The Match Review findings for Thursday night's clash are in

Dane Rampe in action during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY co-captain Dane Rampe has been offered a two-match ban for an off-the-ball hit on Lachlan McNeil on Thursday night.

Rampe was cited for rough conduct against McNeil in the first quarter of the Swans' two-point victory over the Western Bulldogs at the SCG.

The incident in the first quarter was not picked up clearly on the broadcast.

Dane Rampe has been cited for rough conduct: https://t.co/FgeSfxF7PT pic.twitter.com/Zh4ij3lRm3 — AFL (@AFL) July 14, 2023

After the Bulldogs won a centre clearance and moved the ball forward along the member's wing, McNeil and Rampe can be seen coming together on the edge of the centre square, with the Bulldog hitting the turf as the ball finished out of bounds.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, high impact and high contact, offering Rampe a two-game ban.

Learn More 00:59

Rampe's absence would be a blow for the Swans, who kept their slim finals chances alive with the win over the Bulldogs.

Sydney, which is a game outside the top eight as it stands, faces Fremantle and Essendon in its next two matches.