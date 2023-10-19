More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

Brought to you by

Sportsbet
03:27 Mins

Footy Feed: Dee's drug shock, Ginni speaks, Lion's secret to success

Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

Watch Now

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 03:27

    Footy Feed: Dee's drug shock, Ginni speaks, Lion's secret to success

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  2. 28:58

    GETTABLE: Club's 'phenomenal' ins, $5.5 million play, pick swaps, deals not done

    Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey provide a trade period wrap and what it means for the upcoming draft

    AFL
  3. 01:54

    Tagged: Jason Akermanis and the suspiciously sore toe

    Ruby Schleicher and Sarah Hosking discuss injuries " both real and faked

    AFLW
  4. 08:53

    The best marks of the 2023 season

    From big hangers to one-handed specials, take a look at the best marks from 2023

    AFL
  5. 28:05

    The W Show: Why Molloy's 'proud as punch', is this the comp's best ruck?

    Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy joins The W Show to discuss her move to the Swans, MRO decisions, the must-watch clash between North Melbourne and Narrm, plus Brisbane superstar Ally Anderson joins the show

    AFLW
  6. 02:48

    Stengle 'speechless and humbled' to create Indigenous Round ball

    Aboriginal contemporary artist Gabriel Stengle shares the story behind her design for the AFLW Indigenous Round football

    AFLW
  7. 01:17

    Tagged: Jemima Woods did what?!

    On the latest episode of Tagged, Sarah Hosking shares a hilarious story from a recent away-game trip

    AFLW
  8. 06:51

    Tiger's hectic junior career, shining on the big stage

    Fresh off her three-goal Rising Star nomination, Emelia Yassir joins Sarah Black to chat through her interrupted pre-season, her family's support of her footy, and playing three games in one day as a junior

    AFLW

Footy Feed
  • 03:27

    Footy Feed: Dee's drug shock, Ginni speaks, Lion's secret to success

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 04:17

    Footy Feed: Why Henry made Saints move, Shiel latest

    Nat Edwards with all the latest trade and AFLW news

    AFL
  • 05:15

    Footy Feed: Docker's move, Dees' Petty guarantee, new Roo's aim

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:22

    I lost a part of myself: Rowe rediscovers love for footy

    Collingwood star Sarah Rowe speaks to Footy Feed about her sporting journey ahead of her 50th AFLW game

    AFL
  • 03:29

    Footy Feed: Star Demon hospitalised, trade latest

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 04:01

    Footy Feed: De Goey eyes off another flag, AFL defends Roos' compo pick

    Nat Edwards with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:02

    Footy Feed: No guarantees for Pie, are Wines, Shiel on the move?

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 03:10

    Footy Feed: Top prospects gather at Draft Combine

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news ahead of the 2023 AFL Draft Combine

    AFL
  • 04:37

    Footy Feed: Hawks' plan, Dog's big deal, latest on Docker

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 03:42

    Footy Feed: Tiger officially departs, Eagles' Pick 1 latest, ex-Crow's hope

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 03:59

    'He's family': Cox's emotional tribute to Fly

    Premiership Magpie Mason Cox speaks to AFL.com.au about his journey from Texas to the MCG

    AFL
  • 10:41

    GF Footy Feed: Daicos, Ginni and more in Pies' rooms

    Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards with all the news and reaction in the rooms after Collingwood is crowned premiers for 2023

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:56

    Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane

    The Magpies and Lions clash in the Grand Final

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the second preliminary final

    AFL
  • 08:18

    Highlights: Collingwood v GWS

    The Magpies and Giants clash in the first preliminary final

    AFL
  • 08:34

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in the second semi final

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Highlights: Melbourne v Carlton

    The Demons and Blues clash in the first semi final

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Highlights: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    The Lions and Power clash in the second qualifying final

    AFL
  • 08:51

    Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in the second elimination final

    AFL
  • 08:44

    Highlights: Carlton v Sydney

    The Blues and Swans clash in the first elimination final

    AFL
  • 08:21

    Highlights: Collingwood v Melbourne

    The Magpies and Demons clash in the first qualifying final

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 03:52

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Narrm

    AFLW
  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:07

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round seven's match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round seven's match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 08:12

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against Yartapuulti

    AFLW
  • 06:51

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:06

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round seven's match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 06:07

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round seven's match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 07:09

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round seven's match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round seven's match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 05:38

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round seven's match against Walyalup

    AFLW
  • 05:13

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round seven's match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 02:48

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Dockers

    Watch Walyalup's press conference after round seven's match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round seven's match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round seven's match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 04:15

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW full post-match, R7: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round seven's match against Adelaide

    AFLW

Match Previews

  • 09:03

    Match Previews GF: Collingwood v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the Grand Final between the Magpies and Lions at the MCG

    AFL
  • 06:18

    Match Previews FW3: Brisbane v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the preliminary final between the Lions and Blues at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 06:07

    Match Previews FW3: Collingwood v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the preliminary final between the Magpies and Giants at the MCG

    AFL
  • 07:01

    Match Previews FW2: Port Adelaide v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the game between the Power and the Giants at Adelaide Oval.

    AFL
  • 05:26

    Match Previews FW2: Melbourne v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the game between the Demons and the Blues at the MCG.

    AFL
  • 04:57

    Match Previews, FW1: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the qualifying final between the Lions and Power at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 05:48

    Match Previews, FW1: Carlton v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the elimination final between the Blues and Swans at the MCG

    AFL
  • 05:43

    Match Previews, FW1: Collingwood v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the qualifying final between the Magpies and Demons at the MCG

    AFL
  • 04:50

    Match Previews, FW1: St Kilda v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the elimination final between the Saints and Giants at the MCG

    AFL

The 10
  • 08:45

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the final home and away round of the season

    AFL
  • 08:34

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a gripping round of football

    AFL
  • 08:03

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round

    AFL
  • 07:27

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL
  • 07:27

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round

    AFL
  • 07:54

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 06:05

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  • 04:31

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a historic round of football.

    AFL
  • 06:06

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nail-biting round of footy.

    AFL
  • 05:39

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the final bye round

    AFL
  • 04:42

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the weekend's footy

    AFL
  • 04:19

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the weekend's footy

    AFL

Showreels
  • 01:12

    WAFL Showreel, GF: Joshua Schoenfield highlights

    Enjoy Joshua Schoenfield's standout WAFL performance for the Sharks

  • 02:11

    VFL Showreel, GF: Mabior Chol highlights

    Enjoy Mabior Chol's standout VFL performance for the Suns

  • 03:01

    VFL Showreel, GF: Shaun Mannagh highlights

    Enjoy Shaun Mannagh's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

  • 02:12

    SANFL Showreel, GF: Lachlan Hosie highlights

    Enjoy Lachlan Hosie's standout SANFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:26

    WAFL Showreel, PF: Ben Middleton highlights

    Enjoy Ben Middleton's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

  • 01:09

    SANFL Showreel, PF: Connor McFadyen highlights

    Enjoy Connor McFadyen's standout SANFL performance for the Double Blues

  • 02:53

    VFL Showreel, PF: Mabior Chol highlights

    Enjoy Mabior Chol's standout VFL performance for the Suns

  • 01:48

    VFL Showreel, PF: Hudson Garoni highlights

    Enjoy Hudson Garoni's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:37

    WAFL Showreel, SF: Ryan Borchet highlights

    Enjoy Ryan Borchet's standout WAFL performance for the Lions

  • 01:09

    SANFL Showreel, SF: Liam McBean highlights

    Enjoy Liam McBean's standout SANFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:17

    SANFL Showreel, SF: Lachlan Gollant highlights

    Enjoy Lachlan Gollant's standout SANFL performance for the Crows

  • 01:49

    SANFL Showreel, SF: Connor McFadyen highlights

    Enjoy Connor McFadyen's standout WAFL performance for the Double Blues

Match Replays
  • 2:14:30

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Brisbane

    The Magpies and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:15

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in Preliminary Final 2 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:58:18

    Match Replay: Collingwood v GWS

    The Magpies and Giants clash in Preliminary Final 1 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:06

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in the second semi final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:12

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Carlton

    The Demons and Blues clash in the first semi final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:08

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    The Lions and Power clash in the Second Qualifying Final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:09

    Match Replay: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in the Second Elimination Final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:18

    Match Replay: Carlton v Sydney

    The Blues and Swans clash in the First Elimination Final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:03

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Melbourne

    The Magpies and Demons clash in the First Qualifying Final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:22:57

    AFLW Match Replay: Kangaroos v St Kilda

    The Kangaroos and the Saints clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition

    AFL
  • 2:12:20

    Match Replay: Carlton v GWS

    The Blues and Giants clash in round 24 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:00:38

    Match Replay: Sydney v Melbourne

    The Swans and Demons clash in round 24 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 01:54

    Tagged: Jason Akermanis and the suspiciously sore toe

    Ruby Schleicher and Sarah Hosking discuss injuries " both real and faked

    AFLW
  • 28:05

    The W Show: Why Molloy's 'proud as punch', is this the comp's best ruck?

    Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy joins The W Show to discuss her move to the Swans, MRO decisions, the must-watch clash between North Melbourne and Narrm, plus Brisbane superstar Ally Anderson joins the show

    AFLW
  • 02:48

    Stengle 'speechless and humbled' to create Indigenous Round ball

    Aboriginal contemporary artist Gabriel Stengle shares the story behind her design for the AFLW Indigenous Round football

    AFLW
  • 01:17

    Tagged: Jemima Woods did what?!

    On the latest episode of Tagged, Sarah Hosking shares a hilarious story from a recent away-game trip

    AFLW
  • 06:51

    Tiger's hectic junior career, shining on the big stage

    Fresh off her three-goal Rising Star nomination, Emelia Yassir joins Sarah Black to chat through her interrupted pre-season, her family's support of her footy, and playing three games in one day as a junior

    AFLW
  • 03:20

    Passion, pride, people: Swans' culture bleeds through in new Marn Grook guernsey

    Sydney's strong culture as a place of togetherness and triumph is honoured in its 2023 AFLW Indigenous Round guernsey, with designer and AFLW player Aliesha Newman, club great Michael O'Loughlin and AFLW player Jaide Anthony reflecting on its impact.

    AFLW
  • 04:17

    Footy Feed: Eagle backtracks, Dogs' injury woes

    Nat Edwards with all the latest trade and AFLW news

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Crows defender sent straight to Tribunal

    Adelaide defender Najwa Allen is facing a ban of at least three matches after being sent straight to the AFLW Tribunal for an off-the-ball hit

    AFLW
  • 31:55

    TAGGED EP2: Let the sledge-a-thon begin

    Sarah and Ruby are back discussing faked injuries, brutal on-field takedowns, away-game antics, and a dating dilemma for the ages

    AFLW
  • 02:58

    In Her Boots: AFLW pioneers inspiring the next generation

    Symbolising the struggles and triumphs of the trailblazing women of the AFLW, five pairs of footy boots have been created from the boots of more than 20 former female footballers as a reminder to Keep Walking Boldly, as part of Johnnie Walker's 'I...

    AFLW
  • 02:03

    AFLW Top Five: Round seven's best moments

    The best moments from an action-packed round seven of the 2023 NAB AFLW season

    AFLW
  • 05:20

    Key mentor guiding young Crow, filling Phillps' No.13 void

    Sarah Black chats to Adelaide's round seven AFLW Rising Star nominee Kiera Mueller

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 15:20

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Katie Brennan on US pre-season, the climb of women's sport

    Star Tiger on her off-season trip to American colleges, her Lions heroes, and how the Matildas are helping shape Aussie female sport

    AFL
  • 14:34

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Marc Pittonet on his unusual nickname, the Blues' best kick

    The Carlton ruckman on the white-line fever that earned his nickname, the young Blues on the rise, his famous sporting connections

    AFL
  • 15:32

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Pies tragic Matt Preston on footy's next celebrity chef

    Matt Preston on his No.1 Collingwood era, his favourite footballing cook, and why he loves 'Fly'

    AFL
  • 15:32

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: How Prestia became a Tiger, change at Punt Rd, 'Mini' praise

    Dion Prestia tells Dylan how he ended up at Tigerland, what's changed since Dimma's departure, and why he endorses 'Mini' for the job.

    AFL
  • 15:20

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Hardwick on jumper numbers, Sam Mitchell, being a 'veteran'

    Hawthorn tough nut Blake Hardwick compares Alastair Clarkson to Sam Mitchell, takes a look at Hawthorn's future, and talks his love of the NBA

    AFL
  • 16:18

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Howe's best hangers, love for the Pies, life after footy

    Jeremy Howe on his unconventional football journey, life in Collingwood's 'wolf pack', and the day he was robbed of Mark of the Year

    AFL
  • 14:56

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mitch Duncan's Bombers-mad son, Cat hopes, young guns

    Mitch Duncan talks up the Cats' chances for this season, why his son is a Bombers fan, and his own coaching aspirations

    AFL
  • 15:29

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Sinclair on Ross's notebooks, Harv's jumper, Spud's Game

    Jack Sinclair reflects on his journey from the rookie list, working with St Kilda's legendary coaches and how he ended up with jumper No.35

    AFL
  • 15:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Brodie Grundy's Magpie target, life with Gawn, best mids list

    The Melbourne ruckman on facing his old mates, his chat with a departed Demon and the 'unfathomable' pairing with big Max

    AFL
  • 14:58

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Tom Lynch on his Dimma shock, vote for 'Mini', injury return

    Tom Lynch tells Dylan Buckley about that phone call from his former coach, why Andrew McQualter gets his nod, and when he'll be back

    AFL
  • 15:43

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Tom Boyd on life as No.1, managing footy's emotional toll

    Dylan and Tom Boyd discuss the Dog's flag, transition into post-AFL life, and a key mental health message

    AFL
  • 14:54

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Breust's toughest opponent, crumbing tips, love for Mitchell

    Luke Breust gives Dylan Buckley some crumbing tips, talks his interests outside footy and reveals Sam Mitchell's strengths as a coach

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 00:54

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R24 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 24 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 07:17

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 24

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R23 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 23 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:37

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R24 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 24

    AFL
  • 05:26

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 23

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:05

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R22 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round

    AFL
  • 01:46

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

    AFL
  • 07:01

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 22

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R21 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 21 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R22 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 22

    AFL
  • 07:26

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 21

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R20 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 20 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL

More from AFL

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.