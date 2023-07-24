Blues spearhead is on target to take goalkicking tally to a level it hasn't reached for some years

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during the round 18 Carlton and Port Adelaide clash at Marvel Stadium, July 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Curnow's 10-goal haul has put him within touching distance of a second successive Coleman Medal, but has also seen the Carlton superstar in reach of a 15-year high.

The Blues goalkicker's career-best game against West Coast on Saturday rocketed him to 61 goals for the season, seven clear of Adelaide veteran Taylor Walker on 54 goals.

It sees him in pole position to claim back-to-back Coleman Medals but with five games to go, could also see Curnow reach the 80-goal mark.

The last player to reach 80 goals in the home and away season was West Coast champion Josh Kennedy, who booted 80 in 2016. If Curnow can get more than 80 goals for the season, it would put him in rare air, with former Blues spearhead Brendan Fevola the last player to win the Coleman with over 80 goals (86 in 2009).

The extra round this season due to the inclusion of Gather Round has given Curnow a longer campaign to hit the 80-goal mark, with two games against the Eagles also significant in his Coleman push (19 goals across two games).

Carlton's improved form has also helped Curnow's cause.

The Blues' scoring has improved dramatically in their five-game winning streak, averaging 17 goals over the past five rounds compared to seven goals in the previous six games, which were all defeats.

Remaining games against Collingwood, St Kilda, Melbourne, Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney will shape Carlton's late finals push as well as Curnow's final goal tally.

The 26-year-old looks set to eclipse last year's mark, when he booted 64 goals from 22 games, while he has already beaten the mark set by Harry McKay in 2021 (58 goals) and Tom Hawkins (49 goals in the shortened 2020 season).

Jeremy Cameron (67 goals in 2019), Jack Riewoldt (65 goals in 2018) and Lance Franklin (69 goals in 2017) were other Coleman winners who didn't exceed the 60s range.

COLEMAN MEDAL WINNER GOAL TALLIES