Sam Flanders in action during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALTHOUGH searching for a new coach is Gold Coast's highest priority, Sam Flanders is quickly ensuring his signature on a new contract is not far behind.

Flanders continued a breakout month on Saturday when he played the best game of his four-year career, leading the Suns to a 26-point win over St Kilda.

The No.11 pick from the 2019 draft finished with 33 disposals, 13 of them contested, along with five clearances and seven marks to be arguably the best player afield.

It capped a brilliant four-week stretch for the 21-year-old, recalled to the senior team in round 15 after injury and then form cost him his spot in the 22.

In the past month he has gathered, 27, 27, 24 and 33 disposals – the four highest counts of his 38-game career.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Flanders said the Suns' coaching staff and his teammates had filled him with confidence.

"The last couple of years I was sitting on the outside waiting for whether to go and get the ball or not, but the last month or so I've got a lot of trust from my teammates to play to my strengths and go in and win the ball," he said.

"It's all good and well to do it at VFL, but the step for me was to translate it to AFL level and I can take real confidence out of the last four weeks.

"It's not rocket science. It's just been keeping it simple and it's amazing what confidence can do."

Flanders was a pre-season standout, but after suffering a knee injury in round three, had to work his way back in.

Sam Flanders kicks a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Sydney in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He was recalled to play Melbourne in round eight, but was subbed off with a quarter to go that night and went back to the twos to regain some form.

"A couple of weeks after getting dropped I was almost thinking I had to go over and beyond, and it kind of took the love a little bit away," he said.

"I was going out there trying to be perfect and as everyone knows, no football game or nothing is perfect.

"It was as simple as getting back to basics and enjoying playing football with mates."

Since returning, Flanders said co-captains Jarrod Witts and Touk Miller, former skipper David Swallow and his draft class mates Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson had filled him with belief.

"I feel like they always had trust, but for myself, I felt like I had to prove a little bit," he said.

"You can't just come in and trust someone straight away. There's definitely an element I have to prove something so they can trust me and hopefully I've done that over the last couple of weeks."

Sam Flanders in action during Gold Coast's clash against Hawthorn in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

When asked if he'd made any progress on contract negotiations, Flanders was straight.

"It's a good question. I'm pretty happy with just taking it week by week," he said.

"There's a lot of external noise that I'm sure my manager is dealing with.

"For me, it's about playing consistent footy, because at the end of the day that's my job and that's all that matters."