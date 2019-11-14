Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

The purpose of the Laws is to explain how a match of Australian Football is played and seek to attain the following objectives:

a) to ensure that the game of Australian Football is played in a fair manner and a spirit of true sportsmanship; and

b) to prevent injuries to players participating in a Match so far as this objective can be reasonably achieved in circumstances where Australian Football is a body contact sport.

The AFL is delighted again in season 2016 to be able to provide the 2016 Laws of Australian Football video.

These videos will take you through all the key rules and interpretations of Australian Football, which will provide you with a greater understanding of our game.

To maintain and enhance Australian Football as the most spectacular game in the world, the game at AFL level must remain entertaining and exciting to watch and safe to play within the confines of a body contact sport.

The guiding principles for the Laws of the Game are:

The unique characteristics of the game should be maintained and encouraged

Player health and safety is protected via the Laws of the Game, interpretations and officiating

A priority of the Laws, interpretations and officiating is to reward and protect the player who makes winning the ball their primary objective

Australian Football at AFL level should be maintained as a physically tough and contested game with appropriate consideration to player health and safety

Players of various sizes, football and athletic ability have an opportunity for success in the game played at the highest level

The direction and movement of the ball is unpredictable and has few restrictions

There are few restrictions on where player can be located across the ground

Continuous and free flowing football is encouraged ahead of repetitive short passages of play

The Laws of the Game balances offensive and defensive aspects of play, where an attacking style of game is encouraged

Rule and interpretation changes will be considered if there is an opportunity to further enhance, or address trends that threaten the principles of the Laws of the Game.