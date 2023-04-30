More from Telstra

14:13 Mins

Mini-Match: Essendon v Geelong

Extended highlights of the Bombers and Cats clash in round seven

  1. 07:09

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round

    AFL
  2. 08:35

    Highlights: Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Crows and Magpies clash in round seven

    AFL
  3. 03:33

    Last two mins: Pies come from behind AGAIN

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Collingwood in round seven

    AFL
  4. 00:59

    Noble's epic launch primes Magpies for wild finish

    Collingwood small defender John Noble drifts forward and nails this mighty kick on the run late in the game

    AFL
  5. 00:47

    Murphy down in huge clash after tremendous courage

    Nathan Murphy shows no fear to get his hands on the footy before copping heavy contact from Darcy Fogarty

    AFL
  6. 00:39

    Sloane raises noise level after massive tackle and goal

    Rory Sloane lays a huge tackle on Beau McCreery and makes no mistake in front of the big sticks

    AFL
  7. 08:29

    Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round seven

    AFL
  8. 00:32

    Mihocek making presence felt in super double

    Brody Mihocek punishes the careless Crows with these two goals to trim the margin

    AFL

  • 06:41

    Footy Feed: Carlton miracle, mixed Bomber fortunes, Bud's back

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich look at the Round 7 teams

    AFL
  • 05:39

    Footy Feed: Hawk's leadership lesson, star Crow in doubt

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:49

    Footy Feed: Bont's milestone, Freo's Fyfe plan

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 10:45

    Footy Feed: GF re-match, Pies' dilemma, underrated key back

    Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards preview all the round six action

    AFL
  • 05:58

    Footy Feed: Dee ready, Sloane's future, Flag Eagle to return

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:11

    Footy Feed: Anzac Day build-up, what's in store for Lobb

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:07

    Footy Feed: Swans' dilemma, Lion's lesson, Dockers' demand

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:01

    Footy Feed: Daicos delight, Don's Anzac Day plea, wounded Swan

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 07:19

    Footy Feed: Mystery surrounds Pie, three-Dee, big big debut?

    Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich preview the Round Five teams

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Footy Feed: Clarko's hope for Roo, Fyfe's future

    Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey with the latest news in Adelaide ahead of Gather Round

    AFL
  • 09:19

    Footy Feed: Crow show, Dees' dilemma, Longmuir hits back

    Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey with all the latest news from South Australia ahead of Gather Round

    AFL
  • 06:37

    Footy Feed: Crows rally, Tiger trouble, Pie cleared

    Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards with the latest footy news

    AFL

  • 08:35

    Highlights: Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Crows and Magpies clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:29

    Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:06

    Highlights: Essendon v Geelong

    The Bombers and Cats clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 13:26

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Dockers clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:56

    Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Brisbane v Fremantle

    The Lions and Dockers clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:33

    Highlights: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in round seven

    AFL

  • 08:26

    Full post-match, R7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 06:33

    Full post-match, R7: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round seven's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:24

    Full post-match, R7: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round seven's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 10:42

    Full post-match, R7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 12:01

    Full post-match, R7: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round seven's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 11:29

    Full post-match, R7: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round seven's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 14:21

    Full post-match, R7: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:19

    Full post-match, R7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 10:28

    Full post-match, R7: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 08:34

    Full post-match, R7: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round seven's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Full post-match, R7: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round seven's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 08:51

    Full post-match, R7: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round seven's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 06:19

    Full post-match, R7: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round seven's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 07:45

    Full post-match, R7: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round seven's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Full post-match, R7: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round seven's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 12:52

    Full post-match, R7: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round seven's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:47

    Full post-match, R7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round seven's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:24

    Full post-match, R7: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against St Kilda

    AFL

  • 03:32

    Match Previews R7: Adelaide v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and the Magpies at Adelaide Oval.

    AFL
  • 03:20

    Match Previews R7: Richmond v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and the Suns at Marvel Stadium.

    AFL

  • Match Previews R7: Essendon v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and the Cats at the MCG.

    AFL
  • 02:53

    Match Previews R7: West Coast v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and the Blues at Optus Stadium.

    AFL
  • 02:44

    Match Previews R7: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and the Kangaroos at the MCG.

    AFL
  • 03:25

    Match Previews R7: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Hawks at Marvel Stadium.

    AFL
  • 02:38

    Match Previews R7: Sydney v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and the Giants at the SCG.

    AFL
  • 02:43

    Match Previews R7: Brisbane v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and the Dockers at the Gabba.

    AFL
  • 03:15

    Match Previews R7: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and the Power at Marvel Stadium.

    AFL

  • 07:09

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round

    AFL
  • 05:44

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Anzac Appeal Round

    AFL
  • 07:33

    The 10: Round five's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the inaugural Gather Round

    AFL
  • 06:33

    The 10: Round four's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Easter long weekend

    AFL
  • 07:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

    AFL
  • 05:48

    The 10: Round two's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of footy

    AFL
  • 06:11

    The 10: Round one's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the opening round

    AFL
  • 05:17

    The 10: Best moments of the 2021 AAMI Community Series

    Enjoy the standout plays and performances from the weekend's pre-season games

    AFL
  • 08:57

    The 10 best moments of the 2020 season

    Look back on the standout performances and plays from a remarkable season of football

    AFL
  • 07:51

    The 10: The best moments of the 2020 finals

    Watch all of greatest moments as an incredible season was capped off with an even better finals series

    AFL
  • 08:57

    The 10: Best moments of the 2020 season

    Watch the standout highlights from a home and away season like no other

    AFL
  • 05:58

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the final round of the home and away season

    AFL

  • 01:54

    WAFL Showreel, R4: Bailey Rodgers highlights

    Enjoy Bailey Rodgers' standout WAFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:41

    SANFL Showreel, R4: Thomas Scully highlights

    Enjoy Thomas Scully's standout SANFL performance for the Magpies

  • 01:18

    SANFL Showreel, R4: Corey Lyons highlights

    Enjoy Corey Lyons' standout SANFL performance for the Tigers

  • 02:26

    VFL Showreel, R6: Jake Melksham highlights

    Enjoy Jake Melksham's standout VFL performance for the Demons

  • 01:41

    SANFL Showreel, R4: Keenan Ramsey highlights

    Enjoy Keenan Ramsey's standout SANFL performance for the Roosters

  • 01:18

    VFL Showreel, R6: Jake Riccardi highlights

    Enjoy Jake Riccardi's standout VFL performance for the Giants

  • 01:59

    VFL Showreel, R6: Chris Burgess highlights

    Enjoy Chris Burgess' standout VFL performance for the Suns

  • 03:23

    Captain Toby leads from the front in epic Giants' win

    Toby Greene shows he is a class above in this brilliant four-goal outing including the match-winner at the death

    AFL
  • 01:12

    WAFL Showreel, R4: Ryan Borchet highlights

    Enjoy Ryan Borchet's standout WAFL performance for the Lions

  • 01:40

    WAFL Showreel, R4: Jesse Palmer highlights

    Enjoy Jesse Palmer's standout WAFL performance for the Swans

  • 01:54

    WAFL Showreel, R4: Tom Emmett highlights

    Enjoy Tom Emmett's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

  • 01:36

    WAFL Showreel, R4: Josh Treacy highlights

    Enjoy Josh Treacy's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

  • 2:11:54

    Match Replay: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:15

    Match Replay: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:18

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:48

    Match Replay: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:54

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Fremantle

    The Lions and Dockers clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:50

    Match Replay: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    The Saints and Power clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:26

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Essendon

    The Magpies and Bombers clash in round six of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:08

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Richmond

    The Demons and Tigers clash in round six of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:12

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v North Melbourne

    The Suns and Kangaroos clash in round six of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:44

    Match Replay: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round six of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:05

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Adelaide

    The Hawks and Crows clash in round six of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:18

    Match Replay: Geelong v Sydney

    The Cats and Swans clash in round six of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

  • 02:21

    Draft diaries: Meet comeback kid Lauren Young

    Draft prospect and West Adelaide midfielder Lauren Young talks about her football journey and comeback from a serious knee injury

    AFLW
  • 02:52

    Draft diaries: Meet pocket rocket Lila Keck

    Draft prospect and Bendigo Pioneers captain Lila Keck talks about her football journey and her dreams for the big stage

    AFLW
  • 46:12

    League Leaders: Lisa Lawry's unique path to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by Lisa Lawry, General Manager of Umpiring at the AFL, to discuss her journey from Essendon supporter to working for the club, and her role at the AFL

    AFLW
  • 08:39

    Journey to the Summit: Crows coach proud in defeat

    Despite falling to Brisbane in the preliminary final, Matthew Clarke was prouder of his players than he was after their Grand Final glory seven months earlier. Watch the exclusive footage in Journey to the Summit

    AFLW
  • 09:25

    Buck starts here: How new coach 'blindsided' Blues

    New Carlton AFLW coach Mathew Buck speaks to Riley Beveridge after his appointment

    AFLW
  • 01:05

    O'Dea to remember: Highlights from veteran Blue's career

    Relive some of the best moments from the career of retired Carlton and Melbourne player, Elise O'Dea

    AFLW
  • 40:14

    League Leaders: How women's football led Laura Kane to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by General Manager of Competition Management Laura Kane to discuss how she went from community footy to her role at the AFL

    AFLW
  • 02:31

    'A lot has changed': Unique path for Cats' No.1 choice

    The No.1 pick of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft, Erin Hoare, discusses her remarkable return

    AFLW
  • 29:12

    AFLW Season 8 Supplementary Draft

    Watch the full replay of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    And the No.1 pick in the AFLW Supplementary Draft is

    Watch as Sarah Olle and Sarah Black announce the first pick of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft

    AFLW
  • 04:22

    AFLW top five: Best of Western Bulldogs's season

    The top five moments from the Western Bulldogs during S7 of the NAB AFLW

    AFLW
  • 04:41

    AFLW top five: Best of West Coast's season

    The top five moments from the West Coast Eagles during S7 of the NAB AFLW

    AFLW

  • 15:28

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Joel Selwood on life after footy, coaching, Cats' flag hopes

    Retired Geelong great Joel Selwood joins Dylan Buckley for a chat about life in retirement, the Cats in his absence, and whether he'll ever coach

    AFL
  • 16:09

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mick Malthouse's Anzac Day lessons and advice for Brad Scott

    Mick Malthouse with Dylan Buckley on their Carlton days, what players should know about Anzac Day, and the toll coaching takes on mental health

    AFL
  • 15:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Abbey Holmes on AFLW, the ton, and legend's TV tips

    Abbey Holmes on her rise to AFL boundary riding, the Bruce McAvaney advice she lives by, and what's next on her agenda

    AFL
  • 14:04

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Shaun Hampson on Survivor, family pranks and his footy return

    Shaun Hampson joins Dylan Buckley to discuss Richmond, coaching AFLW, TV stardom, and scaring Megan Gale

    AFL
  • 15:27

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Max Gawn on injury, retirement fears, and fatherhood

    The Demons skipper joins Dylan Buckley to talk about his knee injury, a return date, sleep tips and cycling

    AFL
  • 15:41

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Scott Major on the Dogs, his dad and his 'footy DNA'

    The Heartbreak High star tells Dylan Buckley how he sneaked his love for the Bulldogs into his acting career

    AFL
  • 16:18

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Brodie Holland dances into his biggest test

    Ex-Docker, Pie and TV star tells Dylan Buckley about coaching the VFL's wooden spooners

    AFL

  • 06:37

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round seven

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL

  • On the chopping block: The Traders' early R7 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round seven

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R6 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round six Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 05:56

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round six

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:21

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R5 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round five Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:45

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R6 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round six

    AFL
  • 06:02

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round five

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:53

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R4 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round four Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 02:51

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R5 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round five

    AFL
  • 06:52

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round four

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:53

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R3 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round three Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 02:03

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R4 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round four

    AFL

