL
47 Jordan De Goey COLL
45 Matt Rowell GCFC
44 Dan Houston PORT
43 Chad Warner SYD
42 Shai Bolton RICH
42 Errol Gulden SYD
42 Darcy Moore COLL