Talkin' It Up: Lydia Williams' incredible life as a Matilda, Olympian, author, advocate
Lydia Williams on growing up in the desert with a Noongar father and American mother, her experience of identity and Indigenous culture, finding football and accolades at the highest level, why she has always advocated for women in sport, and what’s next post-retirement
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.