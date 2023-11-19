Draft watch: Zane Zakostelsky

We're just three nights away from the 2023 AFL Draft, and on today's episode of Gettable Riley and Cal are joined by North Melbourne recruiting manager Will Thursfield, his Melbourne counterpart Jason Taylor, Saints list boss Stephen Silvagni as well as GWS coach Adam Kingsley and potential top five pick, Nick Watson.
