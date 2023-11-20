What REALLY happens at the AFL Draft Combine

GETTABLE: Draft Countdown Sunday November 19

We’re just a day away from the 2023 AFL Draft and it’s a bumper line up of guests joining Riley and Cal. West Coast list boss Rohan O'Brien is on to discuss Pick 1, Harley Reid, Daniel Curtin and more. Also hear from recruiting bosses Mark McKenzie (Hawthorn), Michael Agresta (Carlton) and Stephen Wells (Geelong) plus leading player agent Paul Connors.