Scott on Dons' draft plans, future of trading

We’re just a day away from the 2023 AFL Draft and it’s a bumper line up of guests joining Riley and Cal. West Coast list boss Rohan O'Brien is on to discuss Pick 1, Harley Reid, Daniel Curtin and more. Also hear from recruiting bosses Mark McKenzie (Hawthorn), Michael Agresta (Carlton) and Stephen Wells (Geelong) plus leading player agent Paul Connors.
