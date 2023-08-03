The teams are in for the round 21 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

Dustin Martin, Mason Cox and Tom Jonas. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND will be bolstered by the return of skipper Toby Nankervis and Jayden Short for Friday night's critical clash with the Western Bulldogs, but has rested superstar Dustin Martin.

In other round 21 team news, Collingwood has dropped Mason Cox, while Port Adelaide has recalled skipper Tom Jonas to cover for the concussed Aliir Aliir.

Gold Coast will be without co-captain Touk Miller after he was handed a one-match suspension for an incident involving Brisbane's Dayne Zorko last weekend.

Esava Ratugolea is back for a Geelong outfit that will be missing injured duo Tom Hawkins and Mark Blicavs.

But the big news comes from Punt Road, with Martin joining triple premiership captain Trent Cotchin as being managed for this week.

The Bulldogs welcome the timely return of Liam Jones (arm), but have a whole new key defence to implement, with Josh Bruce, Alex Keath and Ryan Gardner all missing through injury.

Learn More 05:13

Cox is not the only casualty from last week's Magpies loss, with Oleg Markov also making way for the return of Ash Johnson and Bobby Hill. Markov will be the sub.

Their opponent Hawthorn have recalled Jacob Koschitzke among four changes to the team that lost to St Kilda last week.

Rory Sloane will again be Adelaide's substitute in its clash against the Suns.

Along with Jonas, Port Adelaide gets Willie Rioli back from suspension to face the Cats, while Travis Boak has been included in the starting team after being the 23rd man against the Crows.

Tom Green (hamstring) and Jesse Hogan (quad) have both been named for the Giants ahead of Saturday night's Sydney Derby, while the Swans have included Aaron Francis and Tom Hickey.

Learn More 35:47

Jeremy McGovern is back for West Coast as it hopes to make it two wins in succession against an Essendon team that will debut Elijah Tsatas.

In Sunday's games, Brisbane has named Darcy Fort to replace Oscar McInerney (ankle), while Zac Bailey is also back after two weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury to face an unchanged Fremantle.

Mitch McGovern suffered a hamstring injury at training on Thursday and will be out of Carlton's team for two to three weeks.

Brad Hill is back for their opponent St Kilda, which has also named Max King on an extended bench.

Ben Cunnington is back in North Melbourne's extended squad for the clash against Melbourne.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Western Bulldogs v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Jones, J.O'Donnell, E.Richards

Out: L.Cleary (omitted), J.Bruce (knee), A.Keath (concussion), R.Gardner (soreness)

R20 sub: Rhylee West

RICHMOND

In: J.Bauer, N.Cumberland, T.Nankervis, J.Short

Out: S.Banks (omitted), B.Miller (omitted), R.Mansell (omitted), T.Cotchin (managed), D.Martin (soreness)

R20 sub: Matthew Coulthard

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Essendon v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: E.Tsatas

Out: A.Davey Jnr (omitted), W.Snelling (omitted)

R20 sub: Will Snelling

Debut: Elijah Tsatas

WEST COAST

In: J.McGovern, J.Rotham

Out: S.Hurn (managed), R.Bazzo (managed), D.Sheed (foot)

R20 sub: Elliot Yeo

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: J.Borlase, J.Rachele

Out: L.Pedlar (managed), R.Sloane (sub), J.Butts (foot)

R20 sub: Rory Sloane

Debut: James Borlase

GOLD COAST

In: None

Out: T.Miller (suspension)

R20 sub: Jy Farrar

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Koschitzke, N.Reeves, H.Morrison, J.Scrimshaw

Out: L.Bramble (omitted), L.Meek (omitted), C.Mackenzie (omitted), S.Frost (foot), T.Brockman (managed)

R20 sub: James Blanck

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Hill, A.Johnson

Out: O.Markov (omitted), M.Cox (omitted), W.Hoskin-Elliott (sub)

R20 sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott

Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: E.Ratugolea

Out: M.Blicavs (hamstring), T.Hawkins (hamstring)

R20 sub: Mark O’Connor

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Jonas, W.Rioli

Out: A.Aliir (concussion), L.Jones (concussion), F.Evans (omitted)

R20 sub: Travis Boak

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Giants Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Green, J.Hogan

Out: I.Cumming (sub), R.Angwin (omitted), A.Cadman (omitted)

R20 sub: Nick Haynes

SYDNEY

In: A.Francis, T.Hickey

Out: D.Rampe (calf), L.Franklin (calf), J.McInerney (calf)

R20 sub: Ryan Clarke

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Powell, C.Lazzaro, B.Cunnington

Out: None

R20 sub: Jack Ziebell

MELBOURNE

In: B.Grundy, C.Spargo, M.Hibberd, T.Sparrow

Out: T.Woewodin (omitted)

R20 sub: Joel Smith

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: B.Hill, M.King, J.Hayes, T.Membrey

Out: Z.Jones (knee)

R20 sub: Jade Gresham

CARLTON

In: Z.Fisher, E.Curnow, S.Durdin, J.Binns, J.Honey

Out: A.Cerra (hamstring), M.McGovern (hamstring)

R20 sub: Paddy Dow

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: B.Cox, M.Johnson, N.Wilson

Out: None

R20 sub: Ethan Stanley

BRISBANE

In: D.Fort, D.Robertson, J.Prior, T.Fullarton, Z.Bailey

Out: O.McInerney (ankle), K.Coleman (face)

R20 sub: James Tunstill