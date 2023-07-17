Check out all the coaches' votes from round 18

Christian Petracca celebrates Melbourne's win over Brisbane in R18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos and Christian Petracca have stretched away in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award, with the pair picking up eight votes each in round 18.

Daicos has maintained his whopping 15-point lead over Petracca, with Port Adelaide's Zak Butters now seven points behind the Dees star in third after failing to pick up a vote in the loss to Carlton.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Taylor Adams picked up nine votes from Collingwood's win over Fremantle, with Daicos getting eight.

Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli was one of seven players to get the full 10 votes, despite his side losing to Sydney.

Max Gawn, Noah Anderson, Jack Silvagni, Sam Taylor, James Worpel and Daniel Rioli were the other players to get 10 votes.

Learn More 21:47

Sydney v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Errol Gulden (SYD)

4 Tim English (WB)

4 Tom Papley (SYD)

3 Tom Liberatore (WB)

1 Aaron Naughton (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Libba launches early in dream start for Dogs Tom Liberatore gets the Bulldogs on the scoreboard within the first minute of the game following this ripping kick

00:51 Naughton heating up with pair of gems Aaron Naughton reels in two solid marks and makes no mistake with his set shots to earn an early double

00:38 Pumped-up Papley brings usual energy in ripper Tom Papley celebrates in style after this beauty on the burst

00:38 Bont doing Bont things in captain's curler Marcus Bontempelli lifts his side with this stunning snap in the second term

00:38 Dogs defender subbed after frantic defensive attempt The Bulldogs lose young defender James O'Donnell to injury after this lunging effort on Sam Wicks

00:38 Heeney helps himself to crumbs for coolest of snaps Isaac Heeney curls a superb kick around the corner to extend the lead for the Swans

00:45 Papley wins race as Swans see finish line Tom Papley notches his fourth goal of the game in the dying minutes to edge Sydney in front

03:19 Last two mins: Swans soar to pinch thriller over Dogs Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs in round 18, 2023

00:51 Gulden's bullet kicks continue to turn heads Errol Gulden showcases his stunning left foot with these eye-catching assists

08:51 Highlights: Sydney v Western Bulldogs The Swans and Bulldogs clash in round 18

08:58 Full post-match, R18: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 18's match against Sydney

07:40 Full post-match, R18: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 18's match against Western Bulldogs

14:17 Mini-Match: Sydney v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Swans and Bulldogs clash in round 18

00:59 Every angle: Rampe cops two weeks for off-the-ball hit Sydney co-captain Dane Rampe has been handed a two-week ban for this incident with Lachlan McNeil

Melbourne v Brisbane

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

8 Christian Petracca (MELB)

6 Joe Daniher (BL)

3 Jake Melksham (MELB)

2 Zac Bailey (BL)

1 Jack Viney (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:57 Petracca nails early double and lets Lions know about it Christian Petracca gets stuck into Brandon Starcevich after snaring an early goal and follows it up with another moments later

00:42 McKenna turns on wheels and Charlie finishes the job Charlie Cameron gets on the scoreboard after Conor McKenna displays his gut-running best

00:51 Ashcroft makes his mark on the 'G in electric quarter Brisbane young gun Will Ashcroft sets up a goal for Oscar McInerney before drilling one of his own shortly after

00:38 Fletcher fired up after stunner lifts Lions Father-son gun Jaspa Fletcher produces a brilliant solo effort and gets the Brisbane faithful roaring

00:42 Woewodin's first AFL goal worth the wait Demons young gun Taj Woewodin gets swarmed by teammates after notching a brilliant maiden major in the big league

00:38 Bailey's step makes Dees dizzy in sizzling finish Zac Bailey somehow breaks away to nail this stunning goal as the Lions take command

00:51 Pickett and Petracca combine in mesmerising major Kysaiah Pickett's quick hands feed Christian Petracca for his fourth goal of the night in sublime fashion

00:55 Melksham's magic final term has Demons dreaming Jake Melsham's late heroics may see Melbourne snatch an incredible victory

03:55 Last two mins: Melksham steals it for Dees over Lions Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Brisbane in round 18, 2023

08:53 Highlights: Melbourne v Brisbane The Demons and Lions clash in round 18

01:39 Petracca pours on the goals with fantastic four Christian Petracca dominates in his forward stints to notch an impressive four majors in the Demons' stirring comeback

05:49 Full post-match, R18: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 18's match against Melbourne

08:49 Full post-match, R18: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 18's match against Brisbane

14:54 Mini-Match: Melbourne v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Demons and Lions clash in round 18

Collingwood v Fremantle

9 Taylor Adams (COLL)

8 Nick Daicos (COLL)

4 Josh Daicos (COLL)

3 Darcy Moore (COLL)

3 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

2 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

1 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:20 Classy Elliott continues Pies' hot start Jamie Elliott gives his side an early cushion with this brilliant running finish

00:39 O'Meara snap sees Dockers come alive Jaegar O'Meara nails this quick snap to give his side their second goal of the afternoon

00:48 Bobby brilliance kicks Pies clear Bobby Hill finds himself in the right place at the right time as he nails this superb finish late in the second term

00:43 Walker stretchered off as Dockers' woes continue Brandon Walker exits the game early in the third term after he landed awkwardly during this marking contest

00:42 Daicos a class above with the icing on the cake Nick Daicos continues his incredible run of form with this brilliant snap late in the final term

06:54 Full post-match, R18: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 18's match against Collingwood

08:08 Highlights: Collingwood v Fremantle The Magpies and Dockers clash in round 18

06:59 Full post-match, R18: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 18's match against Fremantle

14:47 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Magpies and Dockers clash in round 18

Gold Coast v St Kilda

10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

6 Rory Atkins (GCFC)

5 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

4 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

4 Wil Powell (GCFC)

1 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Lukosius launches himself at footy for ripping opener Jack Lukosius flies high to reel in this super mark and makes no mistake with the resulting shot

00:28 Sharman soars for speccy as Saints seek answers Cooper Sharman rises over the top of the pack to provide a much-needed lift for St Kilda

00:50 Saints mid hurt after former teammate's heavy contact Luckless St Kilda midfielder Zak Jones leaves the field sore after this tough bump from ex-Saint Ben Long

00:51 Humphrey sends stellar snap into clouds Bailey Humphrey lands this terrific major as the Suns take control of the contest

00:33 Atkins adds to Suns' surge with another cracker Rory Atkins earns his second goal of the game in some style with this long-distance ripper

00:48 Saints part seas as Gresham accepts gift A scrappy forward surge eventuates in the hands of Jade Gresham who goals from the square

08:48 Highlights: Gold Coast v St Kilda The Suns and Saints clash in round 18

06:52 Full post-match, R18: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 18's match against St Kilda

07:08 Full post-match, R18: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 18's match against Gold Coast

14:06 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Suns and Saints clash in round 18

Carlton v Port Adelaide

10 Jack Silvagni (CARL)

8 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

6 Dan Houston (PORT)

2 Tom De Koning (CARL)

2 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

2 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Jack in the pack sneaks out the back with early pair Jack Silvagni slots back-to-back majors through a cool soccer and a superb contested mark

00:45 Big Blue blow after key forward subbed off with injury Carlton suffers a huge injury concern with Harry McKay taken out of the game after landing awkwardly on his leg

00:34 Butters needs only a second with ripping roost Zak Butters finds space in traffic and drills a brilliant goal from distance

00:50 Electric Motlop can't be stopped with insane triple treat Jesse Motlop drills three silky goals in no time in an outstanding second-term blitz

00:33 Is Boyd in trouble for this tackle on Byrne-Jones? Carlton's Jordan Boyd could come under MRO scrutiny for this tackle on Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones

00:41 Charlie and JSOS get snap-happy as Blues fans roar Jack Silvagni bounces through his third before Charlie Curnow evades and curls a cracker

00:50 Newman joins the fun with slick running ripper Nic Newman finds space and finishes in style to seal the game for Carlton

08:16 Highlights: Carlton v Port Adelaide The Blues and Power clash in round 18

10:39 Full post-match, R18: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 18's match against Port Adelaide

06:10 Full post-match, R18: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 18's match against Carlton

13:32 Mini-Match: Carlton v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Blues and Power clash in round 18

Geelong v Essendon

8 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

7 Max Holmes (GEEL)

6 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

5 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

2 Jack Henry (GEEL)

1 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

1 Brad Close (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Miers inspires early in game 100 with opening gem Gryan Miers intercepts the footy and escapes the tackle before polishing off this major

00:36 Henry spins Bomber out of his boots in dazzling finish Oliver Henry mesmerises the crowd as he evades an oncoming tackle and produces this stunner

00:36 Stringer ends Dons' drought with crucial goal Essendon finally finds some relief to Geelong's dominance with this Jake Stringer major

00:48 Bombers' heartbreak continues as Laverde leaves field Jayden Laverde suffers an ankle injury after being bumped in a kicking motion

00:29 Close and Stengle combine in stellar finish Bradley Close mops up the spilled footy and handballs to Tyson Stengle for the goal

00:33 Rohan piles on more pain with another pearler Gary Rohan mops up a sloppy Bombers kick and is rewarded with this terrific goal

00:39 Cameron slots sizzling snag Jeremy Cameron bursts past a couple of defenders to collect the footy and sail it home

02:21 Hawkins produces five goals in Geelong demolition Tom Hawkins provided much of the scoring damage in the Cats' victory over the Bombers

08:16 Highlights: Geelong v Essendon The Cats and Bombers clash in round 18

09:32 Full post-match, R18: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round 18's match against Essendon

07:17 Full post-match, R18: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 18's match against Geelong

13:54 Mini-Match: Geelong v Essendon Extended highlights of the Cats and Bombers clash in round 18

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

10 Sam Taylor (GWS)

7 Josh Kelly (GWS)

6 Toby Greene (GWS)

4 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

2 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Laird needed less than a minute to make his mark Crows gun midfielder Rory Laird gets on the scoreboard early with this crafty opening goal

00:39 Toby checks surroundings before launching sweet strike The Giants pinch the lead in the first term as skipper Toby Greene delivers a typical stunner from distance

00:55 Sky Walker takes flight in big clunk Taylor Walker bursts towards the pack and completes this superb mark and goal

00:51 Rachele retaliates and goes in the book Crows young gun Josh Rachele reacts to some hard contact and gets reported for his subsequent actions on Jack Buckley

00:38 Greene the master of finishes with clinical snap Toby Greene lifts his side with this classy goal in the third term

00:47 Skipper's ripper silences stadium once again Toby Greene continues to amaze and keep the Giants alive with another eye-catching major

00:39 Giants starting to believe after pair of rockets A couple of monster kicks from Josh Kelly and Harry Himmelberg sees GWS remarkably take the lead in the final term

08:24 Highlights: Adelaide v GWS The Crows and Giants clash in round 18

09:27 Full post-match, R18: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 18's match against Adelaide

09:43 Full post-match, R18: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 18's match against GWS

14:06 Mini-Match: Adelaide v GWS Extended highlights of the Crows and Giants clash in round 18

North Melbourne v Hawthorn

10 James Worpel (HAW)

8 Karl Amon (HAW)

6 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

2 Jarman Impey (HAW)

2 Luke McDonald (NMFC)

1 Conor Nash (HAW)

1 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:50 Worpel bullies way through to open Hawks' afternoon Hawthorn's James Worpel stars with some individual brilliance and finishes with a goal

00:36 Vintage Breust gets crafty with this crazy major Hawthorn's Luke Breust makes it look easy with a sensational goal from the pocket

00:45 Davies-Uniacke cuts through traffic to deliver electric major North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke breaks open the contest inside 50 for a timely goal

00:30 Roos young star subbed after hammy worry North Melbourne's George Wardlaw gets subbed out with hamstring tightness early in second term

00:45 Lewis doubles up in hot start to second half Hawthorn's Mitch Lewis kicks back-to-back goals early in the third term

00:24 Amon lights up Marvel with lethal long-range major Hawthorn's Karl Amon lands this brilliant goal to extend his side's lead

00:36 Breust cashes in late with back-to-back goals Hawthorn veteran Luke Breust extends lead early in final term

07:58 Full post-match, R18: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 18's match against North Melbourne

06:51 Full post-match, R18: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 18's match against Hawthorn

08:36 Highlights: North Melbourne v Hawthorn The Kangaroos and Hawks clash in round 18

13:05 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Hawks clash in round 18

West Coast v Richmond

10 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

6 Shai Bolton (RICH)

5 Dustin Martin (RICH)

5 Noah Balta (RICH)

4 Tim Kelly (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:50 Worpel bullies way through to open Hawks' afternoon Hawthorn's James Worpel stars with some individual brilliance and finishes with a goal

00:36 Vintage Breust gets crafty with this crazy major Hawthorn's Luke Breust makes it look easy with a sensational goal from the pocket

00:45 Davies-Uniacke cuts through traffic to deliver electric major North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke breaks open the contest inside 50 for a timely goal

00:30 Roos young star subbed after hammy worry North Melbourne's George Wardlaw gets subbed out with hamstring tightness early in second term

00:45 Lewis doubles up in hot start to second half Hawthorn's Mitch Lewis kicks back-to-back goals early in the third term

00:24 Amon lights up Marvel with lethal long-range major Hawthorn's Karl Amon lands this brilliant goal to extend his side's lead

00:36 Breust cashes in late with back-to-back goals Hawthorn veteran Luke Breust extends lead early in final term

07:58 Full post-match, R18: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 18's match against North Melbourne

06:51 Full post-match, R18: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 18's match against Hawthorn

08:36 Highlights: North Melbourne v Hawthorn The Kangaroos and Hawks clash in round 18

13:05 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Hawks clash in round 18

LEADERBOARD

99 Nick Daicos COLL

84 Christian Petracca MELB

77 Zak Butters PORT

70 Lachie Neale BL

66 Marcus Bontempelli WB

65 Noah Anderson GCFC

65 Zach Merrett ESS

63 Connor Rozee PORT

62 Jordan Dawson ADEL

62 Tim Taranto RICH

58 Toby Greene GWS

57 Jack Sinclair STK

53 Caleb Serong FRE

50 Jordan De Goey COLL

50 Errol Gulden SYD

50 Dan Houston PORT

49 Adam Cerra CARL

48 Shai Bolton RICH

47 Jai Newcombe HAW

46 Patrick Cripps CARL