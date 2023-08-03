RICHMOND will be bolstered by the return of skipper Toby Nankervis and Jayden Short for Friday night's critical clash with the Western Bulldogs, but has rested superstar Dustin Martin.
In other round 21 team news, Collingwood has dropped Mason Cox, while Port Adelaide has recalled skipper Tom Jonas to cover for the concussed Aliir Aliir.
Gold Coast will be without co-captain Touk Miller after he was handed a one-match suspension for an incident involving Brisbane's Dayne Zorko last weekend.
Esava Ratugolea is back for a Geelong outfit that will be missing injured duo Tom Hawkins and Mark Blicavs.
But the big news comes from Punt Road, with Martin joining triple premiership captain Trent Cotchin as being managed for this week.
The Bulldogs welcome the timely return of Liam Jones (arm), but have a whole new key defence to implement, with Josh Bruce, Alex Keath and Ryan Gardner all missing through injury.
Cox is not the only casualty from last week's Magpies loss, with Oleg Markov also making way for the return of Ash Johnson and Bobby Hill. Markov will be the sub.
Their opponent Hawthorn have recalled Jacob Koschitzke among four changes to the team that lost to St Kilda last week.
Rory Sloane will again be Adelaide's substitute in its clash against the Suns.
Along with Jonas, Port Adelaide gets Willie Rioli back from suspension to face the Cats, while Travis Boak has been included in the starting team after being the 23rd man against the Crows.
Tom Green (hamstring) and Jesse Hogan (quad) have both been named for the Giants ahead of Saturday night's Sydney Derby, while the Swans have included Aaron Francis and Tom Hickey.
Jeremy McGovern is back for West Coast as it hopes to make it two wins in succession against an Essendon team that will debut Elijah Tsatas.
In Sunday's games, Brisbane has named Darcy Fort to replace Oscar McInerney (ankle), while Zac Bailey is also back after two weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury to face an unchanged Fremantle.
Mitch McGovern suffered a hamstring injury at training on Thursday and will be out of Carlton's team for two to three weeks.
Brad Hill is back for their opponent St Kilda, which has also named Max King on an extended bench.
Ben Cunnington is back in North Melbourne's extended squad for the clash against Melbourne.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4
Western Bulldogs v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: L.Jones, J.O'Donnell, E.Richards
Out: L.Cleary (omitted), J.Bruce (knee), A.Keath (concussion), R.Gardner (soreness)
R20 sub: Rhylee West
RICHMOND
In: J.Bauer, N.Cumberland, T.Nankervis, J.Short
Out: S.Banks (omitted), B.Miller (omitted), R.Mansell (omitted), T.Cotchin (managed), D.Martin (soreness)
R20 sub: Matthew Coulthard
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
Essendon v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: E.Tsatas
Out: A.Davey Jnr (omitted), W.Snelling (omitted)
R20 sub: Will Snelling
Debut: Elijah Tsatas
WEST COAST
In: J.McGovern, J.Rotham
Out: S.Hurn (managed), R.Bazzo (managed), D.Sheed (foot)
R20 sub: Elliot Yeo
Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: J.Borlase, J.Rachele
Out: L.Pedlar (managed), R.Sloane (sub), J.Butts (foot)
R20 sub: Rory Sloane
Debut: James Borlase
GOLD COAST
In: None
Out: T.Miller (suspension)
R20 sub: Jy Farrar
Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Koschitzke, N.Reeves, H.Morrison, J.Scrimshaw
Out: L.Bramble (omitted), L.Meek (omitted), C.Mackenzie (omitted), S.Frost (foot), T.Brockman (managed)
R20 sub: James Blanck
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Hill, A.Johnson
Out: O.Markov (omitted), M.Cox (omitted), W.Hoskin-Elliott (sub)
R20 sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott
Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GEELONG
In: E.Ratugolea
Out: M.Blicavs (hamstring), T.Hawkins (hamstring)
R20 sub: Mark O’Connor
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Jonas, W.Rioli
Out: A.Aliir (concussion), L.Jones (concussion), F.Evans (omitted)
R20 sub: Travis Boak
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Giants Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Green, J.Hogan
Out: I.Cumming (sub), R.Angwin (omitted), A.Cadman (omitted)
R20 sub: Nick Haynes
SYDNEY
In: A.Francis, T.Hickey
Out: D.Rampe (calf), L.Franklin (calf), J.McInerney (calf)
R20 sub: Ryan Clarke
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6
North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: T.Powell, C.Lazzaro, B.Cunnington
Out: None
R20 sub: Jack Ziebell
MELBOURNE
In: B.Grundy, C.Spargo, M.Hibberd, T.Sparrow
Out: T.Woewodin (omitted)
R20 sub: Joel Smith
St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: B.Hill, M.King, J.Hayes, T.Membrey
Out: Z.Jones (knee)
R20 sub: Jade Gresham
CARLTON
In: Z.Fisher, E.Curnow, S.Durdin, J.Binns, J.Honey
Out: A.Cerra (hamstring), M.McGovern (hamstring)
R20 sub: Paddy Dow
Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: B.Cox, M.Johnson, N.Wilson
Out: None
R20 sub: Ethan Stanley
BRISBANE
In: D.Fort, D.Robertson, J.Prior, T.Fullarton, Z.Bailey
Out: O.McInerney (ankle), K.Coleman (face)
R20 sub: James Tunstill