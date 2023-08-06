AHEAD of the 2023 AFLW season, we assess the Fantasy stars of the previous year.

Each club produced a significant crop of potential Fantasy favourites, but we've broken down the perfect starting picks for your team based on last year's performances.

We're looking for players who are durable, have a secure role and uncapped potential, players who are ball-magnets, yet are also efficient and able to sustain high-pressure footy.

Let's take a look at who led your club in the Fantasy space last season.

Ebony Marinoff (MID, $1,585,000)

The Crows' much-loved first pick in the inaugural AFLW Draft, Marinoff's accurate left foot and ability to hunt the ball make her a Fantasy gun. A five-time All-Australian, Marinoff was the second highest averaging player last season. Averaging 24 disposals and 9.7 tackles despite playing through a syndesmosis injury at the latter end of season seven, she is bound to take her game to even greater heights.

Special mention: Anne Hatchard (MID, $1,375,000)

Ebony Marinoff handballs under pressure in Adelaide's S7 round eight match against Brisbane at Metricon Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Ally Anderson (MID, $1,289,000)

The AFLW best-and-fairest winner for season seven was also a star in the Fantasy realm, averaging 91.6 points. Along with Emily Bates, Anderson was one of the first players to reach the 50-game milestone – and her career has continued to improve ever since. The two-time Lions best and fairest and one-time All-Australian averaged 21.4 disposals in season seven.

Ally Anderson kicks the ball during Brisbane's clash against Collingwood in round 10, S7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Mimi Hill (MID, $1,050,000)

This was a tough race between Hill and her midfield counterpart Abbie McKay. Despite Hill's average for season seven sitting at 74.6 compared to McKay's 80.3, Hill's upside is impossible to ignore. Despite suffering an ACL injury which ended her debut season, Hill proved her worth with an impressive comeback in 2022 which saw her earn the AFLW Rising Star Award. Averaging 23.2 disposals last season, her resurgence as one of the competition's best midfielders was recognised when she was awarded Carlton's best and fairest. McKay, too, was in incredible form throughout season seven, but Hill's comeback is impossible to ignore.

Special mention: Abbie McKay (MID, $1,130,000)

Mimi Hill gets a handball away during round nine, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Mikala Cann (MID, $1,015,000)

The Pies' highest averaging Fantasy player across season seven, Cann averaged 72.1 in nine games. Known as 'the Bull', Cann doesn't shy away from the contest and averaged 17.5 disposals. Her workrate ensures a great Fantasy output, with her kicking and tackling averages also surging across season seven in comparison to her previous numbers. Chloe Molloy's move to Sydney may also provide an increase to Cann's already high numbers.

One to watch: Jordyn Allen (DEF, $853,000)

Mikala Cann in action during Collingwood's clash against Geelong in round three, S7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Madison Prespakis (MID, $1,257,000)

Prespakis is already a star who still has so much upside. She had career-high averages in disposals (23.7) and tackles (4.9) in her first season with the Bombers. Prespakis already has several accolades, including being a three-time All-Australian and League best-and-fairest winner, she averaged 89.3 in season seven and will only continue to shine as Essendon builds upon its foundation year. She is a lock for consistency and star power alone.

Madison Prespakis celebrates a goal during the round five AFLW match between Collingwood and Essendon at AIA Centre on September 23, 2022. Picture: Getty images

Kiara Bowers (MID, $1,703,000)

Showing no signs of slowing down since her best and fairest year in 2021, Bowers led the League with her Fantasy scoring last season. Averaging 121 points after playing all 10 games, the fierce midfielder produced another great season that should leave her at the top of your must-have list. While the competition is full of emerging youngsters, Bowers is setting the tone, and her maturity and strength allow her to remain as competitive as ever. Fantasy-wise, her tackle count is what makes her so valuable – averaging 14.6 per game in season seven – while she ranked second in the competition for average kicks (16.1).

Georgie Prespakis (MID, $1,337,000)

One of the most exciting young stars of the competition, Prespakis secured her first All-Australian selection in season seven. Despite an equally stellar season from Amy McDonald, Prespakis has untapped potential and with season eight being her third in the competition, she is bound to take her game to another level. She averaged 95 Fantasy points last season, going at 21.8 disposals and 7.2 tackles per game. At just 20 years old, these impressive numbers are only set to increase as she continues to develop and draw inspiration from the likes of McDonald.

Special mention: Amy McDonald (MID, $1,313,000)

Georgie Prespakis in action during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Rowbottom (MID, $1,257,000)

The No.1 draft pick in 2021, Rowbottom has not disappointed since she began her tenure with the Suns, voted the AFLPA's Best First Year Player in her debut season. Awarded the Suns' club champion award, her season seven campaign was equally as impressive – if not more so – resulting in an average of 89.3 Fantasy points. She averaged 22.5 disposals and 6.9 tackles in season seven, announcing herself as a genuine midfield star who is, as hard as it is to believe, on the cusp of her prime playing years. Rowbottom could be anything, and if you don't have her in your Fantasy side for 2023, you'll be missing out.

Charlie Rowbottom in action for Gold Coast in round nine, S7 against Carlton at Metricon Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Alyce Parker (MID, $1,289,000)

The powerful Parker has produced four fabulous seasons of elite disposal, kicking ability and contested ball work. Claiming her fourth consecutive Gabrielle Trainor Medal following season seven, she averaged 91.6 Fantasy points across 10 games. Ranked fifth in the competition for average disposals (23.3), Parker is a star of the competition whose workrate and strength makes her a starting option.

Alyce Parker in action in Greater Western Sydney's S7 round 10 clash with Gold Coast at Henson Park. Picture: Getty Images

Tilly Lucas-Rodd (MID, $1,209,000)

The inaugural Hawthorn captain and best-and-fairest winner, Lucas-Rodd recorded the highest tackle count of their career in season seven – averaging a huge 8.4 – to accompany 17.6 disposals and 11.8 kicks. A true pioneer for the young side, the experienced Lucas-Rodd will continue to grow with the group as they settle into the competition. They are an elite ball-winner who can also push forward, and with three goals to their name in season seven, can provide an added spark to any Fantasy side. Averaging 85.9 Fantasy points last season, they are one to consider again.

One to watch: Lucy Wales (RUC, $832,000)

Tilly Lucas-Rodd attempts to get a handball away under pressure during round three, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Olivia Purcell (MID, $1,117,000)

With a Fantasy average of 79.4, Purcell was among an array of high-performing Demons in season seven -– reflecting the team-first attitude that led them to their first premiership. An average of 22.7 disposals, 11.1 kicks and four tackles allowed Purcell to contribute to the Dees' success, resulting in her second All Australian jacket. With the departure of Daisy Pearce, Purcell's Fantasy prowess should only improve in season eight, along with that of newly appointed captain Kate Hore. It will be interesting to watch how the Demons play without Pearce, but Purcell is bound to be an integral part of their structure as they chase back-to-back flags.

Special mention: Kate Hore (FWD, $1,002,000)

Olivia Purcell handballs during the R7 clash between Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at Casey Fields on October 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jasmine Garner (MID, $1,320,000)

With an average of 22.8 disposals, 4.2 marks and 5.2 tackles, Garner was an evident Fantasy star across season seven. Her consistency and huge output across every facet of the game make her the perfect starting pick for your season eight Fantasy team. Garner's kicking, tackling and disposal count in particular allowed her to average 93.8 Fantasy points last season.

Jasmine Garner handpasses the ball ahead of Tayla Harris in the S7 preliminary final between Melbourne and North Melbourne at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Abbey Dowrick (MID, $953,000)

In its inaugural year, Port Adelaide was stacked with young talent to support the likes of Erin Phillips, Ebony O'Dea and Angela Foley, and Dowrick was no exception. The clean midfielder averaged 67.7 Fantasy points and placed third in the club's best and fairest count. Despite the dominance of midfield counterpart Hannah Ewings, Dowrick takes the cake after averaging 14.4 disposals, 6.1 tackles and 2.1 marks. Dowrick will only get better as both her and the Power mature and settle into the competition.

Special mention: Hannah Ewings (MID, $863,000)

Abbey Dowrick is tackled by Amber Clarke during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Monique Conti (MID, $1,227,000)

A four-time All-Australian, Conti averaged 21.1 disposals and a huge 6.1 tackles across season seven. With nine goals to her name that season too, Conti excels in all areas. Conti must be considered as a starting pick in your midfielder after averaging 87.2 points last season.

Special mention: Sarah Hosking (MID, $1,016,000)

Monique Conti in action during Richmond's semi-final against North Melbourne on November 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Georgia Patrikios (MID, $957,000)

Upon her return after missing the sixth AFLW season, Patrikios was able to pick up where she left off, averaging 68 Fantasy points in season seven. She didn't quite find her best form, but still remained a dominant player for the Saints. This is partly due to her high kick-to-handball ratio, averaging 11.8 kicks from 16.4 disposals to accompany 4.5 tackles.

Georgia Patrikios celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal in St Kilda's round 10, S7 clash with Adelaide at RSEA Park. Picture: Getty Images

Montana Ham (MID, $881,000)

The 2022 No.1 pick, Ham impressed in her first season despite a right knee ligament strain sidelining her briefly. Her debut game was one to remember, gathering eleven disposals and a huge eight tackles. In what was a disappointing season for the Swans, Ham was a shining light, continuing this form to average 14.1 disposals, seven kicks and 5.1 tackles. In terms of value ahead of season eight, the possibility of Ham's game going to the next level means she must be considered.

One to watch: Chloe Molloy (FWD, $958,000)

Montana Ham in action during round nine, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Emma Swanson (MID, $1,267,000)

The Eagles captain averaged 21.5 disposals in season seven. Her Fantasy average of 90 points makes her a lucrative pick to complement any team's midfield rotation. Swanson's kicking ability, averaging 13.6 last season, is a huge asset. Her 38 total marks last season will also held her in good stead, contributing to her high Fantasy scores. Her on-field leadership and ability to use her maturity will ensure she remains competitive against the up-and-coming young stars.

Emma Swanson in action for West Coast during round six, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ellie Blackburn (MID, $1,185,000)

The Dogs' highest-averaging player by more than 10 points – sitting on 84.2 – Blackburn was her club's Fantasy gun. The captain and three-time All Australian averaged 19.5 disposals and 5.3 tackles. Despite kicking only four goals in season seven, Blackburn has the ability to impact the scoreboard when necessary, providing consistency for her team and an extra points boost.