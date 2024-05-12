Match Replay: Collingwood v West Coast

Sonny Morey shares his inspirational story: from a childhood playing in the river beds of Alice Springs, to the highest level of South Australian football via foster homes of the Stolen Generation and the glory days of the Central District Football Club
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.