The AFL is the leading Australian Football competition in the country, having grown to achieve this position through the 21st century. From the very first matches played in the late 1850s through to the end of the 20th century, football in Australia was very state league-focussed. This chronology below is not a definitive outline of the game's history, but outlines key moments for leading clubs and leagues across the country up to admission of 18 clubs into the AFL, and the formation of the AFLW.

THE 1800s

1858

Melbourne FC formed

1859

Geelong FC formed

1860

Formation of first club in South Australia

1864

Carlton FC formed

1866

Formation of first club in Queensland

1869

North Melbourne FC formed

1870

Port Adelaide FC formed (joined AFL competition in 1997)

1872

Essendon FC formed

1873

St Kilda FC formed

1874

South Melbourne FC formed

1875

Launceston FC formed (current TSL club)

1877

South Adelaide FC formed (current SANFL club), South Australian Football Association established (eight clubs, including current-day South Adelaide and Port Adelaide), Victorian Football Association established (eight clubs, including current day Carlton, Essendon, Geelong, Melbourne, St Kilda and North Melbourne/Hotham)

1878

Norwood FC formed and join the SA league (current SANFL club)

1879

First inter-colony match, Victoria v South Australia, South Tasmania Football Association established, Queensland Football Association established

1881

North Hobart FC formed (current TSL club), New South Wales Football Association established

1883

Fitzroy FC formed, Footscray FC formed, North Adelaide FC formed (current SANFL club)

1884

Clarence FC formed (current TSL club)

1885

Richmond FC formed, Victorians FC formed (West Perth from 1891 onwards, current WAFL club), Western Australian Football Association established

1887

West Adelaide FC formed (current SANFL club)

1888

Norwood and South Melbourne played a three-match series to determine the first Australian club championship of the respective SA/Vic premiers. Norwood wins all three games.

1891

West Perth joined the WA leauge

1890

Port Adelaide defeats South Melbourne in national championship game

1892

Collingwood FC formed

1893

North Launceston FC formed (current TSL club), North Adelaide join the SA league, Essendon defeats South Adelaide in national championship game

1896

Subiaco FC formed (current WAFL club), Geelong, Essendon, Collingwood, Fitzroy, Melbourne and South Melbourne met to form the VFL as a break-away competition, with Carlton and St Kilda later invited to join, Collingwood defeats South Adelaide in national championship game

1897

First year of eight-team VFL competition and introduction of a finals series to determine the premier, VFA competition continues as a separate senior league, West Torrens FC formed and join the SA league (later merged with Woodville in 1990), West Adelaide joins the SA league

1898

East Fremantle FC formed and joined the WA league (current WAFL club), Introduction of the Magarey Medal for best player in the SANFL

1899

Perth FC formed and joined the WA league (current WAFL club)

THE 1900s

1900

South Fremantle FC formed and joined the WA league (current WAFL club)

1901

Sturt FC formed and join the SA league (current SANFL club), First full state match between Victoria and SA, Subiaco joined the WA league

1902

Hawthorn FC formed, Union FC formed (East Perth from 1906 onwards, current WAFL club)

1903

First WA State championship with Goldfields premier Kalgoorlie defeating WAFA premier East Fremantle

1904

WA plays its first interstate matches against Victoria and SA

1905

Australasian Football Council formed, the game's peak body until the 1980s.

1906

Claremont FC formed (current WAFL club), East Perth join the WA league

1907

SAFA changes its named to the South Australian Football League, WAFA changes its name to the West Australian Football League, Norwood defeats Carlton in national championship game

1908

Richmond and University clubs admitted to the VFL, first national carnival held in Melbourne and won by Victoria, West Adelaide defeats Carlton in national championship game

1909

South Melbourne defeats West Adelaide in national championship game

1910

North West Football Union formed in Tasmania, Port Adelaide defeats Collingwood in national championship game

1911

Second national carnival, held in Adelaide and won by SA, West Adelaide defeats Essendon in national championship game

1912

VFL introduces numbers on player guernseys

1913

Port Adelaide defeats Fitzroy in national championship game

1914

Third national carnival, held in Sydney and won by Victoria, University leaves the VFL competition, Port Adelaide defeats Carlton in national championship game

1916

SANFL, VFA, TFL, QFL, NTFA and NWFU all in recess for WW1. VFL continued with four clubs only while WAFL continued.

1917

Northern Territory Football League formed, Geelong and South Melbourne resume in the VFL

1918

St Kilda and Essendon resume in the VFL

1919

Melbourne resume in the VFL, SANFL resumes after no play 1916-18, New Town FC formed (now competing as Glenorchy as a current TSL club)

1920

TFL, QFL, NTFA and NWFU all resume competition

1920

Glenelg FC formed (current SANFL club since 1921)

1921

Glenelg joined the SANFL, Fourth national carnival, held in Perth and won by WA, Introduction of the Sandover Medal for best player in the WAFL

1924

Introduction of the Brownlow Medal for best player in the VFL (now AFL), Fifth national carnival, held in Tasmania and won by Victoria

1925

Footscray, Hawthorn and North Melbourne join the VFL competition

1926

Claremont join the WAFL

1927

Sixth national carnival, held in Melbourne and won by Victoria

1929

Gordon Coventry kicks 124 goals, becoming the first player in the VFL, WAFL or SANFL to score a century in a season

1930

Ken Farmer becomes the first SANFL player to score a century of goals in a season, a feat he manages for 11 consecutive seasons to 1940, Seventh national carnival, held in Adelaide and won by Victoria

1931

Page McIntyre finals system adopted in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL

1932

Swan Districts FC formed (current WAFL club)

1933

George Doig kicks 106 goals, becoming the first WAFL player to achieve the feat, Eighth national carnival, held in Sydney and won by Victoria

1934

Swan Districts join the WAFL

1937

Ninth national carnival, held in Perth and won by Victoria, First Tassie medal awarded at a national carnival

1940

NWFU goes into recess for WW2

1942

SANFL competition suspended for three years during WW2, Geelong withdraws from VFL competition for two years during WW2

1944

Geelong rejoins VFL

1945

SANFL competition resumes

1947

Tenth national carnival, held in Hobart and won by Victoria

1948

Lauderdale FC formed (current TSL club)

1950

Eleventh national carnival held in Brisbane, won by Victoria

1953

Twelfth national carnival held in Adelaide, won by Victoria and first naming of an All Australian side

1956

Thirteenth national carnival held in Perth, won by Victoria

1958

Centenary of the game, Fourteenth national carnival held in Melbourne, won by Victoria

1959

Central District FC formed (current SANFL club since 1964), Woodville FC formed (entered SANFL in 1964 and later merged with West Torrens in 1990)

1961

Fifteenth national carnival held in Brisbane, won by WA, VFA splits into two divisions with promotion/relegation

1964

SANFL expands to 10 teams with admission of Central District and Woodville

1966

Sixteenth national carnival held in Hobart, won by Victoria

1968

Carlton defeats Sturt in first national club championship played since 1914

1969

Seventeenth national carnival held in Adelaide, won by Victoria, Richmond defeats Sturt in the national championship game

1970

Grand Final between Carlton and Collingwood is the largest attended game in Australia football history with 121,696 present, VFL opens its own stadium at Waverley Park, Carlton defeats Sturt in the national championship game

1971

Hawthorn defeats North Adelaide in the national championship game

1972

VFL introduces final five, Eighteenth national carnival held in Perth, won by Victoria, North Adelaide defeats Carlton in the national championship game

1973

SANFL introduces final five, Richmond defeats Subiaco in the national championship game

1974

SANFL opens its own stadium, Football Park at West Lakes, Richmond defeats Sturt in the national championship game

1975

North Melbourne defeats Norwood in the last national championship game

1976

Introduction of two umpire system

1978

Introduction of interchange players

1979

Nineteenth national carnival held in Perth, won by WA

1980

Twentieth national carnival held in Adelaide, won by Victoria

1982

South Melbourne relocates to Sydney

1984

VFL Commission formed

1985

Independent Commission becomes VFL's decision-making body

1986

Brisbane Bears FC formed (joined VFL competition 1987), West Coast Eagles FC formed (joined VFL competition 1987), Introduction of the national draft, Tasmanian FL becomes a statewide competition

1988

Twenty first national carnival held in Adelaide, won by SA

1989

VFA reverts to a single division of 14 clubs

1990

VFL renamed the AFL, Adelaide FC formed (joined AFL competition 1991)

1991

SANFL reduced to nine teams with merger between Woodville and West Torrens, WAFL introduces final five

1992

AFL premiership won by West Coast as first club outside of the Victoria border

1994

Fremantle FC formed (joined AFL competition 1995)

1996

Brisbane / Fitzroy merger (Brisbane Lions continued in AFL competition 1997)

1997

Adelaide Crows win first AFL premiership as first SA-based club to do so, Peel Thunder FC formed and entered the WAFL (current WAFL club)

THE 2000s

2001

Brisbane Lions win AFL premiership as first Qld-based club to do so

2005

Sydney Swans win AFL premiership as first NSW-based club to do so

2008

Gold Coast FC formed (joined AFL competition in 2011)

2010

GWS Giants FC formed (joined AFL competition in 2012)

2017

AFLW is launched as an 8-team competition, comprising Adelaide Crows, Brisbane Lions, Carlton, Collingwood, Fremantle GWS Giants, Melbourne and Western Bulldogs

2019

AFLW expands to 10 teams with the addition of Geelong Cats and North Melbourne

2020

AFLW expands to 14 teams with the addition of Gold Coast Suns, Richmond, St Kilda and West Coast Eagles