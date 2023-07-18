The Lions will learn from their tight loss to the Demons, according to Dayne Zorko

Dayne Zorko looks dejected after Brisbane's loss to Melbourne in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER captain Dayne Zorko says Brisbane needs to be "bold and brave" next time it's faced with a close finish.

The Lions conceded the final four goals of last Friday night's game against Melbourne to go from a seemingly impregnable position to losing the four premiership points in the space of seven costly minutes.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Zorko said he was confident Brisbane had identified the problem areas late against the Demons and would be a different team next time it was in the same position.

"There was some contest stuff there we weren't really good at, but time management, game execution, skill execution, still being bold and brave when we needed to be," Zorko said.

"Especially in that last seven minutes, we fell away from what got us in that position.

"The boys seem confident they can fix up those areas and hopefully we don't have a repeat of that."

Learn More 03:55

Zorko said kicking long down the line played into the opposition's hands and had been identified as one of the areas to improve when the heat was on.

"It's just backing our boys to go out there and execute," he said.

"There was a number of times in that last quarter where we just didn't take the right option, and Melbourne, being a really good side, made us pay.

"I'm glad we're getting the learnings now and not at the end of the season."

Dayne Zorko is tackled by Christian Petracca during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Zorko said while Brisbane was hell-bent on learning from the late collapse, it wasn't all bad news, with three-plus quarters of quality footy wedged between a slow start and finish.

The 34-year-old played his second match back from a hamstring injury against the Dees, continuing a frustrating season that has been hampered by soft tissue problems.

The veteran says there's been a positive in his up-and-down season.

"My body's in really good shape for this time of year, which is a blessing in disguise," he said.

"You don't often feel cherry ripe at round 18.

"Hopefully I can continue to help the team on our path forward."