13:26 Mins

2024 fixture explained: Marquee games, new-look start

Nat Edwards and AFL fixture boss Josh Bowler discuss the big talking points from the release of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture

  2:00:12

    GETTABLE: Draft Countdown Thursday November 16

    Starting Thursday November 16, and running every day until draft night on Monday November 20, Gettable Draft Countdown will see club recruiters and list managers, AFL coaches, draft prospects, player agents and more join the show for all the latest news and interviews before the night. First up, hear from recruiting bosses Kinnear Beatson (Sydney), Matt Clarke (Richmond) and Kall Burns (Gold Coast), as well as top-five star Colby McKercher and WA prospect Koltyn Tholstrup.

    AFL
  13:26

    2024 fixture explained: Marquee games, new-look start

    Nat Edwards and AFL fixture boss Josh Bowler discuss the big talking points from the release of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture

    AFL
  00:37

    Pride and a premiership defence on the line for Dees v Cats

    It’s do or die for the Demons as they look to defend their premiership title. But can the plucky Cats pull off an upset?

    AFLW
  00:38

    Will ruthless Crows spoil Swans’ fairytale season?

    From winless last season to winning a final, can the Swans’ fairytale continue, or will the ruthless Crows spoil the party?

    AFLW
  04:12

    Class of 2023: 'Monster' Walter on Allies bond, crashing packs, Suns ties

    Highly-touted Gold Coast Academy forward Jed Walter speaks ahead of the 2023 AFL Draft

    AFL
  24:56

    The W Show: Coaches in waiting, can Roos go all the way?

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the departure of Nathan Burke from the Bulldogs, what North Melbourne’s shock win means and the Swans’ unsung hero

    AFLW
  03:23

    Tagged: ‘It just sounds right to me’

    Ruby and Sarah reveal their pick for the name of the AFLW B&F medal

    AFLW
  02:21

    Class of 2023: Why 'pure mid' McKercher draws Merrett comparisons

    Get to know star midfielder Colby McKercher ahead of the 2023 AFL Draft

    AFL

  04:24

    Footy Feed: Box seat Roos, Hawk returns, ‘no excuse’ Dees

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  03:56

    Footy Feed: Don’s shout, Hawks skipper back, ex-Tiger joins Suns

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  04:59

    Footy Feed: Dons’ tight-knit trio key to finals success

    Essendon young guns Steph Wales, Paige Scott and Amber Clarke talk to Footy Feed about their friendship and their first finals campaign

    AFL
  04:00

    Footy Feed: Star Dog’s surgery, Pies’ big call

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  04:49

    Footy Feed: Clarry’s pledge, how will League honour an icon?

    Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL
  03:23

    Footy Feed: Pride Round returns, AFLW set for cracking finish

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  06:32

    Footy Feed: Old rivals' new spark, mid-season trade plans, Dow's fresh start

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  03:21

    Footy Feed: Stingy Roos, goal-happy Dees, AFLW blockbuster

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  03:27

    Footy Feed: Dee's drug shock, Ginni speaks, Lion's secret to success

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  04:17

    Footy Feed: Why Henry made Saints move, Shiel latest

    Nat Edwards with all the latest trade and AFLW news

    AFL
  05:15

    Footy Feed: Docker's move, Dees' Petty guarantee, new Roo's aim

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL

  08:56

    Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane

    The Magpies and Lions clash in the Grand Final

    AFL
  08:16

    Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the second preliminary final

    AFL
  08:18

    Highlights: Collingwood v GWS

    The Magpies and Giants clash in the first preliminary final

    AFL
  08:34

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in the second semi final

    AFL
  08:48

    Highlights: Melbourne v Carlton

    The Demons and Blues clash in the first semi final

    AFL
  08:45

    Highlights: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    The Lions and Power clash in the second qualifying final

    AFL
  08:51

    Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in the second elimination final

    AFL
  08:44

    Highlights: Carlton v Sydney

    The Blues and Swans clash in the first elimination final

    AFL
  08:21

    Highlights: Collingwood v Melbourne

    The Magpies and Demons clash in the first qualifying final

    AFL

  05:58

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  06:30

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after Qualifying Final match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  05:48

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Essendon

    AFLW
  06:02

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Geelong

    AFLW
  05:42

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Sydney

    AFLW
  05:36

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  04:24

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  04:49

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  04:40

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round ten’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  05:20

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round ten’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  04:22

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round ten’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  04:36

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round ten’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  04:45

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round ten’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  04:55

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round ten’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  05:16

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round ten’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  06:52

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round ten’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  03:11

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round ten’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  05:26

    AFLW full post-match, R10: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round ten’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW

  09:03

    Match Previews GF: Collingwood v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the Grand Final between the Magpies and Lions at the MCG

    AFL
  06:18

    Match Previews FW3: Brisbane v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the preliminary final between the Lions and Blues at the Gabba

    AFL
  06:07

    Match Previews FW3: Collingwood v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the preliminary final between the Magpies and Giants at the MCG

    AFL
  07:01

    Match Previews FW2: Port Adelaide v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the game between the Power and the Giants at Adelaide Oval.

    AFL
  05:26

    Match Previews FW2: Melbourne v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the game between the Demons and the Blues at the MCG.

    AFL
  04:57

    Match Previews, FW1: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the qualifying final between the Lions and Power at the Gabba

    AFL
  05:48

    Match Previews, FW1: Carlton v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the elimination final between the Blues and Swans at the MCG

    AFL
  05:43

    Match Previews, FW1: Collingwood v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the qualifying final between the Magpies and Demons at the MCG

    AFL
  04:50

    Match Previews, FW1: St Kilda v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Isaac Smith preview the elimination final between the Saints and Giants at the MCG

    AFL

  08:45

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the final home and away round of the season

    AFL
  08:34

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a gripping round of football

    AFL
  08:03

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round

    AFL
  07:27

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL
  07:27

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round

    AFL
  07:54

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  06:05

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  04:31

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a historic round of football.

    AFL
  06:06

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nail-biting round of footy.

    AFL
  05:39

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the final bye round

    AFL
  04:42

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the weekend's footy

    AFL
  04:19

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the weekend's footy

    AFL

  01:12

    WAFL Showreel, GF: Joshua Schoenfield highlights

    Enjoy Joshua Schoenfield's standout WAFL performance for the Sharks

  02:11

    VFL Showreel, GF: Mabior Chol highlights

    Enjoy Mabior Chol's standout VFL performance for the Suns

  03:01

    VFL Showreel, GF: Shaun Mannagh highlights

    Enjoy Shaun Mannagh's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

  02:12

    SANFL Showreel, GF: Lachlan Hosie highlights

    Enjoy Lachlan Hosie's standout SANFL performance for the Tigers

  01:26

    WAFL Showreel, PF: Ben Middleton highlights

    Enjoy Ben Middleton's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

  01:09

    SANFL Showreel, PF: Connor McFadyen highlights

    Enjoy Connor McFadyen's standout SANFL performance for the Double Blues

  02:53

    VFL Showreel, PF: Mabior Chol highlights

    Enjoy Mabior Chol's standout VFL performance for the Suns

  01:48

    VFL Showreel, PF: Hudson Garoni highlights

    Enjoy Hudson Garoni's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

  01:37

    WAFL Showreel, SF: Ryan Borchet highlights

    Enjoy Ryan Borchet's standout WAFL performance for the Lions

  01:09

    SANFL Showreel, SF: Liam McBean highlights

    Enjoy Liam McBean's standout SANFL performance for the Tigers

  01:17

    SANFL Showreel, SF: Lachlan Gollant highlights

    Enjoy Lachlan Gollant's standout SANFL performance for the Crows

  01:49

    SANFL Showreel, SF: Connor McFadyen highlights

    Enjoy Connor McFadyen's standout WAFL performance for the Double Blues

  2:14:30

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Brisbane

    The Magpies and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  2:07:06

    2023 AFL Futures Match

    The best under-17 boys footballers from across the country were on show in the 2023 AFL Futures match, which featured Team Selwood against Team Naitanui.

    AFL
  2:06:15

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in Preliminary Final 2 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  1:58:18

    Match Replay: Collingwood v GWS

    The Magpies and Giants clash in Preliminary Final 1 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  2:09:06

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in the second semi final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  2:06:12

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Carlton

    The Demons and Blues clash in the first semi final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  2:14:08

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    The Lions and Power clash in the Second Qualifying Final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  2:06:09

    Match Replay: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in the Second Elimination Final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  2:05:18

    Match Replay: Carlton v Sydney

    The Blues and Swans clash in the First Elimination Final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  2:07:03

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Melbourne

    The Magpies and Demons clash in the First Qualifying Final of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  1:22:57

    AFLW Match Replay: Kangaroos v St Kilda

    The Kangaroos and the Saints clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Competition

    AFL
  2:12:20

    Match Replay: Carlton v GWS

    The Blues and Giants clash in round 24 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

  00:37

    Pride and a premiership defence on the line for Dees v Cats

    It’s do or die for the Demons as they look to defend their premiership title. But can the plucky Cats pull off an upset?

    AFLW
  00:38

    Will ruthless Crows spoil Swans’ fairytale season?

    From winless last season to winning a final, can the Swans’ fairytale continue, or will the ruthless Crows spoil the party?

    AFLW
  24:56

    The W Show: Coaches in waiting, can Roos go all the way?

    Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood joins The W Show to discuss the departure of Nathan Burke from the Bulldogs, what North Melbourne’s shock win means and the Swans’ unsung hero

    AFLW
  03:23

    Tagged: ‘It just sounds right to me’

    Ruby and Sarah reveal their pick for the name of the AFLW B&F medal

    AFLW
  02:53

    Tagged: ‘It was time’ for coach’s departure

    Ruby says farewell to Steve Symonds

    AFLW
  04:24

    Footy Feed: Box Seat Roos, ‘no excuses’ for crook Dees

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFLW
  02:12

    AFLW Top Five: Finals week one best moments

    The best moments from an action-packed week one of finals of the 2023 NAB AFLW season

    AFLW
  01:00

    Roos launch an all-out tackling spree

    North Melbourne brought the heat against Melbourne, laying 104 tackles to topple the reigning premier

    AFLW
  30:18

    TAGGED Ep6: Farewell to AFLW favourites

    With their seasons over – Ruby and Sarah reflect on Mad Monday, Steve Symonds’ departure from the Pies, shock retirements, and more

    AFLW
  00:15

    Cats star injured in collision

    Chloe Scheer was worse for wear after colliding with two Essendon players during Geelong’s elimination final

    AFLW
  01:14

    AFLW Mark of the Year: Finalists

    Check out the finalists for AFLW Mark of the Year.

    AFLW
  01:37

    AFLW Goal of the Year: Finalists

    Check out the finalists for AFLW Goal of the Year.

    AFLW

  15:20

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Katie Brennan on US pre-season, the climb of women's sport

    Star Tiger on her off-season trip to American colleges, her Lions heroes, and how the Matildas are helping shape Aussie female sport

    AFL
  14:34

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Marc Pittonet on his unusual nickname, the Blues' best kick

    The Carlton ruckman on the white-line fever that earned his nickname, the young Blues on the rise, his famous sporting connections

    AFL
  15:32

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Pies tragic Matt Preston on footy's next celebrity chef

    Matt Preston on his No.1 Collingwood era, his favourite footballing cook, and why he loves 'Fly'

    AFL
  15:32

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: How Prestia became a Tiger, change at Punt Rd, 'Mini' praise

    Dion Prestia tells Dylan how he ended up at Tigerland, what's changed since Dimma's departure, and why he endorses 'Mini' for the job.

    AFL
  15:20

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Hardwick on jumper numbers, Sam Mitchell, being a 'veteran'

    Hawthorn tough nut Blake Hardwick compares Alastair Clarkson to Sam Mitchell, takes a look at Hawthorn's future, and talks his love of the NBA

    AFL
  16:18

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Howe's best hangers, love for the Pies, life after footy

    Jeremy Howe on his unconventional football journey, life in Collingwood's 'wolf pack', and the day he was robbed of Mark of the Year

    AFL
  14:56

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mitch Duncan's Bombers-mad son, Cat hopes, young guns

    Mitch Duncan talks up the Cats' chances for this season, why his son is a Bombers fan, and his own coaching aspirations

    AFL
  15:29

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Sinclair on Ross's notebooks, Harv's jumper, Spud's Game

    Jack Sinclair reflects on his journey from the rookie list, working with St Kilda's legendary coaches and how he ended up with jumper No.35

    AFL
  15:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Brodie Grundy's Magpie target, life with Gawn, best mids list

    The Melbourne ruckman on facing his old mates, his chat with a departed Demon and the 'unfathomable' pairing with big Max

    AFL
  14:58

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Tom Lynch on his Dimma shock, vote for 'Mini', injury return

    Tom Lynch tells Dylan Buckley about that phone call from his former coach, why Andrew McQualter gets his nod, and when he'll be back

    AFL
  15:43

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Tom Boyd on life as No.1, managing footy's emotional toll

    Dylan and Tom Boyd discuss the Dog's flag, transition into post-AFL life, and a key mental health message

    AFL
  14:54

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Breust's toughest opponent, crumbing tips, love for Mitchell

    Luke Breust gives Dylan Buckley some crumbing tips, talks his interests outside footy and reveals Sam Mitchell's strengths as a coach

    AFL

  00:54

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R24 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 24 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  07:17

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 24

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  00:47

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R23 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 23 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  01:37

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R24 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 24

    AFL
  05:26

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 23

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  01:05

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R22 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round

    AFL
  01:46

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

    AFL
  07:01

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 22

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  00:57

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R21 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 21 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R22 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 22

    AFL
  07:26

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 21

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  00:59

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R20 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 20 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL

