WITH Richmond ready to ramp up its search for "the next Damien Hardwick", there is a new wave of potential first-time coaches emerging in the AFL who will hope to fit that bill.

While Hardwick himself is the favourite to land the vacancy at Gold Coast, there is a strong chance at least one first-time senior coach will enter the ranks via the Tigers at the end of the season.

Given the success of Craig McRae at Collingwood, both the Suns and Tigers at least need to consider that the best applicant for their respective senior positions has never held the top job before.

History is also on the side of first-timers, with the past seven premiership coaches dating back to 2011, all hoisting the cup while in their first senior jobs.

There are coaches with senior experience who are seen as possible contenders for the Richmond vacancy, with Collingwood assistant Justin Leppitsch and Sydney's Don Pyke the most prominent.

Likewise, there are experienced assistant coaches who have continued to build strong reputations, with notable examples being Adelaide senior assistant Scott Burns, Greater Western Sydney backline coach Brett Montgomery and St Kilda assistant Robert Harvey.

But the next generation of coaches will now come under the microscope, with AFL.com.au speaking to several coaching industry figures to identify those positioned to make the next step now.

* Prospective coaches listed in alphabetical order

Josh Carr (Port Adelaide)

The Port Adelaide premiership tagger and ex-Fremantle player has shot to prominence this year on the back of his return to the Power, but Carr has been building the resume of a potential senior coach for 13 years. After starting as an assistant with Port in 2011, he ticked what is seen as an important box by leading his own team as North Adelaide's SANFL coach, winning a premiership in 2018. Crossed to Fremantle when former teammate Justin Longmuir took charge ahead of the 2020 season and guided a young and talented midfield that flourished under him. Was headhunted by the Power as a senior assistant and is a frontrunner alongside McQualter for the Richmond vacancy.

Troy Chaplin (Melbourne)

As the AFL Coaches Association assistant coach of the year in 2022, Chaplin's work as Melbourne's backline coach has been noticed across the industry. The former Port Adelaide and Richmond defender is building a resume that stacks up among candidates and is keen – and ready – to be a senior coach when the right opportunity presents. Has sought further coaching knowledge through Stanford University and A-League club Melbourne City, while the Demons' smaller coaching group allows for training design and strategy to be shared responsibilities. Melbourne had the best defence in 2021 and 2022 with Chaplin in charge, while it ranks No.4 this season for points conceded. The 37-year-old Chaplin would be a first-time applicant this year if he pursued a senior coaching vacancy.

Daniel Giansiracusa (Essendon)

A leading contender for recent jobs, the Essendon midfield coach has built a strong coaching foundation to prepare himself for the role if he gets the opportunity. Over nine years, the respected assistant has coached each line, taken charge of Footscray in the VFL, and moved to Essendon to experience a different program. A Level Four graduate, he has continued travelling to develop as a coach, visiting Denmark and Finland last year to learn about their elite ice hockey programs and education methods. Was the AFL Coaches Association's assistant coach of the year in 2020.

Jaymie Graham (Fremantle)

Among the final candidates for the Collingwood vacancy won by Craig McRae, Graham experienced success as an assistant with West Coast before crossing to Fremantle at the end of 2021 to further his experience as a coach in a new environment. He is ready for the top job when the right opportunity presents, having started in development with St Kilda in 2012 before joining the Eagles, where he had stints leading the backline, forwards, and coaching WAFL affiliate East Perth. Is close to completing an education degree, which has complemented his coaching, and has played a key role in the emergence of young forwards Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy in his two seasons with the Dockers.

Ash Hansen (Carlton)

Among the leading assistants in the game, Hansen is ready to be a senior coach after a well-rounded, 12-year apprenticeship that started in development with the Western Bulldogs and included a VFL premiership with Footscray. Progressed to line coaching roles and is now Carlton's forwards and offence coach with responsibilities for training coordination and strategy. The 40-year-old, who completed the AFL's Level Four program, has not been rushed by vacancies and remains keen to pursue the right senior role for his strengths. The West Coast premiership forward is regarded as a strong communicator and manager with a strategic eye.

Steven King (Gold Coast)

King's addition to the Gold Coast panel represented a coup for the Suns when he crossed from the Western Bulldogs at the end of 2021. The former Geelong captain and St Kilda ruckman flew straight from Perth, where the Bulldogs had played in the 2021 Grand Final, to start his new role as senior assistant and midfield coach and made a strong impression as a result. An influential mentor to Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell, King has strong relationships with his players and is viewed as tactically astute, which has come to the fore during his short period as caretaker coach with several game-day moves. The 44-year-old's 13-year apprenticeship has included midfield and defensive roles. He was also Luke Beveridge's senior assistant at the Bulldogs.

Andrew McQualter (Richmond)

As the Tigers' caretaker since Damien Hardwick's departure, McQualter's credentials have been on show for months, both on-field and in the glowing references provided by his players. The 37-year-old took over when the Tigers were 3-6 with one draw, and he has produced a 6-3 record since, putting the club back in the finals race. He is in pole position to win the job permanently but supports the Tigers going through a thorough process. Went deep in Carlton's search that eventually landed on Michael Voss and has been targeted by rivals as an assistant since. Held various line coaching roles through the Tigers' premiership era and has proved he is ready for the next step.

Chris Newman (Hawthorn)

The former Richmond captain is in his eighth season with Hawthorn after joining the club as a development coach ahead of the 2016 season. Viewed as a senior coach of the future who is ready for opportunities, Newman was VFL coach of the year in 2017 before leading Box Hill to the premiership in 2018. Appointed as backline coach in 2019, he was entrusted with the forward line this season, given it was a particular area of focus for the Hawks, with added responsibilities in ball movement. The 41-year-old has become a respected and trusted figure at Hawthorn, with strong relationships across all areas of the club.

Hayden Skipworth (Collingwood)

Another assistant who been very deliberate in building the strengths required to be a senior coach, Skipworth is now ready for the role after declining previous opportunities to go through application processes. Over close to a decade at Essendon, the 40-year-old was developed specifically to prepare himself for senior coaching, taking charge of the AFL program when John Worsfold was away and helping build Essendon's standalone VFL team, which he coached for four years. Has experience on every line, moving to Collingwood in 2020 as the head of academy before effectively turning his attention to re-shaping the Magpies' ball movement in 2022 and stoppage performances in 2023, improving both areas. A long and diverse apprenticeship has included leadership courses at Harvard and Columbia Universities, and development opportunities with NBA and English Premier League clubs.

Adem Yze (Melbourne)

Could already be a senior coach if Greater Western Sydney had opted for the highly rated Melbourne assistant, with the Giants' decision last year said to be a toss of the coin between Yze and Adam Kingsley. The former Melbourne forward held assistant roles with Hawthorn before joining the Demons for their 2021 premiership season, with the 45-year-old in charge of the midfield. Yze is also the head of strategy on game day and the voice to coach Simon Goodwin from the coaches' box. Valued by the Demons for his ability to pick up game trends quickly as well as his calming influence and strong relationships.