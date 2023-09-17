PORT Adelaide has won its first match of the 2023 NAB AFLW season by eight points, surging late to run over the top of a St Kilda outfit still searching for its first win.
Erin Phillips kicked her first goal in Port colours and was instrumental in the Power's 8.8 (56) to 7.6 (48) win.
ST KILDA 3.1 4.3 6.5 7.6 (48)
PORT ADELAIDE 2.1 3.3 5.6 8.8 (56)
GOALS
St Kilda: Guttridge 2, Lambert 2, Xenos, Wardlaw, Vesely
Port Adelaide: Saint 2, Ewings 2, Tahau 2, Boag, Phillips
BEST
St Kilda: Lambert, Smith, Guttridge, McDonald, Vesely
Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Phillips, Tahau, Ewings, Scholz