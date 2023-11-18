Class of 2023: Young ruck on mum's influence, working with Dimma

GETTABLE: Draft Countdown Thursday November 16

Starting Thursday November 16, and running every day until draft night on Monday November 20, Gettable Draft Countdown will see club recruiters and list managers, AFL coaches, draft prospects, player agents and more join the show for all the latest news and interviews before the night. First up, hear from recruiting bosses Kinnear Beatson (Sydney), Matt Clarke (Richmond) and Kall Burns (Gold Coast), as well as top-five star Colby McKercher and WA prospect Koltyn Tholstrup.