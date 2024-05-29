New Tiger's raw emotion at being drafted

Talkin' It Up: Liam Henry on mum's advice, fashion, the importance of country
Star Saint Liam Henry reveals the advice from his mum that drives him on his football journey, from being drafted by Freo to the transition to the Saints, overcoming a recent injury, and how hard work beats talent
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.