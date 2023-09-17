Erin Phillips celebrates a goal during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has won its first match of the 2023 NAB AFLW season by eight points, surging late to run over the top of a St Kilda outfit still searching for its first win.

Erin Phillips kicked her first goal in Port colours and was instrumental in the Power's 8.8 (56) to 7.6 (48) win.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Ash causing trouble with cracking early double

    Ash Saint nails the opener before converting a terrific contested grab

    Guttridge fires Saints back after controversial line-ball call

    Darcy Guttridge nails a brilliant bending snap before appearing to step over the goal-line with her second major

    Boag nails special moment after great grunt work

    Ella Boag executes a superb tackle and drills her first career major

    Wardlaw breaks through for first in new colours

    Jesse Wardlaw sticks a strong grab and drills her maiden major for St Kilda

    Ewings goes again and drills a downtown ripper

    Hannah Ewings gets the footy back after kicking it inside 50 and nails a super goal from long range

    Insane goal-line bounce defies physics in huge Power major

    Indy Tahau's kick towards goal bounces backwards on the behind line and somehow travels through the big sticks

    Electric Ewings catches fire with incredible GOTY contender

    Hannah Ewings curls through an outstanding major from tight on the boundary

    Phillips' long-awaited first goal for Port means the world

    Erin Phillips stays down off the pack and slots her much-anticipated first major for the Power to ice the match

ST KILDA                   3.1    4.3    6.5     7.6 (48)
PORT ADELAIDE        2.1    3.3    5.6     8.8 (56)

GOALS
St Kilda: Guttridge 2, Lambert 2, Xenos, Wardlaw, Vesely
Port Adelaide: Saint 2, Ewings 2, Tahau 2, Boag, Phillips

BEST
St Kilda: Lambert, Smith, Guttridge, McDonald, Vesely
Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Phillips, Tahau, Ewings, Scholz