SYDNEY co-captain Dane Rampe has been offered a two-match ban for an off-the-ball hit on Lachlan McNeil on Thursday night.
Rampe was cited for rough conduct against McNeil in the first quarter of the Swans' two-point victory over the Western Bulldogs at the SCG.
The incident in the first quarter was not picked up clearly on the broadcast.
After the Bulldogs won a centre clearance and moved the ball forward along the member's wing, McNeil and Rampe can be seen coming together on the edge of the centre square, with the Bulldog hitting the turf as the ball finished out of bounds.
The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, high impact and high contact, offering Rampe a two-game ban.
Rampe's absence would be a blow for the Swans, who kept their slim finals chances alive with the win over the Bulldogs.
Sydney, which is a game outside the top eight as it stands, faces Fremantle and Essendon in its next two matches.