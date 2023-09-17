Port Adelaide has won its first game away from home, defeating St Kilda by eight points

Erin Phillips celebrates a goal during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has won its first match of the 2023 NAB AFLW season by eight points, surging late to run over the top of a St Kilda outfit still searching for its first win.

Erin Phillips kicked her first goal in Port colours and was instrumental in the Power's 8.8 (56) to 7.6 (48) win.

SAINTS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Ash causing trouble with cracking early double Ash Saint nails the opener before converting a terrific contested grab

00:56 Guttridge fires Saints back after controversial line-ball call Darcy Guttridge nails a brilliant bending snap before appearing to step over the goal-line with her second major

00:38 Boag nails special moment after great grunt work Ella Boag executes a superb tackle and drills her first career major

00:38 Wardlaw breaks through for first in new colours Jesse Wardlaw sticks a strong grab and drills her maiden major for St Kilda

00:36 Ewings goes again and drills a downtown ripper Hannah Ewings gets the footy back after kicking it inside 50 and nails a super goal from long range

00:52 Insane goal-line bounce defies physics in huge Power major Indy Tahau's kick towards goal bounces backwards on the behind line and somehow travels through the big sticks

00:36 Electric Ewings catches fire with incredible GOTY contender Hannah Ewings curls through an outstanding major from tight on the boundary

00:37 Phillips' long-awaited first goal for Port means the world Erin Phillips stays down off the pack and slots her much-anticipated first major for the Power to ice the match

ST KILDA 3.1 4.3 6.5 7.6 (48)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.1 3.3 5.6 8.8 (56)

GOALS

St Kilda: Guttridge 2, Lambert 2, Xenos, Wardlaw, Vesely

Port Adelaide: Saint 2, Ewings 2, Tahau 2, Boag, Phillips

BEST

St Kilda: Lambert, Smith, Guttridge, McDonald, Vesely

Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Phillips, Tahau, Ewings, Scholz