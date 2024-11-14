Hands Oval

Hands Oval, or JE Hands Memorial Park, is a sports venue in Bunbury, situated 170 km south of Perth. In 2024, the oval underwent significant redevelopment, adding a grandstand that seats 750 people, upgraded change rooms, a function area, and new media facilities. Surrounding areas also received updates, including expanded parking and a modern scoreboard. Adjacent to the new grandstand is the original pavilion, providing additional seating.

While the oval hosts multiple sports, including cricket, soccer, and rugby union, it is primarily used for Australian football. It serves as the home ground for the South Bunbury Football Club and the Southwest Football League, often hosting the league’s Grand Finals. Since 1984, Hands Oval has welcomed several WAFL matches, including two pre-season games featuring the Fremantle Dockers. Cricket events with the Western Warriors and an A-League pre-season match with Perth Glory have also taken place here. In October 2024, plans were announced for the oval to host a North Melbourne Football Club AFL home game in 2025, with upgrades expected to increase its capacity from 8,000 to 15,000.

Capacity: 8,000

Address: Cnr Spencer St & Clarke St, South Bunbury WA 6230

Getting there

Bus

TransRegional Buses operate services to and from Hands Oval for easy access to the venue. Visit Public Transport Authority WA for more detailed information.